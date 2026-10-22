Bazaarvoice And Davinci Commerce Bring Authentic Shopper Reviews To AI Shopping Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The integration feeds authentic Bazaarvoice consumer review data into DaVinci's newly launched Brand AgentTM and Product Context MemoryTM to validate AI recommendations across agentic storefronts.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, the world's leading platform for sourcing, displaying, and amplifying authentic consumer product ratings and reviews, today announced its partnership with DaVinci Commerce, an Agentic Commerce Experience Platform. The partnership will seamlessly integrate Bazaarvoice's vast network of authentic ratings and review data directly into DaVinci's AI-powered shopping platform architecture-including its newly launched Brand AgentTM and patent-pending Product Context MemoryTM (PCM) technology-powering shopping apps within OpenAI and other agentic storefront destinations. This collaboration gives mutual clients the ability to surface authentic user-generated content (UGC) precisely where AI-driven product discovery happens.

When a consumer interacts with a brand's custom OpenAI storefront application or a conversational agent powered by DaVinci, the AI agent will provide tailored product recommendations based on user intent, display Bazaarvoice's authenticated ratings and reviews, and use them to enrich its Product Context MemoryTM. By supplying real-time, verified consumer sentiment to DaVinci's Agentic Discoverability EngineTM and Brand AgentTM, the system cites real consumer proof to validate each recommendation., transforming the high-intent discovery phase from an exhausting multi-site chore into an instant, reliable, and brand-curated flow.

“Shopping is moving upstream into AI apps, conversational environments and personal AI agents, and shoppers expect those experiences to be both immersive and trustworthy,” said Diaz Nesamoney, founder and CEO of DaVinci Commerce.“Integrating Bazaarvoice's gold-standard review data into our Brand Agent and Agentic BrandStoreTM platform gives AI agents authentic, verified recommendations to serve, and dramatically shortens the path from discovery to purchase.”

“Shoppers are increasingly making decisions inside AI experiences, and the Bazaarvoice Network is built to bring authentic customer voices wherever those decisions happen,” said Brenda Tuohig, SVP, Strategic Partnerships at Bazaarvoice.“By embedding our verified UGC into DaVinci's agentic ecosystem, we're giving shoppers the social proof they need to move from discovery to checkout in a single, trusted conversation.”

For more information about the partnership, please visit the Bazaarvoice website.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice connects over 13,000 brands and retailers to the authentic shopper content that powers commerce. Our platform captures, moderates, verifies, and syndicates ratings, reviews and other user-generated content (UGC) such as customer photos and videos across the world's largest retail and media network, fueling everything from product pages to AI-driven discovery and search. We don't just help you collect reviews; we turn the voice of the customer into your most powerful sales and marketing asset, ensuring your products are discovered, trusted, and chosen.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices across North America, Europe, India, and Australia. For more information, visit

About DaVinci Commerce

DaVinci Commerce provides an Agentic Commerce Experience PlatformTM that helps brands and retailers turn AI shopping conversations into commerce by getting their products discovered, helping shoppers choose with confidence and connecting those decisions to purchase.

The platform's Agentic Discoverability EngineTM enriches product catalogs with consumer context and measures discoverability at the SKU level. Brand AgentTM publishes and distributes enriched product knowledge to personal AI agents, retailer-owned shopping agents and commerce platforms. Agentic BrandStoreTM turns product recommendations into guided, brand-controlled shopping experiences where consumers can explore, compare and move toward purchase, shortening the path to sales and helping brands and retailers drive measurable sales lift.

At the core of the platform is patent-pending Product Context MemoryTM, which maintains rich, evolving context around individual products so AI agents can better understand when, why and for whom each product is relevant.

Founded by Diaz Nesamoney, founder of Informatica, and backed by Accenture, DaVinci Commerce is trusted by Nestlé, Diageo, Giant Eagle, Nordstrom, and many more.

Media Contact

Lauren Venticinque

Head of External Communications

...