IHLAD Highlights Predictive Science, Nutrition and Evidence-Based Prevention on Day 2 of Future Health Summit 2026
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) ABU DHABI, UAE, 21 October 2026: The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), licensed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) as the world’s first specialized Healthy Longevity Medicine Centre, continued its participation at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 today as a Founding Partner of Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi.
Under ‘PREDICT’, the Day 2 theme of the IHLAD Pavilion, the IHLAD Stage brought together international researchers, clinicians, and healthcare experts to explore how scientific evidence and biological data can support more informed decisions in preventive healthcare.
Key sessions brought together experts from IHLAD, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, and other leading institutions to discuss predictive risk modeling, the role of nutrition in metabolic health and performance, and how to distinguish established scientific evidence from emerging research. Discussions emphasized the importance of validation, clinical relevance, and responsible application of scientific insights in healthcare.
At the IHLAD Pavilion (Halls 2 & 3, Stand 2D20), visitors explored interactive activations demonstrating how inherited factors, life course, current biology, and functional status come together to form a more complete picture of individual health.
The pavilion also highlighted IHLAD’s Population Health Research, including the Ramadan Health Study, conducted in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, which examines the relationship between fasting, sleep, meal timing, and metabolic health. Visitors also learned about the ongoing Culinary Medicine (CulMed) study, which evaluates how healthier preparation of traditional Emirati meals can influence family diets and cardiometabolic health.
Additional interactive experiences showcased the scientific capabilities of IHLAD’s Innovation Lab, including genomics, cellular research, and single-cell multi-omics.
Under ‘PREDICT’, the Day 2 theme of the IHLAD Pavilion, the IHLAD Stage brought together international researchers, clinicians, and healthcare experts to explore how scientific evidence and biological data can support more informed decisions in preventive healthcare.
Key sessions brought together experts from IHLAD, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, and other leading institutions to discuss predictive risk modeling, the role of nutrition in metabolic health and performance, and how to distinguish established scientific evidence from emerging research. Discussions emphasized the importance of validation, clinical relevance, and responsible application of scientific insights in healthcare.
At the IHLAD Pavilion (Halls 2 & 3, Stand 2D20), visitors explored interactive activations demonstrating how inherited factors, life course, current biology, and functional status come together to form a more complete picture of individual health.
The pavilion also highlighted IHLAD’s Population Health Research, including the Ramadan Health Study, conducted in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, which examines the relationship between fasting, sleep, meal timing, and metabolic health. Visitors also learned about the ongoing Culinary Medicine (CulMed) study, which evaluates how healthier preparation of traditional Emirati meals can influence family diets and cardiometabolic health.
Additional interactive experiences showcased the scientific capabilities of IHLAD’s Innovation Lab, including genomics, cellular research, and single-cell multi-omics.
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