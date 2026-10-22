SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Earnings Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|Sep. 2026
|Sep. 2025
|% Change
|Sep. 2026
|Sep. 2025
|% Change
|Operating revenue
|$
|18,075
|$
|16,578
|9.0
|%
|$
|53,440
|$
|49,140
|8.8
|%
|Interest income
|20,526
|18,809
|9.1
|%
|59,653
|54,648
|9.2
|%
|Interest expense
|7,102
|6,475
|9.7
|%
|20,563
|18,907
|8.8
|%
|Net interest income
|13,424
|12,334
|8.8
|%
|39,090
|35,741
|9.4
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|127
|124
|-2.4
|%
|640
|1,108
|-42.2
|%
|Noninterest income
|4,651
|4,244
|9.6
|%
|14,350
|13,399
|7.1
|%
|Noninterest expense
|13,157
|11,498
|14.4
|%
|37,223
|35,760
|4.1
|%
|Net income
|3,946
|4,046
|-2.5
|%
|12,739
|10,056
|26.7
|%
|Adjusted Earnings per diluted share
|0.63
|0.68
|-7.4
|%
|1.99
|1.67
|19.2
|%
|Earnings per diluted share
|0.63
|0.64
|-1.6
|%
|2.04
|1.56
|30.8
|%
|Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets
|0.95
|%
|1.13
|%
|-15.9
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.96
|%
|7.3
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.96
|%
|1.07
|%
|-10.3
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.90
|%
|17.8
|%
|Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity
|10.44
|%
|12.79
|%
|-18.4
|%
|11.34
|%
|10.84
|%
|4.6
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.53
|%
|12.08
|%
|-12.8
|%
|11.62
|%
|10.15
|%
|14.5
|%
"Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was stable at $3.9 million, a 2.5 percent decrease from the prior-year quarter, with GAAP DEPS of $0.63, a decrease of 1.6 percent," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. While our bottom-line results were slightly lower compared to the prior year, this marks our 63rd consecutive quarter of profitability. Our performance this quarter reflects the continued resilience of our core community banking operations-highlighted by our tenth consecutive quarter of loan growth-and dynamic contributions from our fee-based business lines, which helped mitigate the impact of elevated operating expenses and broader economic pressures.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Total operating revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $18.1 million, an increase of 9.0 percent year-over-year and slightly improved from the linked quarter. This revenue growth was primarily driven by steady gains in our loan portfolio and resilience in noninterest income categories. Net interest income was $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase from $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. Total interest income rose to $20.5 million, propelled by robust loan volume and repricing dynamics. Total interest expense was $7.1 million, a 9.7 percent increase from the prior-year period as deposit costs adjusted to the current rate environment. As a result, net interest margin was 3.50 percent, expanding 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.
Total loans increased $108.2 million, or 9.7 percent, from the prior-year quarter and $29.2 million, or 2.5 percent, from the linked quarter. Total deposits at quarter end expanded $120.3 million, or 9.5 percent, year-over-year to $1.38 billion, anchored by durable core customer relationships and ongoing deposit gathering initiatives across our footprint, despite a minor linked-quarter decrease of $8.3 million. Overall quarterly performance demonstrated disciplined balance sheet management, robust credit quality, and the strategic resilience of our diversified revenue streams.
Mortgage Loan Business
Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.8 million, an increase of $293,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $946,000 for the quarter, an increase from the prior-year period. The OMSR valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2026 was a recapture of $43,000, compared to a negative adjustment of $301,000 in the third quarter of 2025.
|Mortgage Banking
|($ in thousands)
|Sep. 2026
|Jun. 2026
|Mar. 2026
|Dec. 2025
|Sep. 2025
|Prior Year Growth
|Mortgage originations
|$
|77,678
|$
|79,346
|$
|65,768
|$
|72,398
|$
|67,609
|$
|10,069
|Mortgage sales
|66,529
|70,253
|53,420
|70,361
|66,408
|121
|Mortgage servicing portfolio
|1,517,593
|1,504,657
|1,482,052
|1,479,982
|1,470,360
|47,233
|Mortgage servicing rights
|16,204
|15,953
|15,728
|15,254
|15,347
|857
|Revenue
|Loan servicing fees
|946
|934
|928
|928
|914
|32
|OMSR amortization
|(472
|)
|(497
|)
|(529
|)
|(572
|)
|(455
|)
|(17
|)
|Net administrative fees
|474
|437
|399
|356
|459
|15
|OMSR valuation adjustment
|43
|(54
|)
|452
|(157
|)
|(301
|)
|344
|Net loan servicing fees
|517
|383
|851
|199
|158
|359
|Gain on sale of mortgages
|1,262
|1,541
|978
|1,272
|1,328
|(66
|)
|Mortgage banking revenue, net
|$
|1,779
|$
|1,924
|$
|1,829
|$
|1,471
|$
|1,486
|$
|293
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.7 million, up 9.6 percent from the $4.2 million reported in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year expansion was driven primarily by higher net mortgage banking revenue, supported by increased loan servicing fees of $946,000 and a positive OMSR valuation recapture, alongside steady, consistent contributions from our Wealth Management and Title Insurance divisions. "The resilience of our fee based revenue stream validates our diversified business model, as cross-functional referral strategies continue to anchor our above median level of growth," Klein noted.
|Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense
|($ in thousands, except ratios)
|Sep. 2026
|Jun. 2026
|Mar. 2026
|Dec. 2025
|Sep. 2025
|Prior Year Growth
|Noninterest Income (NII)
|$
|4,651
|$
|4,987
|$
|4,712
|$
|3,708
|$
|4,244
|$
|407
|NII / Total Revenue
|25.7
|%
|27.8
|%
|27.0
|%
|22.6
|%
|25.6
|%
|0.1
|%
|NII / Average Assets
|1.1
|%
|1.2
|%
|1.2
|%
|1.0
|%
|1.1
|%
|0.0
|%
|Total Revenue Growth
|9.0
|%
|4.5
|%
|13.3
|%
|6.3
|%
|15.9
|%
|-6.9
|%
|Noninterest Expense (NIE)
|$
|13,157
|$
|12,137
|$
|11,929
|$
|11,239
|$
|11,498
|$
|1,659
|Efficiency Ratio
|72.5
|%
|67.3
|%
|68.1
|%
|68.1
|%
|69.0
|%
|3.5
|%
|NIE / Average Assets
|3.2
|%
|3.0
|%
|3.1
|%
|2.9
|%
|3.0
|%
|0.2
|%
|Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
|-2.1
|%
|-1.8
|%
|-1.9
|%
|-1.9
|%
|-1.9
|%
|-0.2
|%
|Total Expense Growth
|14.4
|%
|2.4
|%
|-3.9
|%
|2.1
|%
|4.5
|%
|9.9
|%
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 increased 14.4 percent to $13.2 million from $11.5 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by an increase of $1.14 million in salaries and employee benefits, which totaled $7.3 million, reflecting higher incentive costs and medical expenses. Data processing fees for the quarter stood at $1.12 million compared to $723,000 in the prior-year quarter, while marketing expenses increased to $358,000 from $174,000 in 3Q25. Both of these categories reflect higher costs related to several pending client and product conversions. These increases were partially offset by disciplined reductions in other expenses, which declined $95,000, and employee expenses, which decreased $41,000 from the prior-year period.“Our core efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2026 was 72.46 percent, compared to 69.00 percent in the third quarter of 2025 and 67.32 percent in the linked quarter,” stated Mr. Klein.“While overhead was elevated this quarter, our fundamental focus on positive operating leverage and disciplined expense management remains a vital pillar as we proactively fund expansion across our growth markets.”
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2026, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.61 billion, representing an increase of $69.1 million from December 31, 2025, and $118.2 million, or 7.9 percent, from September 30, 2025. The year-over-year asset growth was primarily driven by steady organic loan generation across our commercial and real estate lines. Cash and due from banks increased by $17.4 million from the prior-year period to $102.4 million, normalizing during the quarter as funds were strategically deployed into the loan portfolio. Key balance-sheet metrics for the quarter included a loan-to-deposit ratio of 88.1 percent and a loan-to-asset ratio of 75.5 percent, both of which remained well-aligned with our target operating bands.
Total deposits at quarter end reached $1.38 billion, an increase of $120.3 million, or 9.5 percent, from the prior-year quarter, supported by a competitive community banking footprint and durable client retention efforts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits totaled $270.0 million, accounting for 19.5 percent of the total deposit portfolio. Shareholders' equity finished the period at $144.3 million, representing an increase of $7.4 million, or 5.4 percent from the prior-year period, providing a solid foundation for ongoing organic loan growth initiatives.
During the third quarter of 2026, SB Financial repurchased approximately 6,700 shares of its common stock, reflecting a measured approach to capital allocation and ongoing evaluation of corporate priorities during the period. The Company remains committed to a prudent capital allocation strategy, supporting shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks while preserving the financial flexibility to fund organic expansion, strategic initiatives, and capital stability.
