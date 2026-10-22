Delhi: DDA Ties Up With INTACH For Heritage, Nature Walks From Oct 24

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Delhi Chapter, to organise heritage and nature walks, an official said on Thursday.

The MoU would facilitate two heritage and nature walks every month. The initiative begins with the heritage walk at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24 at 4 pm, said the official in a statement.

The guided walk would encourage people to explore and appreciate the city's legacy. Rich historical, architectural, cultural and natural heritage, it said.

The participation fee is Rs 500 plus GST per person per walk, and the registration link is bit/HeritageWalkMAP, the statement said.

Earlier this month, Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Sandhu led a heritage walk with enthusiastic participation from people of Delhi at Sanjay Van and launched the e-book“Exploring the Delhi Ridge - Reviving the Heritage of Lungs of Delhi”.

He instructed the DDA to focus on conserving ecology, protecting heritage and organising heritage walks to connect people of Delhi to nature.

It will introduce participants to the park's historic structures, architectural features and lesser-known stories, offering an opportunity to explore the many layers of Delhi's history.

The 12 walks proposed will cover six locations (two each during the six months): Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park/Hauz Khas and the Northern Ridge, the DDA said.

INTACH Delhi Chapter will curate the routes, themes and interpretative content and arrange heritage experts and guides in coordination with DDA, it said in the statement.

The DDA will coordinate the necessary administrative arrangements, including access and permissions for participants and guides, to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the walks, it said.

To ensure meaningful interaction, each walk will accommodate up to 40 participants. For the convenience of the public, online registration is available through the DDA portal, allowing participants to register from anywhere.

Earlier this year, the DDA organised a Heritage Week to raise awareness of Delhi's rich cultural and architectural heritage, particularly among students and young people. The week-long programme featured engaging activities for students and the general public, encouraging greater interest in the city's historical legacy.