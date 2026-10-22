Public Consulting Group's Nicole Alonzo Joins National Child Support Enforcement Association Subcommittees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Consulting Group's (PCG), Director of Technology Consulting, has been invited to join the Legislative Education and Emerging Approaches subcommittees serving the National Child Support Enforcement Association (NCSEA). NCSEA's mission is to promote and influence child support policies and services and to educate, connect, and inspire those who work in child support. PCG recently joined NCSEA after participating in their Policy Forum.

"NCSEA provides an important opportunity for collaboration and knowledge sharing across the child support community," said Alonzo. "I'm excited to contribute to these committees while helping PCG stay engaged with emerging policy developments and innovative approaches that can improve outcomes for agencies and the families they support."

The Legislative Education Committee supports the development and dissemination of resources that keep child support stakeholders informed about existing and proposed legislation. This work aligns closely with PCG's commitment to helping agencies understand policy changes and navigate evolving program requirements.

The Emerging Approaches Committee focuses on exploring new strategies, policies, and operational practices across the child support community. For PCG, this work is particularly relevant given the firm's experience helping agencies modernize programs and implement technology solutions that support policy objectives. By engaging in these conversations, PCG can continue bringing innovative ideas and best practices to the clients and communities it serves.

“Nicole's invitation to serve on both the Legislative Education and Emerging Approaches committees is a reflection of PCG's broader commitment to supporting the communities we serve,” said Gwyn Jackon, Vice President of Technology Consulting at PCG.“Her participation will not only contribute to NCSEA's important work, but also strengthen PCG's ability to help agencies navigate policy changes, modernize operations, and improve outcomes for children and families.”

Nicole's committee participation further strengthens PCG's growing involvement with NCSEA and underscores the firm's commitment to supporting child support agencies through the intersection of policy, technology, and program expertise. Through active engagement with national organizations such as NCSEA, PCG continues to help state, county, tribal, and judicial partners enhance services and deliver better outcomes for children and families.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.-all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers a full spectrum of quality Information Technology (IT) services to help state and local government agencies at every stage of the IT life cycle. Through its specialized technology services, PCG finds cost-effective ways to help agency partners deliver successful IT systems that enhance the lives of the user base. To learn more, visit .

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