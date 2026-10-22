Skinlab Named Best Men's Wellness In The 2026 Best Of Chandler Awards

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Locally owned Chandler medical spa recognized for its personalized approach to men's aesthetics, skin health, body contouring and medically guided wellness

- Marichu EvansCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SkinLab Laser Aesthetics & Wellness, a locally owned medical spa that has served Chandler and the East Valley for eight years, has been named Best Men's Wellness in the 2026 Best of Chandler awards.The recognition comes as more men seek straightforward, medically responsible guidance on looking rested, improving skin quality, strengthening body contours and supporting broader wellness goals. Many remain uncertain about where to begin, whether treatments will look natural and how care can fit into a demanding professional schedule."Men often come to us with very practical questions: Will the result look natural? What will the treatment involve? How much downtime should I expect?" said Marichu Evans, owner of SkinLab. "Our responsibility is to answer those questions honestly and create an individualized plan that respects the client's appearance, schedule and comfort level."Personalized Care for Men's ConcernsSkinLab's approach is especially relevant for executives, entrepreneurs and professionals who want to look rested and feel confident while preserving their natural appearance. The practice emphasizes discreet consultations, appropriate provider matching, conservative planning and honest education rather than a one-size-fits-all protocol.Depending on the client's goals and candidacy, a personalized plan may include:Neuromodulators to soften selected expression lines while preserving natural movementDermal fillers or biostimulators to support facial structure, volume and collagenHALO, BBL, ClearSilk or RF microneedling to address concerns such as sun damage, redness, uneven tone and textureEMSCULPT NEO to support muscle development and non-invasive fat reductionCoolSculpting to reduce selected areas of stubborn fatEmsella for non-invasive pelvic-floor stimulationProfessional skincare and medical facials to support healthier-looking skinFor appropriate candidates, SkinLab may also incorporate medically guided peptide therapy, hormone evaluation or weight-management support. Eligibility, recommendations, expected benefits, risks and monitoring requirements are determined individually.Training, Technology and Medical OversightCare is delivered by licensed medical and aesthetic professionals under medical oversight. SkinLab providers complete role-specific education, hands-on training and competency assessment, including preparation specific to the injectables, laser and light platforms, RF microneedling systems and body-contouring technologies they operate.Injectable services are supervised by Dr. Placella, NMD, and SkinLab operates under the medical direction of Dr. Brit Ferrell. Consultations address candidacy, realistic expectations, alternatives, potential risks, downtime, aftercare and maintenance before a treatment plan is finalized."Men are not looking for hype or a generic spa experience," Evans said. "They want privacy, clinical clarity, efficient appointments and recommendations that make sense for their goals. This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the trust our local community has placed in that approach."SkinLab also received 2026 recognition as Best Med Spa for the fifth consecutive year and Reader Recommended honors for Best Skin Care and Best Plastic Surgery and Body Improvement. SkinLab is a non-surgical medical spa and does not perform plastic surgery.To request a confidential men's aesthetics and wellness consultation, visit skinlab or call (480) 418-6000.About SkinLab Laser Aesthetics & WellnessFor eight years, SkinLab Laser Aesthetics & Wellness has served Chandler, Gilbert and the East Valley as a locally owned, family-led medical spa. SkinLab offers personalized injectables and biostimulators, laser and skin rejuvenation, non-surgical body contouring and medically guided wellness services for men and women. Treatment candidacy, response, results and downtime vary. Learn more at skinlab.Media ContactEmily Ash, Media Relations... | (480) 418-6000 | skinlabLocation3160 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 1Chandler, AZ 85286

SkinLab Laser Aesthetics & Wellness

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SkinLab Named Best Men's Wellness in the 2026 Best of Chandler Awards News Provided By SkinLab Laser Aesthetics & Wellness October 22, 2026, 12:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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