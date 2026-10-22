World Premiere At The Moreno Valley Museum & Artspace

Dead by Daylight, one of the world's most popular horror video games, makes its worldwide premiere at Moreno Valley Museum. In this 45-minute immersive nightmare, guests fight to help Survivors escape before the darkness closes in...

The Dead by Daylight Immersive Experience joins The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter at the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace.

MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enter the Fog: The Dead by Daylight Immersive Experience launches October 30. The hit survival horror game delivers a 45-minute immersive experience where guests work together to help Survivors escape just in time for Halloween.The lights go out. In the dark, something is moving toward you. On Friday, October 30, the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace opens the worldwide premiere of Dead by Daylight Immersive Experience. The 45-minute immersive adventure is based on the premier asymmetrical multiplayer experience in horror gaming. Guests step into the game and work as a team to help Survivors escape.Dead by Daylight, developed by Behavior Interactive, pits four Survivors against one killer as they race to repair generators, power the exit gates, and escape alive. In its first decade, more than 70 million players worldwide have entered The Fog. Now, in an updated version, Inland Empire fans can enter the game without a controller.The experience unfolds in three acts, using 360-degree wall and floor projection, surround sound, and motion-tracking technology that responds to every step guests take.Act 1 -“Little Museum of Horror.”Guests enter a shifting gallery of the game's most feared Killers, held inside towering containment crates. Then, the dark force at the heart of the game seizes the room as flesh-like webs engulf the walls.Act 2 - The ChaseGuests are swept through the game's most terrifying locations, running alongside Survivors as they race toward an open exit gate, with Killers close behind.Act 3 -“Gaming for Your Life.”The generators fail, and the gate begins to close. Guests become players and step onto interactive floor stations to restore power, while a single shared heartbeat speeds up around them. Then, the Killers invade the room, and every guest must help save an assigned Survivor. Some make it out. Some won't.“This is the immersive gallery at its most fearless,” says Corey Ross, CEO of Lighthouse Immersive, the company that created the immersive experience for the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace.“Guests don't just watch the story; they have to work together to survive it, and that shared rush is something you can't get from a screen at home.”The Dead by Daylight Immersive Experience joins The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter, which opened September 25.Created through a partnership between the City of Moreno Valley and Lighthouse Immersive, the museum transformed the former 38,000-square-foot Sears store at Moreno Valley Mall into a two-story cultural destination with immersive galleries, hands-on exhibits, a café, curated retail, plus free parking.“Moreno Valley is becoming a place where people come to experience something they can't find anywhere else,” said Mayor Ulises Cabrera.“From van Gogh to Dead by Daylight, this museum is giving our community and visitors from across Southern California a reason to gather.”The Dead by Daylight Immersive Experience opens October 30 and runs daily from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29.99, with VIP packages available. For tickets, visit MorenoValleyMuseum. Recommended age: 13+. The museum is located at 22550 Town Circle, Moreno Valley.WHAT: A 45-minute immersive experience based on Dead by Daylight, the premier horror game.WHEN: Opens October 30, daily 11:00 am–7:00 pm.WHERE: Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace, 22550 Town Circle, Moreno Valley, CA.About Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace ( )Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace brings world-class immersive art experiences and local creative programming to the Inland Empire. The venue features a museum gallery, café, and retail space. Currently, it hosts The Dead by Daylight Immersive Experience and The New Immersive van Gogh: The Next Chapter, produced by Lighthouse Immersive. Open daily from 11 am to 7 p.m. For more information, visit: MorenoValleyMuseum.About Lighthouse Immersive ( )Lighthouse Immersive has revolutionized how people experience art with blockbuster immersive experiences, including the new Immersive Van Gogh; Immersive Disney Animation; Immersive Frida Kahlo; Robert Lepage's The Library at Night; the cutting-edge dance show Touch; and Immersive Monet & The Impressionists. Incorporating art, music and state-of-the-art technology, Lighthouse Immersive continues to deliver innovative experiences across North America and the globe.About Dead by DaylightTM ( )Created by BehaviourTM Interactive, Dead by Daylight is the premier asymmetrical multiplayer experience in horror gaming. Trapped forever in a realm of eldritch evil, four determined Survivors must face a bloodthirsty Killer in a vicious game of nerve and wits. Pick a side and step into a world of tension and terror that boasts up to 2 million daily players and over 60 million players worldwide across PC and console. Since its release in 2016, Dead by Daylight has continued to expand its roster of characters to include countless iconic horror properties from film, television, gaming, and beyond. For more information, please visit deadbydaylight.About Behaviour Interactive ( )Founded in 1992, Behaviour Interactive is Canada's largest independent video game studio. The company's flagship original franchise, Dead by Daylight, has terrified nearly 70 million players since its 2016 launch. For more than 30 years, Behaviour Interactive has become one of the world's most respected external development partners, collaborating with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Sony, and EA, while also offering production and co-production services for immersive experiences. Behaviour Interactive's approximately 1,200 employees are based at its Montreal headquarters, as well as in offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Rotterdam, and the United Kingdom. The company's award-winning workplace culture has been recognized by GamesIndustry (Best Places to Work in Canada) and Deloitte (Canada's Best Managed Companies), among others. For more information, visit

Carl M. Dameron

Dameron Communications

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World Premiere at the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 22, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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