Formfactor Opens Farmers Branch Manufacturing Facility To Support Growing Demand For Advanced Probe Card Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic investment enhances manufacturing scale, operational flexibility, and customer support as semiconductor test requirements continue to advance

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM), a leading provider of semiconductor test and measurement technologies, today announced the opening of its Farmers Branch manufacturing facility, marking an important milestone in the company's strategy to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen operational flexibility, and support growing demand for advanced semiconductor test technologies.

“The opening of our Farmers Branch facility marks an important milestone for FormFactor, expanding our capabilities and capacity to fuel our future growth,” said Missy Figueroa, Senior Vice President, Global Operations at FormFactor.“This investment expands our ability to serve customers worldwide with greater scale, flexibility, and speed, while strengthening our ability to manufacture enabling semiconductor test and measurement technology in the United States.”

As semiconductor devices become increasingly complex, test requirements to ensure performance, yield, and reliability continue to intensify. The rapid adoption of advanced packaging to enable high-performance compute silicon, including GPUs, custom ASICs, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), is driving extraordinary demand for advanced semiconductor test solutions. The Farmers Branch investment enhances FormFactor's ability to support these trends by expanding production capacity for advanced probe card technologies and helping customers address rising test complexity as they develop next-generation semiconductor devices.

“As semiconductor innovation accelerates, advanced test technologies play an essential role in enabling device performance, yield, and production readiness,” said Mike Slessor, Chief Executive Officer of FormFactor.“The opening of our Farmers Branch facility reflects our commitment to investing in the capabilities and technology leadership needed to support our customers as they develop the next generation of semiconductor technologies.”

At the probe card level, increasing device complexity is placing greater demands on test performance and capability.

“Our focus is on advancing probe card technologies that deliver the best performance and scalability our customers need to address evolving test challenges and enable their next-generation high-performance compute roadmaps,” said Sudhakar Raman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FormFactor's Probes Business Unit.

The facility is part of FormFactor's global manufacturing and operations network serving customers throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. The investment reflects the company's continued confidence in the long-term growth of the semiconductor industry and the increasing importance of advanced test and measurement technologies in enabling future innovation.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding customer demand, industry growth, manufacturing capacity, operational capabilities, advanced packaging trends, market opportunities, and the Company's plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "may," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "forecast," "continue," and similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company's products; customer-specific demand; market opportunities; anticipated industry trends; manufacturing and supply chain dynamics; labor availability; changes in macroeconomic conditions; export controls, tariffs, and other trade barriers; geopolitical developments; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company's most current Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

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