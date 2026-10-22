CM Majhi Pitches Odisha As Emerging Chemicals Hub At India Chem 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday invited industrialists and investors to invest in the state, assuring them of round-the-clock administrative backing for projects across all scales.

During his speech in the inaugural session of the India Chem 2026 conference in Mumbai, Majhi stated that Odisha is poised to contribute significantly toward realising India's goal of building a $1 trillion chemical industry by 2040.

“Odisha is fully ready for you. Whether your project is small or large, Odisha is ready, and we will support you at every step to ensure the success of your ventures,” the Chief Minister said.

Majhi outlined the state's vision to transition from a mineral-reliant economy into a chemical-driven industrial powerhouse. He highlighted that Odisha's three major ports, Paradip, Gopalpur, and Dhamra, provide seamless access to feedstock, industrial land, utilities, domestic markets, and international maritime trade routes.

Referring to NITI Aayog's strategic roadmap targeting a $1 trillion India's chemical sector by 2040, Majhi underscored the need for robust chemical clusters, reliable feedstock, integrated logistics, domestic technology, and a comprehensive ecosystem.

"Odisha is ready to contribute at scale to realise India's $1 trillion chemical sector by 2040," said CM Majhi.

Detailing existing and upcoming industrial infrastructure, Majhi noted that the Paradip PCPIR houses an IOCL 15-million-tonne refinery alongside a Rs 61,000-crore petroleum and chemical complex, creating direct downstream opportunities in polymer packaging and technical textiles, complemented by an upcoming plastic park.

He stated that Gopalpur is emerging as a destination for refrigerants, chlorochemicals, green hydrogen, and green ammonia. In the fertiliser sector, coal gasification initiatives are underway through Talcher Fertilisers for urea production, while Bharat Coal Gasification & Chemicals Limited is setting up a technical-grade ammonium nitrate plant at Lakhanpur.

Pointing to institutional stability, the Chief Minister cited Odisha's inclusion among the top five states in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index and its top ranking in the Fiscal Health Index. He noted that Odisha has recorded the country's second-highest investment inflow this year.

“Team Odisha is fully prepared to assist every investment proposal round the clock until execution,” Majhi said, adding that projects worth Rs 3.52 lakh crore, nearly 200 units, had received full approvals in under two-and-a-half years.

Overall, the state has received investment intents exceeding Rs 22.50 lakh crore, with proposals surpassing Rs 12.50 lakh crore cleared by the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA).

Majhi also pointed to international interest, noting that the delegation's September visit to the UAE yielded Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investment intents, including an MoU with International Holding Company (IHC) for an estimated Rs 2.10 lakh crore ($30 billion) FDI commitment spanning chemicals, petrochemicals, and critical minerals.

Majhi concluded his address by urging industry leaders,“Come, invest in Odisha and be a part of Samruddha Odisha.”