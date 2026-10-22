Nitish Kumar Visits Ailing JD-U Candidate Neeraj Kumar Ahead Of Bihar MLC Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) Former Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited the residence of party candidate Neeraj Kumar to inquire about his health and wish him success in the Legislative Council elections scheduled for Friday.

Neeraj Kumar, who was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Patna following a heart-related ailment, has since been discharged and is recuperating at home.

On Wednesday, he visited a temple to offer prayers ahead of the election and is currently resting on medical advice.

During the visit, Nitish Kumar met the ailing leader at his residence.

Neeraj Kumar sat up in bed to greet him, but Nitish Kumar advised him to rest and take care of his health.

After enquiring about his condition, the former Chief Minister extended his blessings and wished him victory in the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Neeraj Kumar expressed gratitude to Nitish Kumar, crediting him with playing a significant role in his political career.

He said that Nitish Kumar had immediately visited him after learning about his illness and advised him to take adequate rest.

Neeraj Kumar added that the JD-U President Nitish Kumar remained deeply concerned about party workers and regularly kept track of their well-being.

While the election was a separate matter, Neeraj Kumar said, the concern and sensitivity shown by Nitish Kumar towards party colleagues were remarkable.

The visit has drawn attention in political circles as it came a day before polling for the eight Bihar Legislative Council seats.

Neeraj Kumar, the JD-U candidate from the Patna Graduates' constituency, is seeking a fourth consecutive victory.

The JD-U also shared details of the visit on social media platform X, saying that its National President, former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar, accompanied by MLC Lalan Sarraf, had visited Neeraj Kumar's residence to enquire about his health.

The party said that Nitish Kumar wished him a speedy recovery and extended his best wishes for the Legislative Council elections.

The visit is being seen as a gesture of support for the party candidate Neeraj Kumar as he recovers from his health problems ahead of the crucial electoral contest.