SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the“Company”) , a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights compared to the third quarter of the prior year and linked quarter include:

GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share (“DEPS”) were $3.9 million, or $0.63 per DEPS, a slight decline from the $4.0 million, or $0.64 per DEPS in the prior-year quarter.



Total loans reached $1.22 billion, reflecting an increase of $108.2 million, or 9.7 percent, from the prior-year quarter and an improvement of $29.2 million, or 2.5 percent, from the linked quarter. The performance this quarter marks SBFG's tenth consecutive quarter of expansion in our loan portfolio.



Total deposits climbed to $1.38 billion, increasing by $120.3 million, or 9.5 percent, from the prior year quarter, and down $8.3 million, or 0.6 percent, from the linked quarter.

Tangible book value (“TBV”) per common share finished the quarter at $18.65, climbing $1.44 per share, or 8.3 percent, from $17.21 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted tangible book value excluding AOCI advanced to $23.03 at quarter end.

Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Highlights compared to the same period of the prior-year:

GAAP net income increased to $12.7 million, a 26.7 percent expansion compared to $10.1 million reported for the previous nine months, and diluted EPS was $2.04, an improvement of 31.1 percent from $1.56, same period last year.



Net interest income rose to $39.1 million, representing a 9.4 percent improvement from the $35.7 million reported in the prior-year period.



Noninterest income increased by 7.1 percent to $14.4 million compared to $13.4 million reported in the previous nine months.

Noninterest expense expanded, increasing by 4.1 percent to $37.2 million from $35.8 million in the prior-year period. YTD operating leverage was strong at 1.7 times.



Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 2026 Sep. 2025 % Change Sep. 2026 Sep. 2025 % Change Operating revenue $ 18,075 $ 16,578 9.0 % $ 53,440 $ 49,140 8.8 % Interest income 20,526 18,809 9.1 % 59,653 54,648 9.2 % Interest expense 7,102 6,475 9.7 % 20,563 18,907 8.8 % Net interest income 13,424 12,334 8.8 % 39,090 35,741 9.4 % Provision for credit losses 127 124 -2.4 % 640 1,108 -42.2 % Noninterest income 4,651 4,244 9.6 % 14,350 13,399 7.1 % Noninterest expense 13,157 11,498 14.4 % 37,223 35,760 4.1 % Net income 3,946 4,046 -2.5 % 12,739 10,056 26.7 % Adjusted Earnings per diluted share 0.63 0.68 -7.4 % 1.99 1.67 19.2 % Earnings per diluted share 0.63 0.64 -1.6 % 2.04 1.56 30.8 % Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets 0.95 % 1.13 % -15.9 % 1.03 % 0.96 % 7.3 % Return on average assets 0.96 % 1.07 % -10.3 % 1.06 % 0.90 % 17.8 % Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity 10.44 % 12.79 % -18.4 % 11.34 % 10.84 % 4.6 % Return on average equity 10.53 % 12.08 % -12.8 % 11.62 % 10.15 % 14.5 %

"Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was stable at $3.9 million, a 2.5 percent decrease from the prior-year quarter, with GAAP DEPS of $0.63, a decrease of 1.6 percent," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. While our bottom-line results were slightly lower compared to the prior year, this marks our 63rd consecutive quarter of profitability. Our performance this quarter reflects the continued resilience of our core community banking operations-highlighted by our tenth consecutive quarter of loan growth-and dynamic contributions from our fee-based business lines, which helped mitigate the impact of elevated operating expenses and broader economic pressures.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Total operating revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $18.1 million, an increase of 9.0 percent year-over-year and slightly improved from the linked quarter. This revenue growth was primarily driven by steady gains in our loan portfolio and resilience in noninterest income categories. Net interest income was $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase from $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. Total interest income rose to $20.5 million, propelled by robust loan volume and repricing dynamics. Total interest expense was $7.1 million, a 9.7 percent increase from the prior-year period as deposit costs adjusted to the current rate environment. As a result, net interest margin was 3.50 percent, expanding 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.

