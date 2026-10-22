The Vault opens engineering hub in Tbilisi
(MENAFN- The Vault) The Vault, the Swiss and EU regulated custody platform for institutional digital assets, is expanding to Georgia with a new engineering hub in Tbilisi. Its local company, Tría Labs, will become a home for the developers and cryptographers behind the platform, working in close step with the company’s offices in Zug and Limassol.
Tbilisi, 22 October 2026
From Tbilisi, the team will continue to advance The Vault’s core technology: its proprietary MPC library, independently audited by Halborn this year, and the SaaS and on-premise deployments that banks, asset managers and fintechs rely on to safeguard digital assets.
Georgia has emerged as one of the most dynamic technology destinations between Europe and Asia, drawing a fast-growing community of international engineers. The move gives The Vault room to scale its product capacity as the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) accelerates institutional demand for regulated custody. Banking, tax and employment arrangements are now being finalised, and the first specialists are expected to start work in Tbilisi in the coming months.
Licensed activities remain with The Vault’s regulated entities in Cyprus and Switzerland, while the new office is dedicated entirely to research and product development.
Artem Stopnevich, CEO of The Vault, said: “Everything we offer our clients is built on our own technology, so giving the people who create it the best possible base is a priority for us. Tbilisi offers exactly that: an open, talented and rapidly growing tech scene, and a city where our team can settle for the long term. We are delighted to become part of it.”
Tbilisi, 22 October 2026
From Tbilisi, the team will continue to advance The Vault’s core technology: its proprietary MPC library, independently audited by Halborn this year, and the SaaS and on-premise deployments that banks, asset managers and fintechs rely on to safeguard digital assets.
Georgia has emerged as one of the most dynamic technology destinations between Europe and Asia, drawing a fast-growing community of international engineers. The move gives The Vault room to scale its product capacity as the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) accelerates institutional demand for regulated custody. Banking, tax and employment arrangements are now being finalised, and the first specialists are expected to start work in Tbilisi in the coming months.
Licensed activities remain with The Vault’s regulated entities in Cyprus and Switzerland, while the new office is dedicated entirely to research and product development.
Artem Stopnevich, CEO of The Vault, said: “Everything we offer our clients is built on our own technology, so giving the people who create it the best possible base is a priority for us. Tbilisi offers exactly that: an open, talented and rapidly growing tech scene, and a city where our team can settle for the long term. We are delighted to become part of it.”
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