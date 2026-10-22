CPI(M) Leader Seeks Rs 50 Lakh Damages From Former Communist-Turned Cong Leader In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 22 (IANS) In an unusual political turn in Kerala, a CPI(M) leader has sought Rs 50 lakh in damages from a Congress leader who was formerly associated with the Communist movement over a Facebook post he alleges was defamatory.

CPI(M) state committee member K.P. Udayabhanu has issued a legal notice to Sreena Devi Kunjamma, now a Congress Pathanamthitta district panchayat member, demanding that she remove the post, issue a written apology and respond within 15 days.

The controversy centres on a Facebook post in which Sreena Devi Kunjamma raised questions about Udayabhanu's conduct when he was president of the Pathanamthitta district panchayat.

She alleged that he had visited the house of a woman panchayat employee in Peringanad, ostensibly to discuss official matters.

The post also questioned the vehicle he currently uses and made other personal allegations.

Udayabhanu has now taken legal action, describing the claims as false and defamatory.

The Adoor police had earlier registered a case against Sreena Devi Kunjamma following his complaint.

According to the FIR, the complaint alleged an attempt to tarnish his public activities and portray him as someone leading a promiscuous life.

These allegations remain claims and have not been established as facts.

The dispute also has a political backdrop. Sreena Devi Kunjamma, who was earlier with the CPI, later joined the Congress.

Her controversial Facebook post appeared after Udayabhanu criticised former Congress Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was ousted from the party after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

The case brings together party politics, personal allegations and the increasingly consequential use of social media.

What began as a Facebook post has now led to a police case and a legal notice carrying a demand for Rs 50 lakh in damages.

Now all eyes are on whether the present dispute ends in an apology, a settlement or a court battle.