Dreame Broadens UAE Beauty Technology Range with Smart Hair Styler and LED Skincare Mask
(MENAFN- Tech) Beauty routines in the UAE are becoming increasingly shaped by technology as consumers look for ways to maintain polished hair and targeted skincare between salon or clinic visits. Dreame Technology is expanding its response to that shift with the UAE launch of the AirStyle Pro HI and Chrona LED Light Therapy Mask, extending its regional personal-care portfolio across both hair styling and at-home skincare.
The two devices target a consumer who is beauty-conscious but also time-conscious. One combines drying and styling in a single app-connected system, while the other packages five forms of light therapy into a cordless ten-minute routine. Together, they mark a wider move by Dreame to apply its engineering background in motors, sensors and intelligent controls to a category where convenience, personalisation and credible performance are becoming as important as the finished result.
That direction reflects the scale and changing character of the local market. Mordor Intelligence estimates the UAE beauty and personal-care market will reach USD 3.49 billion in 2026, with personal-care products representing 88.72% of sales in 2025. Its latest analysis also identifies rising awareness of personal grooming and the influence of social media among the factors shaping demand, particularly among millennial and Gen Z consumers. Globally, Market Data Forecast estimates the beauty-device market at USD 96.24 billion in 2026, driven partly by demand for at-home and non-invasive beauty solutions.
For the UAE, that demand is reinforced by everyday conditions. Heat, humidity and frequent movement between outdoor temperatures and air-conditioned environments can make frizz, dryness and changing skin needs part of regular routines. Consumers are therefore not simply looking for more products, but for tools that can respond to different needs without adding more time or appointments to the week.
The AirStyle Pro HI brings eight functions into one system, with attachments for fast drying, straightening, smoothing, volumising, diffusing and auto-wrap curling. At its centre is a 130,000rpm motor capable of generating airflow of up to 70 metres per second, allowing hair to be shaped through directed airflow as well as heat.
Heat exposure is managed through a sensor that monitors temperature 1,000 times per second, based on Dreame's in-house laboratory testing. The styler offers cool, warm and hot settings, as well as a cool-shot function, while its app connection allows users to personalise styling preferences. Dreame's A-Curl one-touch routine automates airflow curling to make the result easier to repeat, an important consideration for consumers who may be comfortable discovering styles online but want clearer guidance when recreating them at home.
The range of attachments also broadens the audience for the product. Rather than being designed around a single hair texture or finished look, the system can move between sleek styling, volume, curls and diffused drying. This is particularly relevant in the UAE, where a highly diverse population brings different hair types, grooming habits and expectations into the same market.
Chrona addresses the other side of the at-home beauty shift. The flexible silicone mask uses 280 high-energy LED beads and five targeted modes combining red, near-infrared, blue, yellow and green light. These wavelengths are intended to support different skincare goals, including improving the appearance of fine lines, dullness, blemishes, redness and uneven pigmentation.
The mask is cordless, can operate for up to 90 minutes and is designed around ten-minute sessions. Its three-dimensional fit, soft silicone construction, eye openings and separate controller allow it to be worn hands-free, helping light therapy sit more naturally within a morning or evening routine rather than being treated as a separate appointment.
Chrona is FDA-cleared and SGS-tested. According to Dreame, SGS-certified testing recorded measurable improvements across areas including radiance, brightness, elasticity, redness and pigmentation after 28 days. Individual results may vary, and users should follow the product guidance or seek professional advice if they have an existing skin condition or sensitivity.
“Beauty consumers in the UAE are highly informed, digitally connected and accustomed to professional services, but they are also looking closely at how technology can make those routines easier to maintain at home. AirStyle Pro HI and Chrona address two different needs, yet both are built around the same principle: advanced technology should simplify a routine, adapt to the individual and fit realistically into everyday life. These launches also help us speak to a younger audience that expects personalisation and intelligent functionality from every category of device they use,” said Johannes Mueller, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa, Dreame Technology.
Personal care is not a new category for Dreame in the UAE or Saudi Arabia, with hair-care products forming part of its regional portfolio since launch. The addition of AirStyle Pro HI and Chrona, however, gives the company a broader point of entry into the beauty market and creates a new route to consumers who may encounter Dreame first through a styling or skincare device rather than through its home-technology range.