Total loans increased $108.2 million, or 9.7 percent, from the prior-year quarter and $29.2 million, or 2.5 percent, from the linked quarter. Total deposits at quarter end expanded $120.3 million, or 9.5 percent, year-over-year to $1.38 billion, anchored by durable core customer relationships and ongoing deposit gathering initiatives across our footprint, despite a minor linked-quarter decrease of $8.3 million. Overall quarterly performance demonstrated disciplined balance sheet management, robust credit quality, and the strategic resilience of our diversified revenue streams.

Mortgage Loan Business

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.8 million, an increase of $293,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $946,000 for the quarter, an increase from the prior-year period. The OMSR valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2026 was a recapture of $43,000, compared to a negative adjustment of $301,000 in the third quarter of 2025.

Mortgage Banking ($ in thousands) Sep. 2026 Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Prior Year Growth Mortgage originations $ 77,678 $ 79,346 $ 65,768 $ 72,398 $ 67,609 $ 10,069 Mortgage sales 66,529 70,253 53,420 70,361 66,408 121 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,517,593 1,504,657 1,482,052 1,479,982 1,470,360 47,233 Mortgage servicing rights 16,204 15,953 15,728 15,254 15,347 857 Revenue Loan servicing fees 946 934 928 928 914 32 OMSR amortization (472 ) (497 ) (529 ) (572 ) (455 ) (17 ) Net administrative fees 474 437 399 356 459 15 OMSR valuation adjustment 43 (54 ) 452 (157 ) (301 ) 344 Net loan servicing fees 517 383 851 199 158 359 Gain on sale of mortgages 1,262 1,541 978 1,272 1,328 (66 ) Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,779 $ 1,924 $ 1,829 $ 1,471 $ 1,486 $ 293

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.7 million, up 9.6 percent from the $4.2 million reported in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year expansion was driven primarily by higher net mortgage banking revenue, supported by increased loan servicing fees of $946,000 and a positive OMSR valuation recapture, alongside steady, consistent contributions from our Wealth Management and Title Insurance divisions. "The resilience of our fee based revenue stream validates our diversified business model, as cross-functional referral strategies continue to anchor our above median level of growth," Klein noted.



Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2026 Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Prior Year Growth Noninterest Income (NII) $ 4,651 $ 4,987 $ 4,712 $ 3,708 $ 4,244 $ 407 NII / Total Revenue 25.7 % 27.8 % 27.0 % 22.6 % 25.6 % 0.1 % NII / Average Assets 1.1 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.0 % 1.1 % 0.0 % Total Revenue Growth 9.0 % 4.5 % 13.3 % 6.3 % 15.9 % -6.9 % Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 13,157 $ 12,137 $ 11,929 $ 11,239 $ 11,498 $ 1,659 Efficiency Ratio 72.5 % 67.3 % 68.1 % 68.1 % 69.0 % 3.5 % NIE / Average Assets 3.2 % 3.0 % 3.1 % 2.9 % 3.0 % 0.2 % Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -2.1 % -1.8 % -1.9 % -1.9 % -1.9 % -0.2 % Total Expense Growth 14.4 % 2.4 % -3.9 % 2.1 % 4.5 % 9.9 %

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 increased 14.4 percent to $13.2 million from $11.5 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by an increase of $1.14 million in salaries and employee benefits, which totaled $7.3 million, reflecting higher incentive costs and medical expenses. Data processing fees for the quarter stood at $1.12 million compared to $723,000 in the prior-year quarter, while marketing expenses increased to $358,000 from $174,000 in 3Q25. Both of these categories reflect higher costs related to several pending client and product conversions. These increases were partially offset by disciplined reductions in other expenses, which declined $95,000, and employee expenses, which decreased $41,000 from the prior-year period.“Our core efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2026 was 72.46 percent, compared to 69.00 percent in the third quarter of 2025 and 67.32 percent in the linked quarter,” stated Mr. Klein.“While overhead was elevated this quarter, our fundamental focus on positive operating leverage and disciplined expense management remains a vital pillar as we proactively fund expansion across our growth markets.”

