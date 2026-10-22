Meghana Raj Gets Emotional Recalling Meeting Rajinikanth On Jailer 2 Sets

Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj is finally making her Tamil comeback after a massive 14-year gap. She is playing a major role in Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated movie 'Jailer 2'. What makes it even more special is that she is sharing screen space with Kannada's Hat-trick Hero Shivarajkumar. The actress recently opened up about her shooting experience. She specifically recalled the exact moment she met Rajinikanth in person for the first time, and how it left her completely teary-eyed.

Meghana Raj gets emotional in front of Rajinikanth!

Meghana revealed that she met Rajinikanth face-to-face for the very first time on the 'Jailer 2' sets. Even though her parents, veteran actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai, had worked with the Superstar in the past, she never got a chance to meet him during her childhood. While shooting for 'Jailer 2', Meghana told her team that she really wanted to meet him. Her staff went up to Rajinikanth and informed him that Sundar Raj's daughter was on set.

Hearing this, Rajinikanth immediately called her inside. Meghana got super emotional the moment she saw the Superstar right in front of her eyes. Seeing her in tears, Rajinikanth quickly walked up to her and asked in Kannada, "Yenathu?" (What happened?). He comforted her with a lot of warmth and then asked about her parents' health. Recalling this beautiful incident, Meghana said that standing in front of Rajinikanth literally felt like standing right in front of God.

'Rajinikanth has a divine energy'

Talking about the Superstar's personality, Meghana mentioned that you can actually feel a very pure, divine energy around him. She pointed out that it is not just his massive success or crazy fan following, but his unique character that truly draws people in. 'Jailer 2' also gave Meghana the chance to work with absolute legends like Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and S.J. Suryah. She admitted that being surrounded by such a massive star cast made her feel like a complete newcomer all over again.

Real blasts and action on Jailer 2 sets

Sharing her shooting experience, Meghana explained that the team used real props for many sequences. She said watching the live firecracker and container blast scenes was a mind-blowing experience. The raw reality of these stunt sequences gave her a very special thrill. She called her entire working experience on this film truly unforgettable.

Working with Shivanna is a career milestone!

Another major highlight for Meghana was acting alongside Shivarajkumar. She had never worked with him in any movie before, making this her first-ever on-screen collaboration with Shivanna. She recalled that the moment he walked onto the set, it instantly felt like family. His simple nature and wonderful personality brought a very warm vibe to the shooting spot. Meghana had previously shared pictures with Shivanna on social media, calling this opportunity a pure blessing. Fans are already super excited to see these two Kannada stars together in one big movie.

A grand Tamil comeback after 14 years

'Jailer 2' is definitely a very special project for Meghana Raj as she returns to the Tamil film industry after a really long break. Getting to work with Rajinikanth, sharing the screen with Shivarajkumar, and being part of such a huge star cast will always remain a golden chapter in her career. From breaking down in front of Thalaiva to feeling at home with Shivanna, Meghana's set stories are winning hearts everywhere. This movie is definitely expected to be a massive milestone in her acting journey.