Assam Vigilance DSP Found Dead In Hotel Room Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 22 (IANS) The partially decomposed body of Khargeswar Rabha, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell in Assam, was recovered from a hotel room in Bongaigaon on Thursday, triggering an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, officials said.

According to preliminary information, Rabha's body was found inside Room No. 102 of Hotel Jahnavi Regency in Bongaigaon. The body was reportedly in a partially decomposed state when it was recovered.

The circumstances leading to the recovery of the body remain unclear. The cause of death has not been officially established, and further details regarding the incident are awaited.

The police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer's death and establish the sequence of events preceding the recovery of his body.

No official information was immediately available regarding whether any foul play was suspected or whether a post-mortem examination had been conducted.

Further details, including the findings of the investigation and the medical examination, are awaited.

The incident comes amid a series of disturbing episodes involving police personnel in Assam in recent months, including militant attacks, assaults during police operations and fatal shootings within security establishments.

On September 10, five police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Khatowal Police Station, were injured when a police team was allegedly attacked by a group of people during an operation in Geruaati village in Nagaon district.

The police vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

Earlier, on September 3, two Assam Police personnel were killed and two others injured in a shooting at Gamerimura Police Outpost in Kamrup district.

A fellow police personnel was accused of opening fire with an AK-47 rifle. In another major incident, four Assam Police personnel were injured when suspected militants attacked a police commando post at Jagun in Tinsukia district on March 22.

The attack involved rocket-propelled grenades, according to reports. These incidents have highlighted the risks faced by police personnel in the state, both during operations and within security establishments. However, police have yet to establish any connection between these incidents and Rabha's death.