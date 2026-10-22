PLUMAS BANCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bank is a subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), a bank holding company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bank is a locally managed, award-winning community bank founded in 1980 and headquartered in Quincy, California. With 18 branch offices in Northeastern California and Northern Nevada, and loan production offices in California and southern Oregon, Plumas Bank is one of the top performing community banks in the country. For more information regarding Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, visit plumasbank.com.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's publicly available regulatory reports.
Contact: Jamie Huynh
Administrative Coordinator
Plumas Bank
5525 Kietzke Lane Ste. 100
Reno, NV 89511
775.786.0907 x8908
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