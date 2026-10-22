Mocha Chip Muffins, Marty Boo Buckets, And Monster-Sized Savings Arrive At Stop & Shop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) No tricks, just treats at Stop & Shop this October with the return of a fan-favorite muffin, festive fall finds, and frightfully good deals

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This October, Stop & Shop is serving up festive, family-friendly favorites and great seasonal savings with an adorable new Marty the Robot Boo Bucket, must-have new candies, and a pizza deal that's perfect for busy trick-or-treating nights. Plus – this month marks the return of a beloved muffin to Bakery departments, for a limited time only.

Leading this lineup is the highly anticipated return of Stop & Shop's Mocha Chip Muffins, back by popular demand for a limited time after customers made their voices heard. Available in the bakery for just $3.99 per four-pack, the returning favorite gives muffin lovers another chance to enjoy a flavor they thought was gone for good.

"At Stop & Shop, we love hearing from our customers, and when they told us how much they missed our Mocha Chip Muffins, we listened," said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. "This is just one of the exciting new offerings and changes we're making as we continue to put the customer first and deliver on our commitment to providing great value, especially for important seasonal moments.”

Adding to the Halloween excitement, Stop & Shop is introducing the new Marty the Robot Boo Bucket, a festive collectible featuring the friendly face of the retailer's beloved in-store robot. The durable bucket features Marty's friendly face and is spacious enough to hold approximately 500 pieces of candy, making it the ultimate Halloween haul companion or the perfect base for creating a boo basket for the Marty fan in your life. The boo bucket is available for just $2.99 throughout the season while supplies last.

For families looking for a quick and easy dinner before heading out for Halloween festivities, Stop & Shop's new 16-inch Thin Crust Take & Bake Pizza will be available at a special promotional price of $6.99 from October 23 through November 5. The largest pizza offering from Stop & Shop to date serves four to six people and is available in Five Cheese and Double Pepperoni varieties, making it the perfect solution for busy Halloween night schedules.

Of course, no Halloween celebration is complete without candy and sweet treats. Stop & Shop remains a one-stop destination for all things spooky and delicious from seasonal bakery offerings to this year's hot new candies for trick-or-treaters like Hershey's Cookies & Cream Fangs, KIT KAT Ghost Toast, and TWIX Skulls plus timeless favorites like Brach's Candy Corn.

Visit your local Stop & Shop store or stopandshop.com to discover what good things are in store this Halloween season before these limited-time offerings disappear.

About Stop & Shop

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: