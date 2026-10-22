Rapid Infrastructure Building Brings '59-Minute Mumbai' Goal Within Reach: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that infrastructure development at a rapid pace in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will help achieve the state's vision of a "59-Minute Mumbai" within concrete reach.

He added that the ongoing multi-modal connectivity projects will significantly boost "Ease of Living" for citizens alongside high-speed connectivity.

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated three crucial infrastructure projects, including the Railway Overbridge connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg and Ramchandra Chemburkar (RC) Marg at Vidyavihar Railway Station (N Ward), the reconstructed Sion Railway Overbridge and the flyover from Ratnagiri Hotel Junction to Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) in Goregaon East under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

CM Fadnavis highlighted that seamless north-south and east-west corridors are actively being established across the metropolis. The three strategically vital flyovers will streamline travel for Mumbaikars.

Connecting RC Marg on the east to LBS Marg on the west, the Vidyavihar flyover reduces travel times across the tracks from 30 minutes down to just 10 minutes. It will also help decongest the heavily burdened flyover near Ghatkopar station.

The Goregaon (GMLR) flyover is designed to relieve traffic bottlenecks at the Ratnagiri Hotel Junction and nearby intersections. The project plays a critical role in enhancing east-west connectivity and enabling smooth access toward the proposed twin underground tunnels under Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Rebuilding the 112-year-old unsafe Sion Railway bridge re-establishes a major east-west link while creating clearance for Central Railway's 5th and 6th rail lines. Once completed, these tracks will allow for an increase in the frequency and total number of local train services.

CM Fadnavis noted that the new Sion bridge serves as an essential link connecting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and the Eastern Express Highway with western corridors like Dharavi, Bandra, and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar commended the tight coordination between the BMC, State Government, and Union Government, which allowed these major projects to reach completion smoothly. She congratulated the municipal administration, engineers, contractors, and labourers for their timely execution.