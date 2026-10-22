Saudi Event-Tech Startup INVE Raises US$300,000 in Pre-seed Funding from Outliers VC
(MENAFN- Wimbart) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 22nd October 2026. INVE, a Saudi-based technology company that provides personalised invitations and event-management tools for consumers and businesses, has raised US$300,000 in pre-seed funding from Outliers Venture Capital. INVE will use the investment to bring its business platform, launched in August 2026, to more companies, and to grow its consumer product, proven with weddings, into the go-to for every occasion.
For business hosts, guest information is often scattered between spreadsheets, inboxes, and WhatsApp conversations, so details gathered for one event may get lost when preparations begin for the next gathering. INVE keeps a living profile for every guest that enriches automatically as they engage, holding whatever a host cares to know, from dietary preferences and interests to their full attendance history, ready for every future event.
Hosts use that information to personalise invitations sent from their own email addresses and company WhatsApp numbers without rebuilding guest lists or repeatedly requesting the same information. RSVP pages, registration pages and digital entry passes also carry the host’s branding, keeping their identity visible throughout the guest experience. IN’E’s business platform is built for companies that treat their events as part of their brand, from technology companies, venture firms and financial services businesses to the agencies that host on their behalf.
Founder Abdulrahman Alabdulkarim, now 23, built the first version of INVE in 2024 to simplify invitations and RSVP management for his s’ster’s wedding. The solution grew into a consumer product that has su ported 250 events in over 60 cities and towns in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, sending more than 35,000 invitations with an 88% RSVP response rate. With both products live, INVE will invest in its team, brand and channels to scale them, from weddings and birthdays to business dinners and summits.
Abdulrahman Alabdulkarim, Founder and CEO, INVE, said: “The guest experience doesn't start when someone walks through the door, and it doesn't end when they leave. From the first invitation to the next time you host, every interaction matters. But creating that experience often means juggling spreadsheets, messages, and different tools, with valuable guest information fragmented across them. We're building INVE to bring the entire hosting experience together, making it easier to host at any scale while building on the relationships that matter. Our vision is for INVE to become the infrastructure behind how people and businesses host across the Gulf. With Outliers behind us, we're bringing that vision to more hosts across the regio”.”
Outliers, an operator-led venture capital firm backing early-stage founders, became ’NVE’s first paid business design partner before investing. The firm has been using the platform to manage invitations and guest communications under its own brand, including for its forthcoming Builder Summit.
Sarah AlSaleh, General Partner at Outliers VC, said: “Working with INVE as a design partner before investing gave us conviction in both the product and Abd’lrahman’s ability to execute. He combines deep technical expertise with an instinctive understanding of hospitality in the region, turning something deeply personal into technology that can scale without losing its human touch. INVE brings that same philosophy to both consumer and business engagement, making every interaction more intentional and every relationship more va’uable. We’re proud to back Abdulrahman and the team as they redefine how people and business”s connect .”
INVE’s self-service product is accessible internationally, while its immediate customer acquisition priorities are Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Longer-term ambitions include developing its business customer base in North Africa, other African markets and Europe.
A software engineer by background, Alabdulkarim previously worked on backend and infrastructure systems at Lean Technologies. He graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, where he was the university’s second recipient of the Preside’t’s Medal for Entrepreneurship for INVE.
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For additional information on INVE or interview requests with Abdulrahman Alabdulkarim, please contact Wimbart PR | ...
About INVE
INVE is an event management platform built to help individuals and businesses create more personal, seamless guest experiences. From invitations and RSVP management to branded event pages and digital entry passes, INVE enables hosts to manage every touchpoint under their own brand. Its platform also remembers guest preferences, interests and interactions across events, helping hosts build stronger relationships and deliver more personalised experiences over time. Launched in the Gulf, INVE
For business hosts, guest information is often scattered between spreadsheets, inboxes, and WhatsApp conversations, so details gathered for one event may get lost when preparations begin for the next gathering. INVE keeps a living profile for every guest that enriches automatically as they engage, holding whatever a host cares to know, from dietary preferences and interests to their full attendance history, ready for every future event.
Hosts use that information to personalise invitations sent from their own email addresses and company WhatsApp numbers without rebuilding guest lists or repeatedly requesting the same information. RSVP pages, registration pages and digital entry passes also carry the host’s branding, keeping their identity visible throughout the guest experience. IN’E’s business platform is built for companies that treat their events as part of their brand, from technology companies, venture firms and financial services businesses to the agencies that host on their behalf.
Founder Abdulrahman Alabdulkarim, now 23, built the first version of INVE in 2024 to simplify invitations and RSVP management for his s’ster’s wedding. The solution grew into a consumer product that has su ported 250 events in over 60 cities and towns in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, sending more than 35,000 invitations with an 88% RSVP response rate. With both products live, INVE will invest in its team, brand and channels to scale them, from weddings and birthdays to business dinners and summits.
Abdulrahman Alabdulkarim, Founder and CEO, INVE, said: “The guest experience doesn't start when someone walks through the door, and it doesn't end when they leave. From the first invitation to the next time you host, every interaction matters. But creating that experience often means juggling spreadsheets, messages, and different tools, with valuable guest information fragmented across them. We're building INVE to bring the entire hosting experience together, making it easier to host at any scale while building on the relationships that matter. Our vision is for INVE to become the infrastructure behind how people and businesses host across the Gulf. With Outliers behind us, we're bringing that vision to more hosts across the regio”.”
Outliers, an operator-led venture capital firm backing early-stage founders, became ’NVE’s first paid business design partner before investing. The firm has been using the platform to manage invitations and guest communications under its own brand, including for its forthcoming Builder Summit.
Sarah AlSaleh, General Partner at Outliers VC, said: “Working with INVE as a design partner before investing gave us conviction in both the product and Abd’lrahman’s ability to execute. He combines deep technical expertise with an instinctive understanding of hospitality in the region, turning something deeply personal into technology that can scale without losing its human touch. INVE brings that same philosophy to both consumer and business engagement, making every interaction more intentional and every relationship more va’uable. We’re proud to back Abdulrahman and the team as they redefine how people and business”s connect .”
INVE’s self-service product is accessible internationally, while its immediate customer acquisition priorities are Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Longer-term ambitions include developing its business customer base in North Africa, other African markets and Europe.
A software engineer by background, Alabdulkarim previously worked on backend and infrastructure systems at Lean Technologies. He graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, where he was the university’s second recipient of the Preside’t’s Medal for Entrepreneurship for INVE.
###
For additional information on INVE or interview requests with Abdulrahman Alabdulkarim, please contact Wimbart PR | ...
About INVE
INVE is an event management platform built to help individuals and businesses create more personal, seamless guest experiences. From invitations and RSVP management to branded event pages and digital entry passes, INVE enables hosts to manage every touchpoint under their own brand. Its platform also remembers guest preferences, interests and interactions across events, helping hosts build stronger relationships and deliver more personalised experiences over time. Launched in the Gulf, INVE
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