Underdog To Bring Crypto And Stablecoin Account Funding To Prediction Markets, Powered By Zerohash

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration with zerohash will extend Underdog's prediction market exchange with onchain account funding, enabling instant money movement

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTPredict NYC Summit -- Underdog, the prediction market and fantasy sports pioneer, today announced that users will be able to fund their accounts with stablecoins and crypto, in a new partnership with zerohash, the leading onchain infrastructure provider. The new funding option is expected to be available to eligible users later this year.

The new capability will allow eligible users to fund their Underdog accounts directly with supported stablecoins and digital assets, providing an additional funding option alongside existing rails, all natively within the Underdog app. Prediction markets and fantasy contests move quickly, and stablecoins allow for instant, real time settlement including on weekends and evenings when fiat rails are unavailable. By leveraging zerohash's onchain infrastructure, users can move money into their accounts in near real time, so funding keeps up with the speed of the games and they can participate in live markets and contests the moment opportunities arise.

For Underdog users, the benefits include:



Near-instant account funding 24/7/365;

Simple, account-to-account funding with wallet addresses and chain selection abstracted away; and More choice and flexibility in how accounts are funded.



“We launched our own exchange so we could move at the speed our customers expect, and funding needs to move at that same speed,” said Arthik Adla, Head of Payments at Underdog.“Stablecoins and onchain assets unlock greater choice and speed. Partnering with zerohash will allow customers to fund their accounts and get into the action faster, anytime, from anywhere.”

"Prediction markets never close, and users increasingly expect their money to move just as fast,” said Adam Tesan, Chief Revenue Officer at zerohash.“Stablecoins solve that by moving money globally, 24/7. We built zerohash to make that simple for companies like Underdog, so their customers can fund their accounts when the velocity of money matters most.”

The integration follows Underdog's launch of its own federally licensed prediction market exchang, making Underdog the first sports company with the complete prediction market license stack, including a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), all wholly owned and operated by Underdog.

About Underdog

Founded in 2020, Underdog's mission is simple: make sports more fun by building products focused on what fans actually want. The company offers sports prediction markets, fantasy sports games, and an industry-leading breaking-news operation - all designed to deepen how fans experience the games they love. Built for fans, by fans. Visit underdogsports.com.

About zerohash

zerohash is a leading onchain infrastructure provider, offering access to crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Its API, embeddable dev-kits and MCP suite enables innovators to seamlessly launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

zerohash Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see zerohash's US licenses and disclosures page. NMLS ID #1699379.

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