“In summary, as we enter the final quarter of 2026, SB Financial continues to operate from a position of fundamental strength, anchored by robust capital levels, exceptional credit quality, and a durable core deposit franchise,” stated Mr. Klein.“Achieving our tenth consecutive quarter of loan expansion demonstrates the strength of our relationship-based community banking model and localized lending expertise. Meanwhile, our nonperforming assets remain near historic lows at 0.27 percent of total assets, backed by strong reserve coverage that reflects our unyielding commitment to disciplined credit administration. Positioned with a resilient deposit base, growing fee-generating business lines, and careful overhead control, we remain focused on finishing 2026 with strong momentum and driving long-term value for our shareholders.”
|Loan Balances
|($ in thousands, except ratios)
|Sep. 2026
|Jun. 2026
|Mar. 2026
|Dec. 2025
|Sep. 2025
|Annual Growth
|Commercial
|$
|106,915
|$
|111,128
|$
|112,226
|$
|113,878
|$
|117,581
|$
|(10,666
|)
|% of Total
|8.8
|%
|9.3
|%
|9.5
|%
|9.6
|%
|10.6
|%
|-9.1
|%
|Commercial RE
|640,127
|611,274
|601,556
|596,983
|535,307
|104,820
|% of Total
|52.5
|%
|51.4
|%
|50.9
|%
|50.6
|%
|48.2
|%
|19.6
|%
|Agriculture
|83,804
|81,341
|78,569
|76,514
|65,150
|18,654
|% of Total
|6.9
|%
|6.8
|%
|6.7
|%
|6.5
|%
|5.9
|%
|28.6
|%
|Residential RE
|294,321
|295,481
|299,741
|304,741
|309,140
|(14,819
|)
|% of Total
|24.1
|%
|24.8
|%
|25.4
|%
|25.8
|%
|27.8
|%
|-4.8
|%
|Consumer & Other
|93,622
|90,335
|89,043
|88,475
|83,367
|10,255
|% of Total
|7.7
|%
|7.6
|%
|7.5
|%
|7.5
|%
|7.5
|%
|12.3
|%
|Total Loans
|$
|1,218,789
|$
|1,189,559
|$
|1,181,135
|$
|1,180,591
|$
|1,110,545
|$
|108,244
|Total Growth Percentage
|9.7
|%
|Deposit Balances
|($ in thousands, except ratios)
|Sep. 2026
|Jun. 2026
|Mar. 2026
|Dec. 2025
|Sep. 2025
|Annual Growth
|Non-Int DDA
|$
|270,029
|$
|258,576
|$
|248,239
|$
|254,063
|$
|246,725
|$
|23,304
|% of Total
|19.5
|%
|18.6
|%
|18.1
|%
|19.4
|%
|19.5
|%
|9.4
|%
|Interest DDA
|205,459
|206,593
|215,594
|202,501
|194,420
|11,039
|% of Total
|14.9
|%
|14.9
|%
|15.7
|%
|15.5
|%
|15.4
|%
|5.7
|%
|Savings
|312,212
|325,675
|333,662
|296,484
|290,111
|22,101
|% of Total
|22.6
|%
|23.4
|%
|24.3
|%
|22.7
|%
|23.0
|%
|7.6
|%
|Money Market
|322,395
|315,363
|300,028
|280,896
|261,953
|60,442
|% of Total
|23.3
|%
|22.7
|%
|21.9
|%
|21.5
|%
|20.7
|%
|23.1
|%
|Time Deposits
|272,769
|284,940
|274,300
|273,300
|269,313
|3,456
|% of Total
|19.7
|%
|20.5
|%
|20.0
|%
|20.9
|%
|21.3
|%
|1.3
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|1,382,864
|$
|1,391,147
|$
|1,371,823
|$
|1,307,244
|$
|1,262,522
|$
|120,342
|Total Growth Percentage
|9.5
|%
Asset Quality
As of September 30, 2026, SB Financial continued to focus on maintaining strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.3 million, representing 0.27 percent of total assets, an improvement of $574,000 compared to $4.9 million, or 0.32 percent of total assets, in the prior-year quarter, and relatively stable compared to the linked-quarter balance of $4.4 million, or 0.27 percent of total assets. Total nonaccruing loans declined significantly to $3.2 million from $4.6 million in the prior-year period, while foreclosed properties and repossessed assets stood at $1.1 million.
