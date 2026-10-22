Wego Data Reveals What’s Shaping UAE Travel This October
(MENAFN- Wego) Dubai, UAE – 22 October 2026: Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is taking a closer look at how UAE travellers are approaching their October getaways, from the destinations capturing their attention to changing travel costs and booking patterns.
The latest Wego data offers a snapshot of how demand is evolving beyond the peak summer period and what is shaping travel decisions this autumn.
Where UAE Travellers Are Heading
According to Wego’s latest data, Istanbul, Munich and Krakow are among the destinations attracting interest from UAE travellers for October departures, with searches increasing by 14%, 9% and 7%, respectively, compared with October 2025.
October search trends point to continued interest in international city breaks, with destinations across Europe and Türkiye gaining ground.
Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: “October gives us a useful view of how travel demand from the UAE evolves beyond the peak summer period. What matters is not only which destinations are attracting attention, but how prices are moving and when travellers are choosing to book. Looking at these signals together gives us a clearer picture of how UAE travellers are navigating choice, cost and timing as they plan their next trip.”
What UAE Travellers Are Paying
Wego’s booking data also provides a view of how the cost of an October getaway is changing.
The average return flight booking value from the UAE to Istanbul stands at approximately AED 2,171, compared with AED 1,954 in October 2025, representing a 11% increase year on year. Average hotel rates seen by UAE travellers in the city stand at approximately AED 572 per night.
How Far Ahead UAE Travellers Are Booking
Wego data shows UAE travellers are booking flights an average of 25 days before departure this October, compared with 23 days for October 2025 departures.
For accommodation abroad, the average booking window stands at 17 days, offering another indication of how travellers are planning and committing to their autumn trips.
The shift from 23 to 25 days suggests booking patterns are broadly in line with last year.
The October Travel Snapshot
Wego’s October data points to a UAE travel market shaped by a combination of destination choice, changing travel costs and booking timing. As travellers consider their autumn trips, these signals provide a timely view of how demand is evolving beyond the summer peak and which destinations are capturing attention heading into the final months of the year.
The latest Wego data offers a snapshot of how demand is evolving beyond the peak summer period and what is shaping travel decisions this autumn.
Where UAE Travellers Are Heading
According to Wego’s latest data, Istanbul, Munich and Krakow are among the destinations attracting interest from UAE travellers for October departures, with searches increasing by 14%, 9% and 7%, respectively, compared with October 2025.
October search trends point to continued interest in international city breaks, with destinations across Europe and Türkiye gaining ground.
Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: “October gives us a useful view of how travel demand from the UAE evolves beyond the peak summer period. What matters is not only which destinations are attracting attention, but how prices are moving and when travellers are choosing to book. Looking at these signals together gives us a clearer picture of how UAE travellers are navigating choice, cost and timing as they plan their next trip.”
What UAE Travellers Are Paying
Wego’s booking data also provides a view of how the cost of an October getaway is changing.
The average return flight booking value from the UAE to Istanbul stands at approximately AED 2,171, compared with AED 1,954 in October 2025, representing a 11% increase year on year. Average hotel rates seen by UAE travellers in the city stand at approximately AED 572 per night.
How Far Ahead UAE Travellers Are Booking
Wego data shows UAE travellers are booking flights an average of 25 days before departure this October, compared with 23 days for October 2025 departures.
For accommodation abroad, the average booking window stands at 17 days, offering another indication of how travellers are planning and committing to their autumn trips.
The shift from 23 to 25 days suggests booking patterns are broadly in line with last year.
The October Travel Snapshot
Wego’s October data points to a UAE travel market shaped by a combination of destination choice, changing travel costs and booking timing. As travellers consider their autumn trips, these signals provide a timely view of how demand is evolving beyond the summer peak and which destinations are capturing attention heading into the final months of the year.
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