T3 Defense Delivers Mobile UAV Command-And-Control Vehicle To Israeli HLS Operator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated vehicle delivered to B.K. Vision marks first customer delivery since mobile UAV and counter-UAV platform line was introduced in August 2026

Company aims to build on milestone to generate additional orders across its mission-ready product portfolio









NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the“Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rimon Agencies Ltd. (“Rimon”), has delivered a drone-integrated mobile command-and-control (C2) vehicle to B.K. Vision Ltd. (“B.K. Vision”), a leading Israeli provider of homeland security (HLS) services. This delivery marks the transition from product introduction to customer deployment, representing the first unit delivered to a customer under the mobile unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and counter-UAV (C-UAV) platform line introduced by Rimon in August 2026.

Built by Rimon's UAV Platforms project division, the fully integrated platform provides B.K. Vision with a self-contained base from which to launch, control and recover a UAV and manage a response where no fixed infrastructure exists.

“A command-and-control vehicle is central to a cohesive operation where power, communications, aircraft and operators all come together,” said Itamar Shimoni, Chief Executive Officer of Rimon.“We delivered B.K. Vision a vehicle that is ready to operate the day it arrives, bringing these capabilities together in a single mobile platform. As we continue to see an increasing need across defense and homeland security organizations in Israel and abroad, our focus is on applying Rimon's engineering and integration capabilities to the operational requirements of additional defense and homeland security customers.”

“In August we said the drone threat had moved faster than the infrastructure built to answer it,” said Menny Shalom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense.“This delivery is that infrastructure, built and deployed. As the first command-and-control vehicle shipped under Rimon's new platform line, it marks the transition from product introduction to customer delivery. Our focus is on translating this milestone into additional orders and building a repeatable business around mission-ready products.”

About Rimon

Rimon is a bespoke engineering and systems integration company that develops mission-ready infrastructure platforms for defense, homeland security, and emergency response operations. The company imports, distributes, and upgrades mobile power systems, elevated sensor masts, and builds integrated mission vehicles that support surveillance, communications, and command systems operating in environments where permanent infrastructure is unavailable. By engineering systems around real operational requirements, Rimon enables critical technologies to be deployed rapidly and operate reliably in demanding field conditions.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities, configurations and availability of the command-and-control vehicles and trailers described herein; expected demand from defense and homeland security customers; the potential for additional orders or recurring revenue; and the Company's growth strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that a single delivery is not indicative of future orders; the absence of orders for the configurable platforms described herein; customer qualification, procurement timing and program funding; dependence on a limited number of customers; manufacturing execution, capacity and supply-chain risks; competitive and geopolitical conditions, including conditions in Israel; the Company's liquidity and capital resources; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the integration of acquired businesses; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

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T3 Defense Inc.

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Investor Relations

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at