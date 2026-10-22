Which City Is Known As Garlic City Of India? Discover This Place Famous For Garlic

Which city is known as the Garlic City of India? Discover the Indian destination famous for garlic cultivation and trade, explore its agricultural importance and learn interesting facts about India's garlic-producing regions.

You use various ingredients in your kitchen from morning to night. Garlic always stands out among them. It gives a rich aroma and strong taste to your daily meals. You just need two cloves of garlic to change the entire flavour of your curries and pickles. People use garlic all over the country. But a specific region in Madhya Pradesh holds a special record for this crop. This town is the ultimate hub for garlic farming and trading in India.People call the Mandsaur region in Madhya Pradesh the Garlic City of India. Garlic is not just a regular crop here. It provides the main income for local farmers and gives a unique identity to the region. Mandsaur garlic has a very strong aroma and a sharp taste. The local soil and weather conditions perfectly support garlic farming. This garlic also has a long shelf life. It stays fresh for a longer time compared to garlic from other places. The Madhya Pradesh government even selected garlic as the official crop for Mandsaur district under the One District One Product scheme.Farmers and traders do not just sell raw garlic in this town. They create many value-added products using Mandsaur garlic. Local factories produce garlic powder, garlic oil, garlic paste, pickles, and dehydrated flakes. These special products create a massive demand for Mandsaur garlic in different markets across the country.