Rajasthan: Heavy Security Deployed Outside JLN Hospital As Lawrence Bishnoi Nephew Shifted From Ajmer's High-Security Jail

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) Sachin, alias Sandeep, the nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a high-risk inmate lodged at Ajmer's high-security jail in Ghughra, has been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital after reportedly refusing food for 16 consecutive days.

The district police have deployed armed personnel at the hospital's prisoner ward to ensure security. Jail Superintendent Paras Jangid confirmed that senior officials had been informed about the situation, while the reasons behind the inmate's prolonged hunger strike remain unclear.

Sachin, a high-risk inmate lodged at the high-security jail in Ghughra, Ajmer, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after reportedly refusing food since October 5. According to the jail administration, meals were provided to him daily, but he continued to refuse them.

Officials said he had neither submitted a written application regarding the hunger strike nor provided a list of demands. Sachin, a resident of Dutarawali in the Bahawwala area of Punjab's Fazilka district, was transferred from Jodhpur Central Jail to Ajmer High-Security Jail in May 2024.

He was initially housed alongside other inmates allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following an incident involving the destruction of CCTV cameras in their barracks, Sachin and his associates were shifted to separate wards. According to reports, Sachin initially told jail authorities that he was observing a fast for Navratri.

However, he continued to abstain from regular meals even after the nine-day festival period ended. During this period, he reportedly obtained fruits and other items from the prison canteen, procured materials for Navratri rituals and observed a vow of silence. His lawyer also met him while he was on the fast.

The reasons behind his continued refusal to eat remain unclear, as the jail administration has not disclosed any formal demands from him. Following his admission to JLN Hospital, armed police personnel were deployed at the prisoner ward to ensure security.

Jail Superintendent Paras Jangid confirmed that Sachin had been admitted after remaining on hunger strike for 16 consecutive days and that the district administration and senior officials had been informed.