Associa Cares Strengthens Commitment To Disaster Recovery Through Industry Collaboration At Disasters Expo Texas 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Engagement with disaster response and recovery professionals supports ongoing mission to help families and communities in crisis

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, and its nonprofit organization, Associa Cares, participated in Disasters Expo Texas 2026, held Oct. 14-15 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The organization's participation reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with disaster relief and recovery professionals and identifying opportunities to support communities affected by disasters.

The two-day event brought together emergency management professionals, government agencies, first responders and disaster recovery organizations to explore emerging challenges, share best practices and discuss solutions to improve disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

"Effective disaster recovery requires more than responding when a crisis occurs. It requires ongoing collaboration, shared knowledge and relationships with those working on the front lines of recovery," said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares. "Connecting with disaster relief professionals and learning from their experiences helps us better understand the challenges communities face and identify ways to strengthen the financial assistance we provide when families need it most."

Disasters Expo Texas featured educational sessions, industry discussions and opportunities to connect with professionals specializing in emergency management, disaster mitigation, recovery planning and community resilience.

Since its founding in 2005, Associa Cares has provided more than $6.1 million in disaster relief assistance, helping more than 4,300 households affected by natural and man-made disasters. Through financial grants funded by individuals and businesses, the organization helps families and communities navigate difficult circumstances and begin the recovery process.

"Every disaster presents unique challenges, and the needs of affected families can extend well beyond the immediate emergency," Knoop said. "Our commitment is to continue listening, learning and collaborating with experts in the field so we can remain responsive to those needs. Building these relationships is an important part of ensuring Associa Cares continues to make a meaningful difference in communities facing hardship."

Associa Cares remains focused on advancing its mission through direct financial assistance, ongoing engagement with disaster recovery professionals and collaboration with organizations dedicated to helping families and communities recover from crises.

To learn more about Associa Cares and its disaster relief efforts, visit .

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About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a 501(c)(3) non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $6.1 million to more than 4,300 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. Please contact... for questions about Associa Cares. Learn more at .

Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. To view Associa Cares' fundraising disclosures, visit: /fundraising-disclosure-statement.

CONTACT: Danika Knoop Associa Cares 214.272.4095...