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2026, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.61 billion, representing an increase of $69.1 million from December 31, 2025, and $118.2 million, or 7.9 percent, from September 30, 2025. The year-over-year asset growth was primarily driven by steady organic loan generation across our commercial and real estate lines. Cash and due from banks increased by $17.4 million from the prior-year period to $102.4 million, normalizing during the quarter as funds were strategically deployed into the loan portfolio. Key balance-sheet metrics for the quarter included a loan-to-deposit ratio of 88.1 percent and a loan-to-asset ratio of 75.5 percent, both of which remained well-aligned with our target operating bands.

Total deposits at quarter end reached $1.38 billion, an increase of $120.3 million, or 9.5 percent, from the prior-year quarter, supported by a competitive community banking footprint and durable client retention efforts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits totaled $270.0 million, accounting for 19.5 percent of the total deposit portfolio. Shareholders' equity finished the period at $144.3 million, representing an increase of $7.4 million, or 5.4 percent from the prior-year period, providing a solid foundation for ongoing organic loan growth initiatives.

During the third quarter of 2026, SB Financial repurchased approximately 6,700 shares of its common stock, reflecting a measured approach to capital allocation and ongoing evaluation of corporate priorities during the period. The Company remains committed to a prudent capital allocation strategy, supporting shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks while preserving the financial flexibility to fund organic expansion, strategic initiatives, and capital stability.

“In summary, as we enter the final quarter of 2026, SB Financial continues to operate from a position of fundamental strength, anchored by robust capital levels, exceptional credit quality, and a durable core deposit franchise,” stated Mr. Klein.“Achieving our tenth consecutive quarter of loan expansion demonstrates the strength of our relationship-based community banking model and localized lending expertise. Meanwhile, our nonperforming assets remain near historic lows at 0.27 percent of total assets, backed by strong reserve coverage that reflects our unyielding commitment to disciplined credit administration. Positioned with a resilient deposit base, growing fee-generating business lines, and careful overhead control, we remain focused on finishing 2026 with strong momentum and driving long-term value for our shareholders.”

Loan Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2026 Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Annual Growth Commercial $ 106,915 $ 111,128 $ 112,226 $ 113,878 $ 117,581 $ (10,666 ) % of Total 8.8 % 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 10.6 % -9.1 % Commercial RE 640,127 611,274 601,556 596,983 535,307 104,820 % of Total 52.5 % 51.4 % 50.9 % 50.6 % 48.2 % 19.6 % Agriculture 83,804 81,341 78,569 76,514 65,150 18,654 % of Total 6.9 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.5 % 5.9 % 28.6 % Residential RE 294,321 295,481 299,741 304,741 309,140 (14,819 ) % of Total 24.1 % 24.8 % 25.4 % 25.8 % 27.8 % -4.8 % Consumer & Other 93,622 90,335 89,043 88,475 83,367 10,255 % of Total 7.7 % 7.6 % 7.5 % 7.5 % 7.5 % 12.3 % Total Loans $ 1,218,789 $ 1,189,559 $ 1,181,135 $ 1,180,591 $ 1,110,545 $ 108,244 Total Growth Percentage 9.7 % Deposit Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2026 Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Annual Growth Non-Int DDA $ 270,029 $ 258,576 $ 248,239 $ 254,063 $ 246,725 $ 23,304 % of Total 19.5 % 18.6 % 18.1 % 19.4 % 19.5 % 9.4 % Interest DDA 205,459 206,593 215,594 202,501 194,420 11,039 % of Total 14.9 % 14.9 % 15.7 % 15.5 % 15.4 % 5.7 % Savings 312,212 325,675 333,662 296,484 290,111 22,101 % of Total 22.6 % 23.4 % 24.3 % 22.7 % 23.0 % 7.6 % Money Market 322,395 315,363 300,028 280,896 261,953 60,442 % of Total 23.3 % 22.7 % 21.9 % 21.5 % 20.7 % 23.1 % Time Deposits 272,769 284,940 274,300 273,300 269,313 3,456 % of Total 19.7 % 20.5 % 20.0 % 20.9 % 21.3 % 1.3 % Total Deposits $ 1,382,864 $ 1,391,147 $ 1,371,823 $ 1,307,244 $ 1,262,522 $ 120,342 Total Growth Percentage 9.5 %

