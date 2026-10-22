Healthspan Wealth Launches Early Access Platform To Help Advisors Navigate Clients' Health And Longevity Transitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on five patents, the platform offers more than 100 structured journeys that turn health events, caregiving decisions, and late-life transitions into auditable advisor workflows

Falls Church, VA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthspan Wealth (“HW”) today opened early access to an advisory platform built on five patents that address the technical obstacle keeping health and financial planning apart: how to move sensitive medical and financial information among advisors, families, and care teams without breaking compliance.

The company was founded by Thomas C. West, Managing Senior Partner at Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA), a wealth manager with over three decades of experience helping clients in transition, and Suzanne Schmitt, an industry executive who previously led aging investor strategy at Fidelity.

Most financial plans are built around how long a client will live. Almost none account for how long they will live well, or what happens to the plan when a diagnosis, a fall, or a parent's decline arrives. Advisors who want to help at that moment run into a wall that is as much regulatory as it is practical. A client's diagnosis is protected health information. The advisor's file is regulated financial data. Coordinating the two across a family, a care manager, and an elder law attorney creates exposure most firms are unwilling to take on, so the conversation stops when it matters most.

Healthspan Wealth's five patents are designed to remove that obstacle and facilitate intelligent, context-aware advisor discovery. One patent covers automated redaction and replacement of protected health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII), allowing communication across advisors, clients, and care teams to stay compliant without losing context or urgency. Another patent uses multi-agent architecture in which context captured in one part of the HW platform carries to the rest, so an updated diagnosis surfaces relevant resources in real time. A third patent involves role-aware prompting that guides each participant through next steps without crossing regulatory boundaries. The fourth patent covers a visual mapping of households, dependents, proxies, and professional team members that exposes unmet needs and held-away relationships. The fifth patent uses simple questions to determine which decision-making journey a client and their family may need to take and sequence them in order of importance.

From one-off crises to repeatable workflows

Together, these capabilities enable the platform's core: more than 100 advisor-aligned, event-based, and functional journeys that convert unstructured life transitions into step-by-step, repeatable, and auditable workflows.

A journey begins when a triggering event is identified, such as a client assuming caregiving responsibilities for a parent. From there, the HW platform sequences what should happen and in what order, prompting each participant with the next step appropriate to their role. Advisors are given conversation topics to assess, plan, and monitor their client's and their parent's finances, legal documents, long-term care plans, and lifestyle needs. Every step is logged, producing a documented record of the advice process rather than a series of undocumented phone calls.

Firms can also build their own journeys through the platform's journey builder, which lets advisory firms encode their existing processes into the same structured format, so institutional knowledge that normally lives with a single advisor becomes something the whole practice can execute consistently.

"For 30 years I've watched families hit a health event and discover their financial plan had no answer for it," said Thomas C. West, CLU®, ChFC®, AIF®, Co-Founder and CEO of Healthspan Wealth. "Advisors want to help. They just don't have a process. They have the internet and a hunch."

"Health and wealth decisions have never actually been separated, but the industry has historically treated them that way," said Suzanne Schmitt, Co-Founder and COO of Healthspan Wealth. "We spent our engineering effort on that problem specifically. Once it's solved, you can finally give an advisor a repeatable process instead of just a referral."

Journeys draw on a curated network of vetted healthcare, legal, and lifestyle providers when outside expertise is required.

Healthspan Wealth serves individual professionals, advisory firms, and families. The platform is in early access, with a limited number of advisor and firm partners being onboarded. Professionals can request a demo at healthspanwealth.com and register for our upcoming webinar on November 18, 2026: Before the Money Moves: Turn AUM Risk Into a Sustainable Organic Growth Plan.

About Healthspan Wealth

Healthspan Wealth is a human-centered, AI-supported platform that helps financial, healthcare, and legal professionals guide families through the decisions that accompany changing health, independence, and longevity. Founded in 2025 by Thomas C. West and Suzanne Schmitt, the company holds five patents, with two additional pending, covering compliant information sharing and structured advisory workflows.

Disclosure: Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC (SEIA) is independent of and not affiliated with Healthspan Wealth or its affiliates.

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