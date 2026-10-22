Quantum Metric MCP Gives Enterprise AI Agents The Experience Context To Act On What Matters Most

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refined through customer deployments, Quantum Metric's agent-first toolset connects enterprise agents to the context they need to diagnose problems, prioritize work and measure results

MONUMENT, Colo., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Metric, the experience context platform for enterprise AI, today announced the general availability of the Quantum Metric MCP, refined through enterprise customer deployments. With Quantum Metric MCP, any MCP-compatible agent can now connect directly to the most complete dataset for digital experience context available. This makes the Quantum Metric platform the foundation every agent and workflow in the enterprise can build on, focusing AI investments on the changes that have the greatest impact on customers and the business.

"Every enterprise is building agents that can act, but an agent is only as good as what it can see," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "Monitoring tells an agent that something broke. Quantum Metric tells it which customers felt it and what it cost the business. We refined these tools through real customer deployments, testing how agents interpret the data, investigate problems and turn findings into action. Now that experience context can travel to every agent and partner in the enterprise stack, teams spend their time on what matters most to their customers."

How are enterprises using Quantum Metric MCP?

Enterprise teams are using Quantum Metric MCP across five primary workflows:



Self-improving websites. Teams are connecting experience context to coding and design agents so friction can be detected, diagnosed, fixed and measured in a continuous loop, either with a human involved or completely automated.

Prioritized testing and experimentation. Agents use customer behavior to recommend which experiences to test next and rank them by business impact.

Product feature evaluation. Teams direct agents to measure how customers use new features and releases.

UX and customer journey research. Agents summarize individual sessions and analyze journeys at scale to show where customers struggle, hesitate or abandon. Incident troubleshooting. When an alert fires, agents pull affected sessions, scope and replay evidence, then post a triaged summary ranked by customer impact.



“Logs and dashboards tell us something went wrong, but not what our users actually experienced,” said Alejandro Fernandez, Site Reliability Engineer, Digital Operations, Royal Caribbean Group.“Quantum Metric's MCP brings that real user context into our incident triage, surfacing bugs that would otherwise slip through and giving our developers the hard numbers to act on them. We're also using it to enrich customer feedback, so we understand the story behind what our guests tell us.”

What makes Quantum Metric MCP different from other MCPs?

Quantum Metric MCP stands apart in two ways: an agent-first tool framework and the depth of data behind it. Unlike MCPs that simply wrap existing APIs, it gives agents 46 defined tools for querying data, summarizing sessions, building funnels and running monitoring agents. Each tool returns structured data plus the context an agent needs to reason over it, see how the answer was produced and self-correct.

Behind that framework sits the breadth and depth of data that has set Quantum Metric apart for more than a decade. The platform autocaptures more than 300 data types across web and mobile, collecting 2,700 times more data than traditional analytics, and extends to fit the needs of complex enterprises. Together, they give agents what they have been missing: evidence of what customers experienced and which problems cost the business most.

How does Quantum Metric MCP connect across the enterprise tech stack?

Teams connect to the Quantum Metric MCP once, in minutes. From there, its experience context flows into the agents, orchestrators, AI assistants and partner platforms where work already happens. A single agent can combine Quantum Metric data with observability, CRM, finance and experimentation data in one turn. Engineering, product, CX, marketing and support teams then work from the same customer evidence, whether through their own agent, a partner's platform or a question asked in Slack.

Partners are extending that experience context into their own platforms. Optimizely, the AI platform for marketing, connected to Quantum Metric MCP, which is now live in the Optimizely directory. As agents take on more of the marketing workload, grounded customer context determines whether they optimize the right experiences.

“Connecting Optimizely to Quantum Metric's MCP server brings rich experience context directly into our platform,” said Lauren Hammarstedt, VP of Product, AI at Optimizely.“Now our AI can instantly understand where real people are struggling across their digital experiences and use that to prioritize the experiments that will have the greatest impact on their customers. Teams spend less time deciding what to test and more time improving the experiences that matter most.”

What else is included in the launch?

Quantum Metric MCP anchors a broader set of agentic access offerings. Each draws on the same first-party dataset and replay evidence, with access governed per subscription.



Quantum Metric MCP. Exposes the tool layer behind Felix Agentic to any MCP-compatible agent, from coding agents and IDEs to internal orchestrators and AI assistants. Typed calls return structured data in seconds, with OAuth, subscription scoping and a versioned manifest platform teams can evaluate.

Quantum Metric A2A. Makes Felix Agentic reachable as a peer agent. Anyone can ask a question in plain language from Slack, Microsoft Teams, a ticket queue or an incident channel and get back a reasoned, evidence-backed answer with replay links. Quantum Metric Artifacts. Assembles Felix Agentic's findings on a live canvas alongside an investigation. Includes narrative, charts and tables that remain as a shareable asseta instead of a screenshot.



How does Quantum Metric MCP build on the company's momentum?

The introduction of Quantum Metric MCP follows the company's recently reporte record Q3 growth, with its year-over-year ARR growth rate doubling since the end of FY 2025 and ARR added from new customers tripling compared to Q3 2025. The company attributes that momentum to the expansion of Felix Agentic capabilities and data capture through Voice of Customer and AI Agent Visibility.

Quantum Metric MCP continues the evolution of traditional digital analytics into the experience context that powers the agents and partner tools enterprises run every day, opening new use cases across engineering, product and marketing.

When is Quantum Metric MCP available?

Quantum Metric MCP is generally available today to Quantum Metric customers. To learn more, visit .

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric gives enterprises complete experience context. The company captures every customer interaction across web and mobile, providing the most complete digital experience data available. Felix Agentic, Quantum Metric's agentic analytics platform, monitors customer experiences continuously, explains why customer behavior changes, and quantifies the impact on the business so teams know what to fix first. Teams can ask Felix questions in natural language, and the same data can be connected to the AI agents and tools enterprises already use. Global enterprises rely on Quantum Metric, which supports billions of digital interactions each month and reflects insights from roughly half of the world's internet users. For more information, visit .

For media inquiries contact:

Lori Schoenquette

...