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2026, SB Financial continued to focus on maintaining strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.3 million, representing 0.27 percent of total assets, an improvement of $574,000 compared to $4.9 million, or 0.32 percent of total assets, in the prior-year quarter, and relatively stable compared to the linked-quarter balance of $4.4 million, or 0.27 percent of total assets. Total nonaccruing loans declined significantly to $3.2 million from $4.6 million in the prior-year period, while foreclosed properties and repossessed assets stood at $1.1 million.

The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.34 percent of total loans, providing 508.9 percent coverage of nonperforming loans-a substantial increase from 345.4 percent in 3Q25 and consistent with 470.3 percent in the linked quarter, reflecting a conservative approach to risk management. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans remained exceptionally modest at less than 1 basis point, improving from 6 basis points in the linked quarter and comparable to less than 1 basis point in the prior year quarter, with net charge-offs totaling $17,000.

“Our asset quality metrics embody our commitment to disciplined risk management within a dynamic economic environment,” stated Mr. Klein.“With nonperforming assets down year-over-year and our allowance providing over 500 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, our reserve position underscores the inherent quality of our loan portfolio and the strength of our client relationships. We remain dedicated to balancing our conservative credit discipline with proactive support for high-quality loan growth across all nine of our major markets.”

Nonperforming Assets Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2026 Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Commercial & Agriculture $ 1,054 $ 1,304 $ 1,359 $ 2,256 $ 2,243 $ (1,189 ) % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.55 % 0.68 % 0.71 % 1.18 % 1.23 % -53.0 % Commercial RE 195 339 668 771 778 (583 ) % of Total CRE loans 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % -74.9 % Residential RE 1,493 1,476 1,439 1,322 1,400 93 % of Total Res. RE loans 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.48 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 6.6 % Consumer & Other 476 367 233 230 195 281 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.51 % 0.41 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 144.1 % Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,218 3,486 3,699 4,579 4,616 (1,398 ) % of Total loans 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.39 % 0.42 % -30.3 % Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 1,061 936 974 104 237 824 Total Change (%) N/M Total Nonperforming Assets $ 4,279 $ 4,422 $ 4,673 $ 4,683 $ 4,853 $ (574 ) % of Total assets 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.32 % -11.83 %

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the third quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast on October 22, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 27 offices: 25 in eleven Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 27 ATMs. State Bank has four Residential loan production offices located throughout Ohio and Indiana. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol“SBFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer

...

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

...

