Beverly Hope Moskowitz, Featured By Influential Women: Five Decades Of Pediatric Therapy And Student Success

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chief Executive Officer of Real OT Solutions, Inc. Translates Research Into Evidence-Based Resources for Therapists, Teachers, Parents, and StudentsPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania – Beverly Hope Moskowitz is the Chief Executive Officer of Real OT Solutions, Inc. and a nationally recognized occupational therapist, educator, researcher, author, and entrepreneur. With more than five decades of experience in pediatric occupational therapy and school-based practice, she creates original educational and therapeutic resources that help therapists, teachers, parents, and students reach practical, real-world functional goals. She holds the DOT, MS, OTR/L, and FAOTA credentials and is a Fellow of the American Occupational Therapy Association. Her specialties include pediatric occupational therapy, school-based occupational therapy, handwriting intervention, and occupational therapy entrepreneurship.Beverly graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and completed advanced graduate and doctoral studies at Temple University. She recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of her graduation from the University of Pennsylvania School of Allied Medical Professions, a milestone shared with her fellow graduates. Before founding Real OT Solutions in 2009, she worked in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, home care, burn units, and public schools, a range of settings that gave her a broad view of the profession. Throughout her career, she has focused on turning research into practical, evidence-based solutions that improve learning and participation.She created and authored the Size Matters Handwriting Program, a neuroscience-informed curriculum validated through large-scale research and adopted across the United States and internationally. Today she leads her company, provides continuing education, collaborates with universities on research, and delivers professional development programs focused on effective, efficient, and accessible occupational therapy. A nationally sought-after speaker and lecturer, she is the author of more than 30 books on handwriting, pediatric therapy, and educational success. Her work emphasizes evidence-based practice, authenticity, and practical strategies that build student independence and participation. Handwriting remains a foundational skill for young learners, and her work gives therapists and teachers structured, research-backed ways to help children develop it. She also shares her expertise through the Real OT Solutions website and social channels, including a YouTube channel.Beverly attributes her success to a strong drive to achieve meaningful results, along with determination, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to continuous improvement. These qualities have helped her overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and consistently deliver value. The best career advice she has received is to go for it and believe in herself. Trusting her abilities and accepting opportunities, even difficult ones, has helped her grow personally and professionally. That self-belief gave her the courage to take risks, pursue ambitious goals, and keep moving forward with assurance.For young women entering occupational therapy, Beverly recommends learning as much as they can, staying curious, seeking new experiences, and continually building their skills. Being open to learning, adapting, and growing, she believes, will strengthen both their confidence and their ability to succeed in any role. She sees several challenges facing the profession, including rising student debt from entry-level doctoral programs and market saturation as the number of programs grows. Sadly, too, many colleagues choose not to join national or state OT organizations, often a cost-saving decision that weakens advocacy and legislative influence. She also points to the threat posed by behavior analysts whose powerful public relations emboldens them as the head of the table even though they have minimal training and lack background in neuroscience.Authenticity is the value Beverly holds most important, both at work and in her personal life. She believes in being sincere, acting with integrity, and staying true to her principles in every interaction and decision. She serves on the Board of Trustees of Har Zion Temple and on advisory boards at Temple University and Drexel University. Through her leadership, teaching, and product development, she influences the direction of occupational therapy and helps educators and clinicians make a lasting difference in children's lives. With her research, writing, and generosity of expertise, Beverly Hope Moskowitz continues to equip professionals with tools that help children learn, grow, and participate with confidence.Learn More about Beverly Hope Moskowitz:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Real OT Solutions,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Beverly Hope Moskowitz, Featured By Influential Women: Five Decades Of Pediatric Therapy And Student Success News Provided By Influential Women October 22, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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