The Dreame AirStyle Pro HI and Chrona LED Light Therapy Mask are available through Dreame’s UAE website and FACES across the UAE. The AirStyle Pro HI is also available at Dreame stores in Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall.
The two devices target a consumer who is beauty-conscious but also time-conscious. One combines drying and styling in a single app-connected system, while the other packages five forms of light therapy into a cordless ten-minute routine. Together, they mark a wider move by Dreame to apply its engineering background in motors, sensors and intelligent controls to a category where convenience, personalisation and credible performance are becoming as important as the finished result.
That direction reflects the scale and changing character of the local market. Mordor Intelligence estimates the UAE beauty and personal-care market will reach USD 3.49 billion in 2026, with personal-care products representing 88.72% of sales in 2025. Its latest analysis also identifies rising awareness of personal grooming and the influence of social media among the factors shaping demand, particularly among millennial and Gen Z consumers. Globally, Market Data Forecast estimates the beauty-device market at USD 96.24 billion in 2026, driven partly by demand for at-home and non-invasive beauty solutions.
For the UAE, that demand is reinforced by everyday conditions. Heat, humidity and frequent movement between outdoor temperatures and air-conditioned environments can make frizz, dryness and changing skin needs part of regular routines. Consumers are therefore not simply looking for more products, but for tools that can respond to different needs without adding more time or appointments to the week.
The AirStyle Pro HI brings eight functions into one system, with attachments for fast drying, straightening, smoothing, volumising, diffusing and auto-wrap curling. At its centre is a 130,000rpm motor capable of generating airflow of up to 70 metres per second, allowing hair to be shaped through directed airflow as well as heat.
Heat exposure is managed through a sensor that monitors temperature 1,000 times per second, based on Dreame's in-house laboratory testing. The styler offers cool, warm and hot settings, as well as a cool-shot function, while its app connection allows users to personalise styling preferences. Dreame's A-Curl one-touch routine automates airflow curling to make the result easier to repeat, an important consideration for consumers who may be comfortable discovering styles online but want clearer guidance when recreating them at home.
The range of attachments also broadens the audience for the product. Rather than being designed around a single hair texture or finished look, the system can move between sleek styling, volume, curls and diffused drying. This is particularly relevant in the UAE, where a highly diverse population brings different hair types, grooming habits and expectations into the same market.
Chrona addresses the other side of the at-home beauty shift. The flexible silicone mask uses 280 high-energy LED beads and five targeted modes combining red, near-infrared, blue, yellow and green light. These wavelengths are intended to support different skincare goals, including improving the appearance of fine lines, dullness, blemishes, redness and uneven pigmentation.
The mask is cordless, can operate for up to 90 minutes and is designed around ten-minute sessions. Its three-dimensional fit, soft silicone construction, eye openings and separate controller allow it to be worn hands-free, helping light therapy sit more naturally within a morning or evening routine rather than being treated as a separate appointment.
Chrona is FDA-cleared and SGS-tested. According to Dreame, SGS-certified testing recorded measurable improvements across areas including radiance, brightness, elasticity, redness and pigmentation after 28 days. Individual results may vary, and users should follow the product guidance or seek professional advice if they have an existing skin condition or sensitivity.
“Beauty consumers in the UAE are highly informed, digitally connected and accustomed to professional services, but they are also looking closely at how technology can make those routines easier to maintain at home. AirStyle Pro HI and Chrona address two different needs, yet both are built around the same principle: advanced technology should simplify a routine, adapt to the individual and fit realistically into everyday life. These launches also help us speak to a younger audience that expects personalisation and intelligent functionality from every category of device they use,” said Johannes Mueller, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa, Dreame Technology.
Personal care is not a new category for Dreame in the UAE or Saudi Arabia, with hair-care products forming part of its regional portfolio since launch. The addition of AirStyle Pro HI and Chrona, however, gives the company a broader point of entry into the beauty market and creates a new route to consumers who may encounter Dreame first through a styling or skincare device rather than through its home-technology range.
The Dreame AirStyle Pro HI and Chrona LED Light Therapy Mask are available through Dreame’s UAE website and FACES across the UAE. The AirStyle Pro HI is also available at Dreame stores in Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment