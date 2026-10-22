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Farmers And Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Of $5.7 Million Or $1.76 Per Share For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Date: 2026-10-22 09:02:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPSTEAD, Md., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the“Bank” and, together with the Company,“we”,“us” and“our”), announced that net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $5.7 million, or $1.76 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $4.1 million, or $1.28 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2025. The Company's annualized return on average assets during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 0.88% compared to 0.65% for the same period in 2025. The Company's annualized return on average equity during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 11.58% compared to 9.24% for the same period in 2025.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $2.0 million, or $0.62 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1.7 million, or $0.53 per common share (basic and diluted), for the third quarter of 2025. The Company's annualized return on average assets during the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 0.92% compared to 0.80% for the same period in 2025. The Company's annualized return on average equity during the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 12.48% compared to 11.23% for the same period in 2025.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $2.9 million higher when compared to the same period in 2025 due to a widening net yield on interest-earning assets of 3.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 2.98% for the same period in 2025. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 5.19% for the same period in 2025. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 2.58% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, down from 2.70% for the same period in 2025. Average interest earning assets were $837.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $804.3 million for the same period in 2025. Gross interest income increased by $2.6 million to $33.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up from $31.1 million for the same period in 2025. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $14.9 million to $672.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from $657.8 million for the same period in 2025. Total interest expense decreased slightly to $13.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2025.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. There was a $595 thousand provision recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 which was related to a write down of one loan that was ultimately foreclosed upon.

Noninterest income decreased by $46 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease was due to several factors, including the non-recurrence of a gain on the settlement of a fair value hedge of $94 thousand in 2025, a $22 thousand decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, the non-reccurance of a gain on insurance proceeds of $73 thousand, and a $41 thousand decrease in the fair value adjustment of an equity security. These were offset by a $29 thousand increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $74 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance income, an increase in the gain on the sale of SBA loans of $13 thousand, and a $68 thousand increase in other fees and commissions. Noninterest expense was $917 thousand higher for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025, due primarily to a $730 thousand increase in salaries and benefits resulting from new staffing additions and incentives. Also contributing to the increase was a $230 thousand combined increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs, an increase in ATM and debit card expenses of $86 thousand, and a $160 thousand increase in other expenses. These increases were offset in part by year over year decreases in FDIC assessments of $188 thousand, professional services of $54 thousand, advertising costs of $41 thousand, postage of $5 thousand, and other real estate owned expenses of $1 thousand.

Total assets decreased to $865.4 million at September 30, 2026 from $872.0 million at December 31, 2025. Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased to $655.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $633.1 million at December 31, 2025. Investments in debt securities decreased to $124.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $139.8 million at December 31, 2025. Deposits decreased to $716.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $720.5 million at December 31, 2025. Total borrowings decreased by $4.6 million to $74.4 million at September 30, 2026, down from $79.0 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the Company repaying $5.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

The book value of the Company's common stock increased to $20.70 per share at September 30, 2026 from $20.02 per share at December 31, 2025. Book value per share at September 30, 2026 was reflective of the $15.0 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank's available for sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio as a result of the rise in interest rates since the time of purchase. Changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company's equity, but are not included in the income statement. The Company's tangible equity was $60.6 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $57.6 million at December 31, 2025.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented“Our results through the first nine months of 2026 reflect the progress we're making across the Bank, with net income increasing 41.2% over the same period last year and loan growth of approximately $33 million year over year. For us, growth is about more than getting bigger. It's about becoming a better bank for the people and businesses who count on us. That means investing in our team, strengthening our capabilities, and making it easier for customers to do business with us, while preserving the personal relationships that have defined Farmers and Merchants for more than a century.”

About the Company

The Company is the financial holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank, a Maryland-chartered community bank headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland. Founded in 1919, the Bank has served the deposit, lending, and financial needs of consumers and businesses across Carroll and Baltimore Counties for more than a century. The Bank operates eight locations along Routes 30, 795, 140, 26, and 45 corridors, including offices in Hampstead, Upperco, Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, Greenmount, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol“FMFG”. For more information, visit fmb1919.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“should,”“will,”“expect,”“believe,”“intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled“Risk Factors”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Contact: Mr. Gary A. Harris
4510 Lower Beckleysville Rd, Suite H President and Chief Executive Officer
Hampstead, Maryland 21074 (410) 374-1510, ext. 1104


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands except per share data
September 30, December 31,
2026 2025 *
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 31,945 $ 46,113
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 803 566
Cash and cash equivalents 32,748 46,679
Certificates of deposit in other banks 100 100
Securities available for sale, at fair value 103,257 118,730
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit
losses of $95 and $79 20,774 21,055
Equity security, at fair value 538 550
Restricted stock, at cost 3,475 3,693
Mortgage loans held for sale 113 714
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,666 and $4,361 654,965 633,144
Premises and equipment, net 7,465 7,141
Accrued interest receivable 2,723 2,535
Deferred income taxes, net 7,185 6,277
Other real estate owned, net 1,665 1,673
Bank owned life insurance 15,656 15,353
Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,012 7,018
Other assets 7,725 7,296
Total assets $ 865,401 $ 871,958
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing $ 126,615 $ 117,098
Interest-bearing 589,383 603,361
Total deposits 715,998 720,459
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,664 4,317
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 57,700 62,700
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 12,072 12,036
Accrued interest payable 843 1,278
Other liabilities 6,545 6,508
Total liabilities 797,822 807,298
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
3,263,958 shares in 2026 and 3,229,795 shares in 2025 33 32
Additional paid-in capital 32,752 32,148
Retained earnings 49,791 45,210
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,997 ) (12,730 )
Total stockholders' equity 67,579 64,660
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 865,401 $ 871,958
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest income
Loans, including fees $ 10,078 $ 9,307 $ 29,487 $ 26,572
Investment securities - taxable 829 1,071 2,472 3,191
Investment securities - tax exempt 160 157 458 467
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 500 424 1,319 909
Total interest income 11,567 10,959 33,736 31,139
Interest expense
Deposits 3,567 4,344 10,489 12,665
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 10 13 36 42
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 560 129 1,718 251
Long-term debt 258 120 774 342
Total interest expense 4,395 4,606 13,017 13,300
Net interest income 7,172 6,353 20,719 17,839
Provision for credit losses - 327 - 595
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,172 6,026 20,719 17,244
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 174 185 505 527
Mortgage banking income 50 75 180 151
Bank owned life insurance income 188 105 390 316
Fair value adjustment of equity security (20 ) 7 (25 ) 16
Gain on settlement of fair value hedge - - - 94
Gain on sale of SBA loans 13 - 13 -
Gain on insurance proceeds, net - 73 - 73
Other fees and commissions 115 106 411 343
Total noninterest income 520 551 1,474 1,520
Noninterest expense
Salaries 2,471 2,178 6,896 6,576
Employee benefits 619 573 1,896 1,486
Occupancy 303 281 967 890
Furniture and equipment 453 370 1,338 1,185
Professional services 167 174 511 565
Automated teller machine and debit card expenses 177 71 493 407
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 96 150 278 466
Postage, delivery, and armored carrier 68 62 199 204
Advertising 46 63 152 193
Other real estate owned expense, net 7 (13 ) 57 58
Other 613 500 1,767 1,607
Total noninterest expense 5,020 4,409 14,554 13,637
Income before income taxes 2,672 2,168 7,639 5,127
Income taxes 647 462 1,893 1,058
Net income $ 2,025 $ 1,706 $ 5,746 $ 4,069
Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 1.76 $ 1.28
Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 1.76 $ 1.28


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
As of or For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 2024
OPERATING DATA
Interest income $ 11,567 $ 10,959 $ 9,847
Interest expense 4,395 4,606 4,762
Net interest income 7,172 6,353 5,085
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - 327 -
Net interest income after provision
for (recovery of) credit losses 7,172 6,026 5,085
Noninterest income 520 551 451
Noninterest expense 5,020 4,409 4,071
Income before income taxes 2,672 2,168 1,465
Income taxes 647 462 342
Net income $ 2,025 $ 1,706 $ 1,123
PER SHARE DATA
Net income (Basic and diluted) $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 0.36
Dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 0.00
Book value $ 20.70 $ 19.72 $ 18.81
KEY RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.80 % 0.56 %
Return on average equity 12.48 % 11.23 % 8.05 %
Efficiency ratio 65.26 % 67.04 % 73.54 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.42 % 3.15 % 2.62 %
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 10.05 % 9.29 % 9.42 %
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
As of or For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 2024
AT PERIOD END
Total assets $ 865,401 $ 869,799 $ 817,531
Gross loans 659,631 626,714 576,512
Cash and cash equivalents 32,748 52,187 16,842
Securities 124,031 142,266 179,697
Deposits 715,998 734,096 673,745
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 69,772 62,224 70,800
Stockholders' equity 67,579 63,163 59,162
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets $ 878,410 $ 857,387 $ 807,493
Gross loans 648,749 625,431 566,893
Cash and cash equivalents 51,614 41,735 20,676
Securities 147,033 162,120 199,915
Deposits 729,353 761,693 663,594
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 69,732 23,406 74,569
Stockholders' equity 64,883 60,751 55,819
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets $ 3,224 $ 4,049 $ 1,630
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.37 % 0.47 % 0.20 %
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.72 % 0.68 % 0.56 %


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
As of or For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 2024
OPERATING DATA
Interest income $ 33,736 $ 31,139 $ 28,092
Interest expense 13,017 13,300 12,700
Net interest income 20,719 17,839 15,392
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - 595 -
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses 20,719 17,244 15,392
Noninterest income 1,474 1,520 1,329
Noninterest expense 14,554 13,637 12,307
Income before income taxes 7,639 5,127 4,414
Income taxes 1,893 1,058 993
Net income $ 5,746 $ 4,069 $ 3,421
PER SHARE DATA
Net income (Basic and diluted) $ 1.76 $ 1.28 $ 1.09
Dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 0.33
Book value $ 20.70 $ 19.72 $ 18.81
KEY RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.65 % 0.57 %
Return on average equity 11.58 % 9.24 % 8.53 %
Efficiency ratio 65.58 % 72.68 % 73.60 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.32 % 2.98 % 2.67 %
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 10.05 % 9.29 % 9.42 %
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
As of or For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 2024
AT PERIOD END
Total assets $ 865,401 $ 869,799 $ 817,531
Gross loans 659,631 626,714 576,512
Cash and cash equivalents 32,748 52,187 16,842
Securities 124,031 142,266 179,697
Deposits 715,998 734,096 673,745
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 69,772 62,224 70,800
Stockholders' equity 67,579 63,163 59,162
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets $ 868,572 $ 833,069 $ 797,367
Gross loans 640,737 611,727 547,646
Cash and cash equivalents 45,664 58,423 30,766
Securities 150,595 165,248 204,353
Deposits 718,333 743,021 658,105
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 71,638 19,996 72,280
Stockholders' equity 66,163 58,745 53,476
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets $ 3,224 $ 4,049 $ 1,630
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.37 % 0.47 % 0.20 %
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.72 % 0.68 % 0.56 %



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