New Book By Yeneneh Wakjira Offers An Essential Playbook For Responsible AI Use

What if AI could sharpen your judgment instead of clouding your decisions?. Available now from Spines!

"Thinking Clearly With AI" moves beyond hype, providing a practical, human-first roadmap for building AI literacy and preventing automation bias.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the modern workplace, the risk of "automation bias" and overtrusting AI outputs has never been higher. To bridge this critical knowledge gap, software engineer and information science expert Yeneneh (Yen) Wakjira has released his groundbreaking new book. Published by Spines, this timely manual equips modern professionals with practical workflows to use AI safely, creatively, and strategically without ever compromising human accountability."Thinking Clearly With AI: A Practical Guide to Using AI Tools Responsibly, Creatively, and Strategically" strips away the sensationalism surrounding modern artificial intelligence to provide readers with a grounded, actionable playbook. As organizations rush to integrate generative tools, Wakjira notes that the biggest trap for users is assuming AI functions as a reasoning engine when it is fundamentally a fluent text generator. To combat this, the book draws heavily on dual-process cognition theory to help readers distinguish between AI's polished language and the rigorous fact-checking required in real-world environments.Wakjira tackles urgent, everyday challenges faced by modern professionals, such as safeguarding brand reputation, navigating complex copyright and intellectual property risks, and avoiding the costly pitfalls of unverified outputs. The book illustrates these concepts through compelling case studies-from the "perfect" AI-generated email that damaged a professional relationship to enterprise workflows that failed under pressure. Furthermore, it empowers readers to evaluate future claims about Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and machine consciousness with healthy, informed skepticism rather than blind acceptance.Instead of focusing on transient "prompt tricks" that quickly become obsolete, Wakjira's manuscript provides enduring systems. It introduces the "AI Literacy Ladder," carefully guiding users from basic drafting to advanced verification. Readers are equipped with structured workflows, cognitive forcing functions, provenance logs for creative assets, and a comprehensive 90-day readiness plan designed to keep human judgment firmly at the center of high-stakes decisions.The Highlights.Dual-Process Cognition: Strategic mental models to prevent automation bias and ensure diligent human oversight..Responsible Workflows: Practical checklists and provenance logs tailored for high-stakes, public-facing AI content creation..AI Literacy Ladder: Concrete templates and exercises for transitioning from basic AI generation to advanced, secure verification.Author Insight“Artificial intelligence can be a powerful partner, but it should never replace human judgment, critical thinking, or responsibility,” says Wakjira.“With Thinking Clearly With AI, I want to help people move beyond simply using AI tools to understanding how to use them wisely. By building AI literacy, verifying information, and adopting responsible workflows, we can harness AI's capabilities while keeping human judgment at the center of every important decision.”says Wakjira.“Thinking Clearly With AI: A Practical Guide to Using AI Tools Responsibly, Creatively, and Strategically” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorYeneneh (Yen) Wakjira is a software engineer and graduate student in Information Science. Growing up watching his master electrician father solve complex problems, Wakjira developed a deep appreciation for practical, hands-on systems-a philosophy he now applies to the modern technological landscape to help others navigate the complexities of AI.Book Details.Title: Thinking Clearly With AI: A Practical Guide to Using AI Tools Responsibly, Creatively, and Strategically.Author: Yeneneh (Yen) Wakjira.Publisher: Spines.ISBN: 9798906574862.Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.

Maria from Spines

Spines

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Book by Yeneneh Wakjira Offers an Essential Playbook for Responsible AI Use News Provided By Spines October 22, 2026, 12:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.