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited) September June March December September ($ in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 102,427 $ 138,152 $ 126,293 $ 71,543 $ 85,025 Interest bearing time deposits 1,715 2,455 1,965 1,140 2,025 Available-for-sale securities 177,767 179,026 183,626 188,626 193,190 Loans held for sale 5,391 7,438 7,203 1,761 4,736 Loans, net of unearned income 1,218,789 1,189,559 1,181,135 1,180,591 1,110,545 Allowance for credit losses (16,377 ) (16,395 ) (16,388 ) (16,114 ) (15,943 ) Premises and equipment, net 20,775 21,088 21,295 21,688 21,764 Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 5,674 5,502 5,463 5,610 5,466 Foreclosed assets 1,061 936 974 104 237 Interest receivable 5,989 5,455 5,499 5,490 5,455 Goodwill 27,158 27,158 27,158 27,158 27,158 Cash value of life insurance 32,469 32,354 32,401 32,208 32,004 Mortgage servicing rights 16,204 15,953 15,728 15,254 15,347 Other assets 15,449 11,383 12,246 10,308 9,254 Total assets $ 1,614,491 $ 1,620,064 $ 1,604,598 $ 1,545,367 $ 1,496,263 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non interest bearing demand $ 270,029 $ 258,576 $ 248,239 $ 254,063 $ 246,725 Interest bearing demand 205,459 206,593 215,594 202,501 194,420 Savings 312,212 325,675 333,662 296,484 290,111 Money market 322,395 315,363 300,028 280,896 261,953 Time deposits 272,769 284,940 274,300 273,300 269,313 Total deposits 1,382,864 1,391,147 1,371,823 1,307,244 1,262,522 Short-term borrowings 6,285 6,732 9,433 9,230 10,976 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,500 22,500 27,500 35,000 35,000 Trust preferred securities 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,775 19,763 19,751 19,739 19,726 Interest payable 2,572 2,470 2,553 2,460 2,739 Other liabilities 25,841 20,402 19,573 20,148 18,051 Total liabilities 1,470,147 1,473,324 1,460,943 1,404,131 1,359,324 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 Additional paid-in capital 15,178 15,275 15,065 15,160 15,086 Retained earnings 136,071 133,125 129,631 126,311 123,370 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,138 ) (21,854 ) (21,861 ) (21,481 ) (23,412 ) Treasury stock (41,086 ) (41,125 ) (40,499 ) (40,073 ) (39,424 ) Total shareholders' equity 144,344 146,740 143,655 141,236 136,939 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,614,491 $ 1,620,064 $ 1,604,598 $ 1,545,367 $ 1,496,263





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September June March December September September September Interest income

2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 Loans Taxable $ 18,244 $ 17,498 $ 17,246 $ 17,234 $ 16,449 $ 52,988 $ 47,752 Tax exempt 97 98 99 107 117 294 348 Securities Taxable 1,004 1,006 1,029 1,096 1,097 3,039 3,399 Tax exempt 36 36 36 36 35 108 108 Other interest income 1,145 1,182 897 799 1,111 3,224 3,041 Total interest income 20,526 19,820 19,307 19,272 18,809 59,653 54,648 Interest expense

Deposits 6,369 6,237 5,957 5,820 5,721 18,563 16,670 Repurchase agreements & other 6 7 14 22 28 27 73 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 230 234 285 370 369 749 1,097 Trust preferred securities 146 145 144 154 162 435 483 Subordinated debt 351 243 195 194 195 789 584 Total interest expense 7,102 6,866 6,595 6,560 6,475 20,563 18,907 Net interest income 13,424 12,954 12,712 12,712 12,334 39,090 35,741 Provision for credit losses 127 299 214 198 124 640 1,108 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,297 12,655 12,498 12,514 12,210 38,450 34,633 Noninterest income Wealth management fees 954 955 941 900 912 2,850 2,635 Customer service fees 932 917 910 892 887 2,759 2,652 Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 1,262 1,541 978 1,272 1,328 3,781 3,743 Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 517 383 851 199 158 1,751 1,363 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 29 62 144 38 8 235 105 Title insurance revenue 514 577 485 525 544 1,576 1,523 Gain (loss) on sale of assets (32) (9) 8 - - (33) - Other 475 561 395 (118) 407 1,431 1,378 Total noninterest income 4,651 4,987 4,712 3,708 4,244 14,350 13,399 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,339 7,005 6,096 6,047 6,198 20,440 19,030 Net occupancy expense 831 802 882 822 801 2,515 2,487 Equipment expense 1,205 1,226 1,244 1,154 1,188 3,675 3,381 Data processing fees 1,124 693 726 790 723 2,543 3,050 Professional fees 854 844 1,016 805 863 2,714 2,789 Marketing expense 358 255 277 122 174 890 529 Telephone and communication expense