The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.34 percent of total loans, providing 508.9 percent coverage of nonperforming loans-a substantial increase from 345.4 percent in 3Q25 and consistent with 470.3 percent in the linked quarter, reflecting a conservative approach to risk management. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans remained exceptionally modest at less than 1 basis point, improving from 6 basis points in the linked quarter and comparable to less than 1 basis point in the prior year quarter, with net charge-offs totaling $17,000.
“Our asset quality metrics embody our commitment to disciplined risk management within a dynamic economic environment,” stated Mr. Klein.“With nonperforming assets down year-over-year and our allowance providing over 500 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, our reserve position underscores the inherent quality of our loan portfolio and the strength of our client relationships. We remain dedicated to balancing our conservative credit discipline with proactive support for high-quality loan growth across all nine of our major markets.”
|Nonperforming Assets
| Annual
Change
|($ in thousands, except ratios)
|Sep. 2026
|Jun. 2026
|Mar. 2026
|Dec. 2025
|Sep. 2025
|Commercial & Agriculture
|$
|1,054
|$
|1,304
|$
|1,359
|$
|2,256
|$
|2,243
|$
|(1,189
|)
|% of Total Com./Ag. loans
|0.55
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.71
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.23
|%
|-53.0
|%
|Commercial RE
|195
|339
|668
|771
|778
|(583
|)
|% of Total CRE loans
|0.03
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.15
|%
|-74.9
|%
|Residential RE
|1,493
|1,476
|1,439
|1,322
|1,400
|93
|% of Total Res. RE loans
|0.51
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.45
|%
|6.6
|%
|Consumer & Other
|476
|367
|233
|230
|195
|281
|% of Total Con./Oth. loans
|0.51
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.23
|%
|144.1
|%
|Total Nonaccruing Loans
|3,218
|3,486
|3,699
|4,579
|4,616
|(1,398
|)
|% of Total loans
|0.26
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.42
|%
|-30.3
|%
|Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets
|1,061
|936
|974
|104
|237
|824
|Total Change (%)
|N/M
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|4,279
|$
|4,422
|$
|4,673
|$
|4,683
|$
|4,853
|$
|(574
|)
|% of Total assets
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.32
|%
|-11.83
|%
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will hold the third quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast on October 22, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.
About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 27 offices: 25 in eleven Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 27 ATMs. State Bank has four Residential loan production offices located throughout Ohio and Indiana. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol“SBFG”.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Investor Contact Information:
Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
...
Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
...
|SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
|September
|June
|March
|December
|September
|($ in thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|102,427
|$
|138,152
|$
|126,293
|$
|71,543
|$
|85,025
|Interest bearing time deposits
|1,715
|2,455
|1,965
|1,140
|2,025
|Available-for-sale securities
|177,767
|179,026
|183,626
|188,626
|193,190
|Loans held for sale
|5,391
|7,438
|7,203
|1,761
|4,736
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,218,789
|1,189,559
|1,181,135
|1,180,591
|1,110,545
|Allowance for credit losses
|(16,377
|)
|(16,395
|)
|(16,388
|)
|(16,114
|)
|(15,943
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|20,775
|21,088
|21,295
|21,688
|21,764
|Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
|5,674
|5,502
|5,463
|5,610
|5,466
|Foreclosed assets
|1,061
|936
|974
|104
|237
|Interest receivable
|5,989
|5,455
|5,499
|5,490
|5,455
|Goodwill
|27,158
|27,158
|27,158
|27,158
|27,158
|Cash value of life insurance
|32,469
|32,354
|32,401
|32,208
|32,004
|Mortgage servicing rights
|16,204
|15,953
|15,728
|15,254
|15,347
|Other assets
|15,449
|11,383
|12,246
|10,308
|9,254
|Total assets
|$
|1,614,491
|$
|1,620,064
|$
|1,604,598
|$
|1,545,367
