Disco Launches Pre-Purchase, Bringing Advertiser-Funded Cash Back To Shopify Checkout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New format creates a checkout revenue stream for merchants as pilot data shows roughly 5% higher order conversion when offers are shown

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disco, the AI-powered commerce media platform, announced today the launch of Disco Pre-Purchase, a new format that places an advertiser-funded cash-back offer directly inside checkout environments. Shoppers can opt in to receive up to $30 back on the order they are completing, giving merchants a new source of media revenue at the point of highest purchase intent.

Pre-Purchase adds a new monetizable surface to Disco's commerce media platform, alongside existing post-purchase placements. Cash rewards are funded by the advertiser, so merchants retain full order value and existing promotional budget. Merchants earn roughly $3.50 per eligible checkout, and the offer unit has been shown to lift conversion rates by 3% or more.

“We're careful about anything we add to checkout because that moment has to stay simple and valuable,” said Michael Saba, President and Founder of ALT. Fragrances.“Pre-Purchase earns its place: the customer gets a real cash-back benefit, the advertiser funds it, and we get extra revenue from a transaction that was already happening.”

The format, currently available on Shopify and with planned expansion to additional ecommerce platforms, drives ad revenue and conversions, full stop. Merchants can likewise run Pre-Purchase behind a holdout test to measure performance on their own traffic.

“Checkout is where the economics of a transaction become final, so even small changes to the experience have to earn their place,” said Conner Sherline, Founder and CEO of Disco.“Pre-Purchase gives the shopper meaningful value at that moment, with the advertiser funding the reward. Early pilots are showing a meaningful new revenue stream for merchants alongside higher order completion rates.”

With Pre-Purchase, the shopper experience stays inside the merchant checkout: one line and one checkbox, followed by a claim process after purchase. Pre-Purchase is delivered as a native Shopify checkout extension, and works across desktop and mobile checkout, including a simple drag-and-drop installation process.

For merchants already using Disco after the sale, Pre-Purchase adds a separate checkout revenue stream without replacing existing placements. The format is currently onboarding merchants directly during the launch phase, with self-serve onboarding in active development.

About Disco

Disco is the commerce media platform that monetizes the full purchase journey - from checkout to delivery, from returns to loyalty, from inbox to app. At its core is OffersAI, the intelligence engine that matches verified shoppers to relevant offers in real time, drawing on a proprietary commerce graph of 160M+ shopper profiles, $50B in historical transaction data, and 1,000+ premium advertisers. With it, Disco helps SaaS platforms launch their own media businesses, helps retailers earn from every transactional touchpoint, and helps advertisers reach high-LTV customers at moments of peak intent. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Disco

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