119 126 118 124 123 363 387 Postage and delivery expense 149 146 187 140 157 482 401 State, local and other taxes 311 221 288 331 268 820 760 Employee expense 214 177 184 158 255 575 605 Other expenses 653 642 911 746 748 2,206 2,341 Total noninterest expense 13,157 12,137 11,929 11,239 11,498 37,223 35,760 Income before income tax expense 4,791 5,505 5,281 4,983 4,956 15,577 12,272 Income tax expense 845 1,008 985 1,065 910 2,838 2,216 Net income

$ 3,946 $ 4,497 $ 4,296 $ 3,918 $ 4,046 $ 12,739 $ 10,056 Common share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 2.05 $ 1.57 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.63 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 2.04 $ 1.56 Average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic: 6,194 6,205 6,230 6,252 6,297 6,210 6,408 Diluted: 6,218 6,220 6,243 6,266 6,311 6,230 6,427





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September June March December September September September SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 Net interest income $ 13,424 $ 12,954 $ 12,712 $ 12,712 $ 12,334 $ 39,090 $ 35,741 Tax-equivalent adjustment 35 36 36 38 40 107 121 Tax-equivalent net interest income 13,459 12,990 12,748 12,750 12,374 39,197 35,862 Provision for credit loss 127 299 214 198 124 640 1,108 Noninterest income 4,651 4,987 4,712 3,708 4,244 14,350 13,399 Total operating revenue 18,075 17,941 17,424 16,420 16,578 53,440 49,140 Noninterest expense 13,157 12,137 11,929 11,239 11,498 37,223 35,760 Pre-tax pre-provision income 4,918 5,804 5,495 5,181 5,080 16,217 13,380 Net income 3,946 4,497 4,296 3,918 4,046 12,739 10,056 PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings per share (EPS) 0.64 0.72 0.69 0.63 0.64 2.05 1.57 Diluted earnings per share 0.63 0.72 0.69 0.63 0.64 2.04 1.56 Common dividends 0.160 0.160 0.155 0.155 0.150 0.475 0.450 Book value per common share 23.30 23.70 23.10 22.65 21.85 23.30 21.85 Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 18.65 19.04 18.45 18.00 17.21 18.65 17.21 Market price per common share 28.61 25.27 21.00 22.27 19.29 28.61 19.29 Market price to TBV 153.4 % 132.7 % 113.8 % 123.7 % 112.1 % 153.4 % 112.1 % Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 10.7 9.4 8.2 10.1 9.1 10.7 9.1 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.96 % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.01 % 1.07 % 1.06 % 0.90 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.20 % 1.45 % 1.41 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.44 % 1.29 % Return on average equity (ROE) 10.34 % 12.44 % 12.04 % 11.08 % 12.08 % 11.51 % 10.15 % Return on average tangible equity 12.77 % 15.53 % 15.06 % 13.97 % 15.47 % 14.31 % 12.89 % Efficiency ratio 72.46 % 67.32 % 68.12 % 68.09 % 69.00 % 69.32 % 72.41 % Earning asset yield 5.35 % 5.20 % 5.29 % 5.32 % 5.31 % 5.31 % 5.27 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.38 % 2.31 % 2.31 % 2.34 % 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.33 % Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.43 % 3.48 % 3.51 % 3.48 % 3.47 % 3.44 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.51 % 3.44 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.46 % Non interest income/Average assets 1.13 % 1.24 % 1.21 % 0.96 % 1.12 % 1.19 % 1.20 % Non interest expense/Average assets 3.21 % 3.03 % 3.06 % 2.90 % 3.04 % 3.10 % 3.21 % Net noninterest expense/Average assets -2.07 % -1.78 % -1.85 % -1.94 % -1.92 % -1.90 % -2.01 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Gross charge-offs 133 196 33 133 11 362 146 Recoveries 116 3 8 3 9 126 14 Net charge-offs 17 193 25 130 2 236 132 Nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.26 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.44 % Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans 508.92 % 470.31 % 443.04 % 351.91 % 345.39 % 508.92 % 345.39 % Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 1.34 % 1.38 % 1.39 % 1.36 % 1.44 % 1.34 % 1.44 % Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.) 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.02 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS: Loans/ Deposits 88.14 % 85.51 % 86.10 % 90.31 % 87.96 % 88.14 % 87.96 % Equity/ Assets 8.94 % 9.06 % 8.95 % 9.14 % 9.15 % 8.94 % 9.15 % Tangible equity/Tangible assets 7.29 % 7.41 % 7.28 % 7.40 % 7.35 % 7.29 % 7.35 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 12.09 % 12.37 % 12.11 % 11.78 % 12.48 % 12.09 % 12.48 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total assets 1,614,491 1,620,064 1,604,598 1,545,367 1,496,263 1,614,491 1,496,263 Total loans 1,218,789 1,189,559 1,181,135 1,180,591 1,110,545 1,218,789 1,110,545 Deposits 1,382,864 1,391,147 1,371,823 1,307,244 1,262,522 1,382,864 1,262,522 Shareholders equity 144,344 146,740 143,655 141,236 136,939 144,344 136,939 Goodwill and intangibles 28,811 28,870 28,929 28,989 29,048 28,811 29,048 Tangible equity 115,533 117,870 114,726 112,247 107,891 115,533 107,891 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,517,593 1,504,657 1,482,052 1,479,982 1,470,360 1,517,593 1,470,360 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 578,292 585,919 556,930 566,004 563,036 578,292 563,036 Total assets under care 3,710,376 3,710,640 3,643,580 3,591,353 3,529,659 3,710,376 3,529,659 Full-time equivalent employees 266 258 258 252 253 266 253 Period end common shares outstanding 6,196 6,191 6,219 6,236 6,268 6,196 6,268 Market capitalization (all) 177,274 156,436 130,597 138,883 120,907 177,274 120,907 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets 1,628,195 1,608,355 1,579,781 1,536,215 1,502,389 1,606,315 1,487,251 Total earning assets 1,521,057 1,521,057 1,479,667 1,436,207 1,404,330 1,502,326 1,387,258 Total loans 1,217,995 1,193,207 1,186,225 1,158,567 1,104,175 1,199,258 1,091,670 Deposits 1,393,085 1,381,439 1,347,351 1,299,512 1,270,783 1,373,977 1,256,732 Shareholders equity 151,417 145,034 144,659 140,315 132,866 147,936 132,426 Goodwill and intangibles 28,840 28,899 28,959 29,027 29,077 28,899 28,140 Tangible equity 122,577 116,135 115,700 111,288 103,789 119,037 104,286 Average basic shares outstanding 6,194 6,205 6,230 6,252 6,297 6,210 6,408 Average diluted shares outstanding 6,218 6,220 6,243 6,266 6,311 6,230 6,427