|$
|1,496,263
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|Non interest bearing demand
|$
|270,029
|$
|258,576
|$
|248,239
|$
|254,063
|$
|246,725
|Interest bearing demand
|205,459
|206,593
|215,594
|202,501
|194,420
|Savings
|312,212
|325,675
|333,662
|296,484
|290,111
|Money market
|322,395
|315,363
|300,028
|280,896
|261,953
|Time deposits
|272,769
|284,940
|274,300
|273,300
|269,313
|Total deposits
|1,382,864
|1,391,147
|1,371,823
|1,307,244
|1,262,522
|Short-term borrowings
|6,285
|6,732
|9,433
|9,230
|10,976
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|22,500
|22,500
|27,500
|35,000
|35,000
|Trust preferred securities
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Subordinated debt net of issuance costs
|19,775
|19,763
|19,751
|19,739
|19,726
|Interest payable
|2,572
|2,470
|2,553
|2,460
|2,739
|Other liabilities
|25,841
|20,402
|19,573
|20,148
|18,051
|Total liabilities
|1,470,147
|1,473,324
|1,460,943
|1,404,131
|1,359,324
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock
|61,319
|61,319
|61,319
|61,319
|61,319
|Additional paid-in capital
|15,178
|15,275
|15,065
|15,160
|15,086
|Retained earnings
|136,071
|133,125
|129,631
|126,311
|123,370
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(27,138
|)
|(21,854
|)
|(21,861
|)
|(21,481
|)
|(23,412
|)
|Treasury stock
|(41,086
|)
|(41,125
|)
|(40,499
|)
|(40,073
|)
|(39,424
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|144,344
|146,740
|143,655
|141,236
|136,939
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,614,491
|$
|1,620,064
|$
|1,604,598
|$
|1,545,367
|$
|1,496,263
| SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
|($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|At and for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September
|June
|March
|December
|September
|September
|September
| Interest income
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Loans
|Taxable
|$
|18,244
|$
|17,498
|$
|17,246
|$
|17,234
|$
|16,449
|$
|52,988
|$
|47,752
|Tax exempt
|97
|98
|99
|107
|117
|294
|348
|Securities
|Taxable
|1,004
|1,006
|1,029
|1,096
|1,097
|3,039
|3,399
|Tax exempt
|36
|36
|36
|36
|35
|108
|108
|Other interest income
|1,145
|1,182
|897
|799
|1,111
|3,224
|3,041
|Total interest income
|20,526
|19,820
|19,307
|19,272
|18,809
|59,653
|54,648
| Interest expense
|Deposits
|6,369
|6,237
|5,957
|5,820
|5,721
|18,563
|16,670
|Repurchase agreements & other
|6
|7
|14
|22
|28
|27
|73
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|230
|234
|285
|370
|369
|749
|1,097
|Trust preferred securities
|146
|145
|144
|154
|162
|435
|483
|Subordinated debt
|351
|243
|195
|194
|195
|789
|584
|Total interest expense
|7,102
|6,866
|6,595
|6,560
|6,475
|20,563
|18,907
|Net interest income
|13,424
|12,954
|12,712
|12,712
|12,334
|39,090
|35,741
|Provision for credit losses
|127
|299
|214
|198
|124
|640
|1,108
|Net interest income after provision
|for credit losses
|13,297
|12,655
|12,498
|12,514
|12,210
|38,450
|34,633
|Noninterest income
|Wealth management fees
|954
|955
|941
|900
|912
|2,850
|2,635
|Customer service fees
|932
|917
|910
|892
|887
|2,759
|2,652
|Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
|1,262
|1,541
|978
|1,272
|1,328
|3,781
|3,743
|Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
|517
|383
|851
|199
|158
|1,751
|1,363
|Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
|29
|62
|144
|38
|8
|235
|105
|Title insurance revenue
|514
|577
|485
|525
|544
|1,576
|1,523
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets
|(32)
|(9)
|8
|-
|-
|(33)
|-
|Other
|475
|561
|395
|(118)
|407
|1,431
|1,378
|Total noninterest income
|4,651
|4,987
|4,712
|3,708
|4,244
|14,350
|13,399
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,339
|7,005
|6,096
|6,047
|6,198
|20,440
|19,030
|Net occupancy expense
|831
|802
|882
|822
|801
|2,515
|2,487
|Equipment expense
|1,205
|1,226
|1,244
|1,154
|1,188
|3,675
|3,381
|Data processing fees
|1,124
|693
|726
|790
|723
|2,543
|3,050
|Professional fees
|854
|844
|1,016
|805
|863
|2,714
|2,789
|Marketing expense
|358
|255
|277
|122
|174
|890
|529
| Telephone and communication expense
|119
|126
|118
|124
|123
|363
|387
|Postage and delivery expense
|149
|146
|187
|140
|157
|482
|401
|State, local and other taxes
|311
|221
|288
|331
|268
|820
|760
|Employee expense
|214
|177
|184
|158
|255
|575
