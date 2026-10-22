Jaipur Tourist Police Reunites Lost Child With Family, Helps Stranded Visitors

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police's Tourist Assistance Force in Jaipur has come to the aid of tourists in three separate incidents, reuniting a lost child with his family, helping visitors from Mumbai after they missed their train, and returning a lost wallet to its owner.

The timely assistance and considerate approach of the Tourist Police have earned appreciation from visitors, who expressed their gratitude through video messages.

Deployed to ensure safety and provide assistance to domestic and international tourists, the Tourist Assistance Force has been playing an important role in making visitors' experiences safer and more convenient.

During a visit to Amer, Ahmed Nadimuddin, a tourist from Hyderabad, was separated from his son amid the crowd. After receiving information about the incident, female personnel of the Tourist Police acted promptly, located the child and safely reunited him with his father.

Relieved to find his son, Nadimuddin repeatedly thanked the police personnel for their prompt response and excellent service, expressing deep gratitude for their assistance. In another incident, a group of tourists from Mumbai missed their train and found that no seats were available on subsequent trains.

Tourist Police personnel, including an officer named Ritu and her team, stepped in to assist them. The team helped the visitors establish the necessary contacts and arrange train tickets for the remainder of their journey while ensuring their safety. The tourists said that, as visitors unfamiliar with the city and local arrangements, they had found themselves in a difficult situation.

They appreciated the Tourist Police for providing timely and valuable assistance. In a third incident, a tourist lost a wallet near the ticket counter at Jantar Mantar at around 3 PM on October 22. Tourist Police personnel located the wallet and returned it to its rightful owner.

After recovering the wallet, the tourist praised the Rajasthan Police and the Tourist Police for their honesty and dedication, suggesting that the state government should honour personnel who demonstrate such exemplary service.

The Rajasthan Police's Tourist Assistance Force remains committed to providing support to domestic and international visitors to the state. The appreciation and trust expressed by tourists serve as encouragement for the team to continue performing its duties with dedication and compassion.