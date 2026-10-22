Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Distributes Ration Kits In Ahmedabad

CM Bhupendra Patel Distributes Nutrition Kits

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 22 (ANI): As part of the service activities organised on the occasion of the birthday of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, ration kits were distributed to the parents of children at Oganaj Anganwadi Centre-6 in Ahmedabad by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Ration kits were presented to the parents of children registered at the Anganwadi to ensure that children receive nutritious food and maintain good health. This service initiative reaffirmed the commitment to child welfare by promoting children's nutrition, health and overall development. On this occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Deputy Mayor Anjuben Shah, and Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, along with municipal officials, prominent personalities, corporators, and Anganwadi worker sisters, were present.

Humanitarian Services at Sola Civil Hospital

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel actively participated in various humanitarian service programmes at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. As part of the programme organised under the slogan 'Service to the nation is our resolve, India's progress is our goal', the Chief Minister visited patients undergoing treatment at Sola Civil Hospital and distributed fruits after enquiring about their well-being. The CM extended his best wishes to the patients, praying for their speedy recovery and good health.

Free Meal Distribution Initiative

Thereafter, Patel visited Kusumba 'Annakshetra' (free meal centre) located within the premises of Sola Civil Hospital. There, he distributed meals to the relatives of patients admitted to the hospital and other needy people. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)