|605
|Other expenses
|653
|642
|911
|746
|748
|2,206
|2,341
|Total noninterest expense
|13,157
|12,137
|11,929
|11,239
|11,498
|37,223
|35,760
|Income before income tax expense
|4,791
|5,505
|5,281
|4,983
|4,956
|15,577
|12,272
|Income tax expense
|845
|1,008
|985
|1,065
|910
|2,838
|2,216
| Net income
|$
|3,946
|$
|4,497
|$
|4,296
|$
|3,918
|$
|4,046
|$
|12,739
|$
|10,056
|Common share data:
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.64
|$
|2.05
|$
|1.57
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.64
|$
|2.04
|$
|1.56
|Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
|Basic:
|6,194
|6,205
|6,230
|6,252
|6,297
|6,210
|6,408
|Diluted:
|6,218
|6,220
|6,243
|6,266
|6,311
|6,230
|6,427
| SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
|($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|At and for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September
|June
|March
|December
|September
|September
|September
|SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net interest income
|$
|13,424
|$
|12,954
|$
|12,712
|$
|12,712
|$
|12,334
|$
|39,090
|$
|35,741
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|35
|36
|36
|38
|40
|107
|121
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
|13,459
|12,990
|12,748
|12,750
|12,374
|39,197
|35,862
|Provision for credit loss
|127
|299
|214
|198
|124
|640
|1,108
|Noninterest income
|4,651
|4,987
|4,712
|3,708
|4,244
|14,350
|13,399
|Total operating revenue
|18,075
|17,941
|17,424
|16,420
|16,578
|53,440
|49,140
|Noninterest expense
|13,157
|12,137
|11,929
|11,239
|11,498
|37,223
|35,760
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|4,918
|5,804
|5,495
|5,181
|5,080
|16,217
|13,380
|Net income
|3,946
|4,497
|4,296
|3,918
|4,046
|12,739
|10,056
|PER SHARE INFORMATION:
|Basic earnings per share (EPS)
|0.64
|0.72
|0.69
|0.63
|0.64
|2.05
|1.57
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.63
|0.72
|0.69
|0.63
|0.64
|2.04
|1.56
|Common dividends
|0.160
|0.160
|0.155
|0.155
|0.150
|0.475
|0.450
|Book value per common share
|23.30
|23.70
|23.10
|22.65
|21.85
|23.30
|21.85
|Tangible book value per common share (TBV)
|18.65
|19.04
|18.45
|18.00
|17.21
|18.65
|17.21
|Market price per common share
|28.61
|25.27
|21.00
|22.27
|19.29
|28.61
|19.29
|Market price to TBV
|153.4
|%
|132.7
|%
|113.8
|%
|123.7
|%
|112.1
|%
|153.4
|%
|112.1
|%
|Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
|10.7
|9.4
|8.2
|10.1
|9.1
|10.7
|9.1
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
|Return on average assets (ROAA)
|0.96
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.90
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
|1.20
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.29
|%
|Return on average equity (ROE)
|10.34
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.04
|%
|11.08
|%
|12.08
|%
|11.51
|%
|10.15
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|12.77
|%
|15.53
|%
|15.06
|%
|13.97
|%
|15.47
|%
|14.31
|%
|12.89
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|72.46
|%
|67.32
|%
|68.12
|%
|68.09
|%
|69.00
|%
|69.32
|%
|72.41
|%
|Earning asset yield
|5.35
|%
|5.20
|%
|5.29
|%
|5.32
|%
|5.31
|%
|5.31
|%
|5.27
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|2.38
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.33
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.50
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.48
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.48
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.44
|%
|Tax equivalent effect
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|Net interest margin, tax equivalent
|3.51
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.46
|%
|Non interest income/Average assets
|1.13
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.20
|%
|Non interest expense/Average assets
|3.21
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.90
|%
|3.04
|%
|3.10
|%
|3.21
|%
|Net noninterest expense/Average assets
|-2.07
|%
|-1.78
|%
|-1.85
|%
|-1.94
|%
|-1.92
|%
|-1.90
|%
|-2.01
|%
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|Gross charge-offs
|133
|196
|33
|133
|11
|362
|146
|Recoveries
|116
|3
|8
|3
|9
|126
|14
|Net charge-offs
|17
|193
|25
|130
|2
|236
|132
|Nonperforming loans/Total loans
|0.26
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.42
|%
|Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO
|0.35
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.44
|%
|Nonperforming assets/Total assets
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.32
|%
|Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans
|508.92
|%
|470.31
|%
|443.04
|%
|351.91
|%
|345.39
|%
|508.92
|%
|345.39
|%
|Allowance for credit loss/Total loans
|1.34
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.44
|%
|Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)
|0.01
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
|Loans/ Deposits
|88.14
|%
|85.51
|%
|86.10
|%
|90.31
|%
|87.96
|%
|88.14
|%
|87.96
|%
|Equity/ Assets
|8.94
|%
|9.06
|%
|8.95
|%
|9.14
|%
|9.15
|%
|8.94
|%
|9.15
|%
|Tangible equity/Tangible assets
|7.29
|%
|7.41
|%
|7.28
|%
|7.40
|%
|7.35
|%
|7.29
|%
|7.35
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)
|12.09
|%
|12.37
|%
|12.11
|%
|11.78
|%
|12.48
|%
|12.09
|%
|12.48
|%
|END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|Total assets
|1,614,491
|1,620,064
|1,604,598
|1,545,367
|1,496,263
|1,614,491
|1,496,263
|Total loans
|1,218,789
|1,189,559
|1,181,135
|1,180,591
|1,110,545
|1,218,789
|1,110,545
|Deposits
|1,382,864
|1,391,147
|1,371,823
|1,307,244
|1,262,522
|1,382,864
|1,262,522
|Shareholders equity
|144,344
|146,740
|143,655
|141,236
|136,939
|144,344
|136,939
|Goodwill and intangibles
|28,811
|28,870
|28,929
|28,989
|29,048
|28,811
|29,048
|Tangible equity
|115,533
|117,870
|114,726
|112,247
|107,891
|115,533
|107,891
|Mortgage servicing portfolio
|1,517,593
|1,504,657
|1,482,052
|1,479,982
|1,470,360
|1,517,593
|1,470,360
|Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
|578,292
|585,919
|556,930
|566,004
|563,036
|578,292
|563,036
|Total assets under care
|3,710,376
|3,710,640
|3,643,580
|3,591,353
|3,529,659
|3,710,376
|3,529,659
|Full-time equivalent employees
|266
|258
|258
|252
|253
|266
|253
|Period end common shares outstanding
|6,196
|6,191
|6,219
|6,236
|6,268
|6,196
|6,268
|Market capitalization (all)
|177,274
|156,436
|130,597
|138,883
|120,907
|177,274
|120,907
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Total assets
|1,628,195
|1,608,355
|1,579,781
|1,536,215
|1,502,389
|1,606,315
|1,487,251
|Total earning assets
|1,521,057
|1,521,057
|1,479,667
|1,436,207
|1,404,330
|1,502,326
|1,387,258
|Total loans
|1,217,995
|1,193,207
|1,186,225
|1,158,567
|1,104,175
|1,199,258
|1,091,670
|Deposits
|1,393,085
|1,381,439
|1,347,351
|1,299,512
|1,270,783
|1,373,977
|1,256,732
|Shareholders equity
|151,417
|145,034
|144,659
|140,315
|132,866
|147,936
|132,426
|Goodwill and intangibles
|28,840
|28,899
|28,959
|29,027
|29,077
|28,899
|28,140
|Tangible equity
|122,577
|116,135
|115,700
|111,288
|103,789
|119,037
|104,286
|Average basic shares outstanding
|6,194
|6,205
|6,230
|6,252
|6,297
|6,210
|6,408
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|6,218
|6,220
|6,243
|6,266
|6,311
|6,230
|6,427
|SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
|For the Three & Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2026 and 2025
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2025
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Assets
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Taxable securities
|$
|177,850
|$
|1,004
|2.24
|%
|$
|193,893
|$
|1,097
|2.24
|%
|Overnight Cash
|120,444
|1,145
|3.77
|%
|100,164
|1,111
|4.40
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|4,768
|36
|3.00
|%
|6,098
|35
|2.28
|%
|Loans, net
|1,217,995
|18,341
|5.97
|%
|1,104,175
|16,566
|5.95
|%
|Total earning assets
|1,521,057
|20,526
|5.35
|%
|1,404,330
|18,809
|5.31
|%
|Cash on hand
|5,415
|5,044
|Allowance for loan losses
|(16,515
|)
|(15,750
|)
|Premises and equipment
|21,003
|21,854
|Other assets
|97,235
|86,911
|Total assets
|$
|1,628,195
|$
|1,502,389
|Liabilities
|Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
|$
|845,195
|$
|4,121
|1.93
|%
|$
|753,639
|$
|3,442
|1.81
|%
|Time deposits
|277,406
|2,248
|3.22
|%
|267,984
|2,279
|3.37
|%
|Repurchase agreements & other
|7,689
|6
|0.31
|%
|14,015
|28
|0.79
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|22,500
|230
|4.06
|%
|35,000
|369
|4.18
|%
|Trust preferred securities
|10,310
|146
|5.62
|%
|10,310
|162
|6.23
|%
|Subordinated debt
|19,767
|351
|7.04
|%
|19,719
|195
|3.92
