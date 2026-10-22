Rajasthan: 2 Die, 5 Sustain Injuries In Jaipur Gold Jewellery Factory Fire
The incident occurred at around 5 PM when employees were working inside the factory.
The fire triggered panic in the industrial area, with workers and people nearby scrambling to respond to the emergency.
According to the officials, two employees died on the spot after reportedly suffocating inside the factory. Five other workers fell unconscious and were subsequently taken to a hospital. Their condition was reported to be serious.
The bodies have been kept inside the mortuary, and further investigation is in progress, they added. After receiving information about the incident, police personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the factory.
Rescue and relief operations were launched to assist those trapped or affected by the fire. Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control, and the fire was eventually extinguished.
Emergency personnel also helped ensure that the injured workers received medical attention. The incident caused considerable commotion in the area, drawing attention to the emergency response at the industrial facility. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established.
Further details regarding the circumstances in which the blaze started, the extent of the damage to the factory and the identities of the deceased workers are awaited. It is also not yet clear what led to the workers losing consciousness or whether any additional safety concerns were identified at the premises.
Authorities are expected to ascertain the sequence of events surrounding the incident and determine the circumstances that led to the deaths and injuries. The tragedy has once again highlighted the risks faced by workers in industrial units, particularly during emergencies involving fire and possible suffocation.
Further information is awaited from the police and other concerned authorities regarding the investigation and the medical condition of the five injured workers.
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