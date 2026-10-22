Karman Turns Stranded Power Into 60% More Compute For AI Data Center Provider Nexgen Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NexGen Cloud expands partnership with Karman, increasing AI compute under constrained power budgets in Montreal data center

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karman (formerly known as Utilidata), a leader in embedded AI for power infrastructure, enables NexGen Cloud, a leading European AI cloud provider, to unlock 60% more AI compute capacity within the same provisioned power budget through its power orchestration platform. The successful deployment of Karman's technology has led to the two companies extending their partnership for broader rollout across NexGen Cloud's European operations.

In this deployment, Karman enabled 16 NVIDIA B300 servers to operate within the power budget provisioned for 10 servers, delivering 60% more nameplate compute capacity and token throughput while maintaining inference quality and reliability. Karman maintained this performance under a variety of workloads, including scenarios with sustained high-power workloads, demonstrating its ability to reliably bring more compute capacity under a wide range of conditions.

Earlier this year, the companies announced plans to unlock more AI compute from existing power capacity and strengthen infrastructure resilience by introducing real-time, AI-driven power orchestration at the rack level. This deployment took place in a commercial data center cluster managed by NexGen Cloud in Montreal.

“The fastest, low-cost way to scale AI today is by getting more compute out of the infrastructure already built,” said Josh Brumberger, Karman CEO.“Data centers hold power in reserve for worst-case scenarios that rarely happen. Karman turns that stranded capacity into usable compute. We're excited to bring this value to NexGen Cloud and their customers.”

The Montreal deployment tested Karman across a range of power profiles, from steady, moderate loads (LLM conversations) to sustained high-power loads (LLM summarization). Across these scenarios, Karman delivered:



60% more nameplate compute capacity with 16 NVIDIA B300 servers running within the power budget originally provisioned for 10

60% more token throughput than the 10 server baseline within the same power budget No measurable reduction in inference quality, such as token latency, during sustained conversational workloads



The results demonstrate a scalable solution for addressing the biggest constraint facing the AI and energy sectors today. As demand for AI compute continues to soar, data center operators face a mismatch between available AI infrastructure and the power capacity needed to run it. Adding new electrical capacity can require significant time and investment, while Karman is designed to address that constraint today by unlocking trapped capacity.

“As demand for AI compute continues to accelerate, efficiency is becoming just as important as capacity. The results we've achieved with Karman demonstrate that we can deliver significantly more compute from our existing infrastructure without requiring additional provisioned power,” said Chris Starkey, CEO of NexGen Cloud.“This creates a compelling opportunity to improve infrastructure utilization, accelerate deployment and ultimately deliver greater value to our customers. We're excited to build on these results as we expand our partnership across Europe.”

The Karman platform, powered by a custom NVIDIA module, provides the visibility, controls, and safety mechanisms data center operators need to fully utilize their provisioned power capacity. Karman's software-defined controls respond within 20 milliseconds to continuously optimize power, and act within 2 milliseconds to limit power when demand threatens to exceed the budget.

To learn more about Karman and its power orchestration platform, visit .

About Karman

Karman is an AI company providing dynamic power orchestration for AI data centers, enabling operators to better utilize the power already available to them. By embedding real-time visibility and millisecond control directly into power distribution equipment, Karman increases tokens per watt by at least 50% by unlocking stranded power. The Karman platform is built on a custom NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, and was previously embedded into smart meters to bring real-time visibility and power-flow control to the electric grid.

About NexGen

NexGen Cloud is the foremost provider of sovereign-by-design, full-stack AI cloud environments for the global market. Purpose-built AI infrastructure for the demands of modern AI workloads, NexGen Cloud's solutions include Hyperstack Secure Private Cloud for single-tenant enterprise deployments, and Hyperstack On-Demand, a full stack AI cloud platform offering GPUaaS. As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, the company hosts its managed infrastructure in Tier 3 data centres across Europe and North America.

For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:

Karman:

FischTank PR

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NexGen Cloud:

Andor PR

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