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,182,867
|7,102
|2.38
|%
|1,100,667
|6,475
|2.33
|%
|Non interest bearing demand
|270,484
|-
|249,160
|-
|Total funding
|1,453,351
|1.94
|%
|1,349,827
|1.90
|%
|Other liabilities
|23,427
|19,696
|Total liabilities
|1,476,778
|1,369,523
|Equity
|151,417
|132,866
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,628,195
|$
|1,502,389
|Net interest income
|$
|13,424
|$
|12,334
|Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
|3.50
|%
|3.48
|%
|Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
|3.51
|%
|3.50
|%
|- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
|Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2025
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Assets
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Taxable securities
|$
|182,870
|$
|3,039
|2.22
|%
|$
|198,463
|$
|3,399
|2.29
|%
|Overnight Cash
|115,431
|3,224
|3.73
|%
|90,829
|3,041
|4.48
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|4,767
|108
|3.03
|%
|6,296
|108
|2.29
|%
|Loans, net
|1,199,258
|53,282
|5.94
|%
|1,091,670
|48,100
|5.89
|%
|Total earning assets
|1,502,326
|59,653
|5.31
|%
|1,387,258
|54,648
|5.27
|%
|Cash on hand
|5,429
|4,880
|Allowance for loan losses
|(16,398
|)
|(15,492
|)
|Premises and equipment
|21,245
|21,555
|Other assets
|93,713
|89,050
|Total assets
|$
|1,606,315
|$
|1,487,251
|Liabilities
|Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
|$
|831,888
|$
|11,767
|1.89
|%
|$
|734,938
|$
|9,624
|1.75
|%
|Time deposits
|276,916
|6,796
|3.28
|%
|273,508
|7,046
|3.44
|%
|Repurchase agreements & Other
|8,341
|27
|0.43
|%
|12,549
|73
|0.78
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|24,533
|749
|4.08
|%
|35,015
|1,097
|4.19
|%
|Trust preferred securities
|10,310
|435
|5.64
|%
|10,310
|483
|6.26
|%
|Subordinated debt
|19,755
|789
|5.34
|%
|19,707
|584
|3.96
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,171,743
|20,563
|2.35
|%
|1,086,027
|18,907
|2.33
|%
|Non interest bearing demand
|265,173
|1.91
|%
|248,286
|1.89
|%
|Total funding
|1,436,916
|1,334,313
|Other liabilities
|21,463
|20,512
|Total liabilities
|1,458,379
|1,354,825
|Equity
|147,936
|132,426
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,606,315
|$
|1,487,251
|Net interest income
|$
|39,090
|$
|35,741
|Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
|3.48
|%
|3.44
|%
|Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
|3.49
|%
|3.46
|%
|- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
|Non-GAAP reconciliation
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|Sep. 30, 2026
|Sep. 30, 2025
|Sep. 30, 2026
|Sep. 30, 2025
|Total Operating Revenue
|$
|18,075
|$
|16,578
|$
|53,440
|$
|49,140
|Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *
|(43
|)
|301
|(398
|)
|131
|Adjusted Total Operating Revenue
|18,032
|16,879
|53,042
|49,271
|Total Operating Expense
|13,157
|11,498
|37,223
|35,760
|Adjustment for merger expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(726
|)
|Adjusted Total Operating Expense
|13,157
|11,498
|37,223
|35,034
|Income before Income Taxes
|4,791
|4,956
|15,577
|12,272
|Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses
|(43
|)
|301
|(398
|)
|857
|Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
|4,748
|5,257
|15,179
|13,129
|Provision for Income Taxes
|845
|910
|2,838
|2,216
|Adjustment for OMSR/Merger Expenses **
|(9
|)
|63
|(84
|)
|180
|Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
|836
|973
|2,754
|2,396
|Net Income
|3,946
|4,046
|12,739
|10,056
|Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses
|(34
|)
|238
|(314
|)
|677
|Adjusted Net Income
|3,912
|4,284
|12,425
|10,733
|Diluted Earnings per Share
|0.63
|0.64
|2.04
|1.56
|Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses
|(0.01
|)
|0.04
|(0.05
|)
|0.11
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.68
|$
|1.99
|$
|1.67
|Return on Average Assets
|0.96
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.90
|%
|Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses
|(0.00
|)
|0.06
|%
|-0.03
|%
|0.06
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|0.95
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.96
|%
|*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
|**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate
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