NKE Stock In Focus: Barclays Raises Price Target To $45, Says Shares Are 'Near Bottom'



Barclays maintained its 'Overweight' rating, calling Nike shares 'near bottom' and saying they would likely remain rangebound until there is greater clarity on a return to growth.

Koyfin data shows that 25 of the 43 analysts covering Nike rate the stock 'Hold', 10 rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', and eight rate it 'Sell' or 'Strong Sell'. Last week, Morningstar lowered its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $1.16 from $1.69 and its operating margin forecast to 5.9% from 6.8%.

Nike Inc.(NKE) shares drew investor attention on Thursday after Barclays raised its price target on the stock to $45 from $37.

According to The Fly, the firm maintained its 'Overweight' rating after hosting meetings with management, saying shares are“near bottom” but will likely remain rangebound until there is greater clarity on a return to growth.

NKE shares traded marginally lower in premarket trading at the time of writing.

According to Koyfin data, 25 out of 43 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Hold', whereas 10 rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy' and eight rate the stock 'Sell' or 'Strong Sell'.

Analysts Remain Cautious About Nike's Recovery

According to The Fly, Barclays believes Nike's fiscal 2027 guidance appears achievable, while fiscal 2028 estimates“may need an expected sales haircut.”

On Wednesday, Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an 'Underperform' rating and a $28 price target, according to The Fly.

Morningstar also lowered Nike's economic moat rating to 'narrow' from 'wide' in an October 19 report. Analyst David Swartz forecast an 8% sales decline for fiscal 2027, compared with his previous estimate of a 2% decline. He also cut his fiscal 2027 earnings-per-share (EPS) estimate to $1.16 from $1.69 and reduced the operating margin forecast to 5.9% from 6.8%.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai lowered the firm's price target to $33 from $37 and maintained a 'Hold' rating. The Fly reported that the firm sees a“long road ahead” for Nike.

Berenberg too had downgraded Nike to 'Sell' from 'Hold' and cut its price target to $27.50 from $49. The firm said Nike's performance-oriented products remained relatively resilient but flagged weaker demand in its broader sportswear business.

All Eyes On Nike's Turnaround Plan

Nike reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $11.2 billion, down 4% on a reported basis. The company forecast a high-single-digit revenue decline for fiscal 2027, citing actions to reposition Nike Sportswear, Jordan Brand and Greater China.

Nike's Pace restructuring program targets approximately $2.5 billion in cumulative savings through fiscal 2031, with most expected in fiscal 2029 and 2030. The program is expected to incur about $1 billion in pretax charges, plus $300 million in severance costs recognized in fiscal 2026.

How Retail Views NKE

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nike shifted to 'bearish' from 'neutral' over the past 24 hours, amid an 'extremely high' participation ratio.

One Stocktwits user expressed a bullish long-term view, saying they expect Nike shares to reach $100 next year.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user expressed confidence in Nike shares, predicting they would finish the day flat or higher and arguing that recent trading trends support a recovery.

View this Stocktwits post

NKE shares fell over 38% year-to-date.

Also read:Nasdaq Futures Slide Premarket As AI Spending Worries Resurface - Oil Tops $112 On Iran Tensions, Supply Concerns

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.