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited) For the Three & Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2026 and 2025 ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2026 Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities $ 177,850 $ 1,004 2.24 % $ 193,893 $ 1,097 2.24 % Overnight Cash 120,444 1,145 3.77 % 100,164 1,111 4.40 % Nontaxable securities 4,768 36 3.00 % 6,098 35 2.28 % Loans, net 1,217,995 18,341 5.97 % 1,104,175 16,566 5.95 % Total earning assets 1,521,057 20,526 5.35 % 1,404,330 18,809 5.31 % Cash on hand 5,415 5,044 Allowance for loan losses (16,515 ) (15,750 ) Premises and equipment 21,003 21,854 Other assets 97,235 86,911 Total assets $ 1,628,195 $ 1,502,389 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 845,195 $ 4,121 1.93 % $ 753,639 $ 3,442 1.81 % Time deposits 277,406 2,248 3.22 % 267,984 2,279 3.37 % Repurchase agreements & other 7,689 6 0.31 % 14,015 28 0.79 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 22,500 230 4.06 % 35,000 369 4.18 % Trust preferred securities 10,310 146 5.62 % 10,310 162 6.23 % Subordinated debt 19,767 351 7.04 % 19,719 195 3.92 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,182,867 7,102 2.38 % 1,100,667 6,475 2.33 % Non interest bearing demand 270,484 - 249,160 - Total funding 1,453,351 1.94 % 1,349,827 1.90 % Other liabilities 23,427 19,696 Total liabilities 1,476,778 1,369,523 Equity 151,417 132,866 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,628,195 $ 1,502,389 Net interest income $ 13,424 $ 12,334 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.50 % 3.48 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.51 % 3.50 % - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities $ 182,870 $ 3,039 2.22 % $ 198,463 $ 3,399 2.29 % Overnight Cash 115,431 3,224 3.73 % 90,829 3,041 4.48 % Nontaxable securities 4,767 108 3.03 % 6,296 108 2.29 % Loans, net 1,199,258 53,282 5.94 % 1,091,670 48,100 5.89 % Total earning assets 1,502,326 59,653 5.31 % 1,387,258 54,648 5.27 % Cash on hand 5,429 4,880 Allowance for loan losses (16,398 ) (15,492 ) Premises and equipment 21,245 21,555 Other assets 93,713 89,050 Total assets $ 1,606,315 $ 1,487,251 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 831,888 $ 11,767 1.89 % $ 734,938 $ 9,624 1.75 % Time deposits 276,916 6,796 3.28 % 273,508 7,046 3.44 % Repurchase agreements & Other 8,341 27 0.43 % 12,549 73 0.78 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 24,533 749 4.08 % 35,015 1,097 4.19 % Trust preferred securities 10,310 435 5.64 % 10,310 483 6.26 % Subordinated debt 19,755 789 5.34 % 19,707 584 3.96 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,171,743 20,563 2.35 % 1,086,027 18,907 2.33 % Non interest bearing demand 265,173 1.91 % 248,286 1.89 % Total funding 1,436,916 1,334,313 Other liabilities 21,463 20,512 Total liabilities 1,458,379 1,354,825 Equity 147,936 132,426 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,606,315 $ 1,487,251 Net interest income $ 39,090 $ 35,741 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.48 % 3.44 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.49 % 3.46 % - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis





Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Sep. 30, 2026 Sep. 30, 2025 Total Operating Revenue $ 18,075 $ 16,578 $ 53,440 $ 49,140 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment * (43 ) 301 (398 ) 131 Adjusted Total Operating Revenue 18,032 16,879 53,042 49,271 Total Operating Expense 13,157 11,498 37,223 35,760 Adjustment for merger expenses - - - (726 ) Adjusted Total Operating Expense 13,157 11,498 37,223 35,034 Income before Income Taxes 4,791 4,956 15,577 12,272 Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (43 ) 301 (398 ) 857 Adjusted Income before Income Taxes 4,748 5,257 15,179 13,129 Provision for Income Taxes 845 910 2,838 2,216 Adjustment for OMSR/Merger Expenses ** (9 ) 63 (84 ) 180 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes 836 973 2,754 2,396 Net Income 3,946 4,046 12,739 10,056 Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (34 ) 238 (314 ) 677 Adjusted Net Income 3,912 4,284 12,425 10,733 Diluted Earnings per Share 0.63 0.64 2.04 1.56 Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.05 ) 0.11 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ 1.99 $ 1.67 Return on Average Assets 0.96 % 1.07 % 1.06 % 0.90 % Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (0.00 ) 0.06 % -0.03 % 0.06 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets 0.95 % 1.13 % 1.03 % 0.96 % *valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights **tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate



