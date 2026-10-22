EPAA Concludes “Nature Conservation Journey: Discover the Mangrove Reserve” Campaign with the Release of 15 Rehabilitated Hawksbill Sea Turtles
(MENAFN- sloughpr) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah concluded its “Nature Conservation Journey: Discover the Mangrove Reserve” campaign with an environmental and scientific event held at Khor Kalba Mangrove Nature Park. The event was attended by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba; Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of EPAA; Her Excellency Hessa Abdullah Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of EPAA; and representatives of academic institutions, partners, and specialists in scientific research and marine conservation.
The event featured the release of 15 rehabilitated hawksbill sea turtles into their natural habitat, alongside scientific and educational exhibitions highlighting the efforts of EPAA and its partners to protect biodiversity in coastal and marine environments. The exhibitions showcased key research, studies, and conservation projects, particularly the Sharjah Strandings Response Program, which integrates rescue, rehabilitation, scientific monitoring, and research into the environmental challenges facing marine wildlife.
The campaign’s conclusion reflected EPAA’s approach to connecting habitat conservation with fieldwork, scientific knowledge, and community awareness, while strengthening cooperation among relevant institutions to protect Sharjah’s environment.
Integrated Efforts to Protect Marine Wildlife
Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of EPAA, affirmed that EPAA’s efforts to protect marine wildlife and conserve biodiversity reflect the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who places great importance on environmental and wildlife conservation.
She noted that His Highness is committed to establishing an integrated framework for the protection and sustainability of natural habitats, founded on scientific research, fieldwork, and the development of nature reserves, to preserve the emirate’s natural heritage for future generations.
Her Excellency said: “The release of rehabilitated sea turtles demonstrates one aspect of EPAA’s ongoing efforts to translate the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah into practical initiatives and programs for wildlife conservation. These efforts form part of an integrated framework that combines scientific responses to marine wildlife stranding incidents, specialised care, and the application of monitoring and research findings to improve conservation measures. The Sharjah Strandings Response Program exemplifies this approach by transforming rescue and rehabilitation operations into scientific knowledge that contributes to understanding environmental challenges and reducing the risks facing marine species.”
She added: “Today’s event highlights the importance of collaboration among environmental authorities, academic and research institutions, and partners. It reinforces that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility requiring sustained cooperation that brings together scientific knowledge and practical application, alongside greater community awareness of the importance of protecting natural habitats and their biodiversity. These collective efforts support Sharjah’s commitment to environmental sustainability.”
Sharjah Strandings Response Program
The event highlighted the Sharjah Strandings Response Program, established in 2015 as a specialised framework for responding to marine wildlife stranding incidents across the Emirate of Sharjah.
The program operates through four main areas: scientific research, long-term monitoring, rescue and rehabilitation, and environmental awareness.
Its work extends beyond sea turtles to include sea snakes, seabirds, and marine mammals such as dolphins and whales. Specialised teams respond to reported cases, assess the animals’ health conditions, and provide appropriate care according to the specific requirements of each case.
Over the years, the program has documented stranding incidents and developed a scientific database recording the species encountered, their health conditions, and the outcomes of rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
These records support research into threats affecting marine wildlife, including plastic ingestion, chemical pollution and heavy metal accumulation, entanglement in fishing gear, and vessel strikes. The resulting scientific evidence helps inform conservation measures and strengthen environmental response procedures.
Sea Turtle Rehabilitation and Movement Tracking
The event included the release of sea turtles that had undergone veterinary treatment, regular health monitoring, and rehabilitation. Before their return to the wild, their health conditions were assessed to confirm their readiness for release under the supervision of veterinary and specialist teams.
EPAA also highlighted its approach to cases requiring specialised medical intervention, including flipper injuries, and explained the different stages of care and recovery that turtles undergo before being released.
EPAA showcased scientific tracking technologies used to monitor turtle movements following release and collect data on migration routes, movement patterns, and areas used for feeding and resting.
These technologies help researchers better understand how sea turtles use marine habitats and identify their ecological requirements.
Such efforts are particularly important given the role sea turtles play in maintaining ecological balance, especially within seagrass and coral reef ecosystems.
Scientific Exhibitions and Research Partnerships
The event featured scientific and educational exhibitions showcasing the work of EPAA and its partners in marine wildlife research and conservation.
The exhibitions included informative displays on sea turtles, sea snakes, seabirds, dolphins, and whales, alongside scientific specimens and visual materials illustrating the characteristics of these species, the principal threats they face, and the procedures involved in stranding response and rehabilitation.
The exhibitions also presented joint research conducted with the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre at the University of Khorfakkan, focusing on sea turtle identification using distinctive facial scute patterns.
Additional studies carried out in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah examined microplastics, chemical contaminants, and their effects on marine wildlife.
These contributions demonstrated the role of academic and institutional partnerships in supporting monitoring activities, field research, knowledge exchange, and the application of scientific findings to improve marine conservation practices.
Mangrove Reserve: A Natural Setting for Awareness and Conservation
Khor Kalba Mangrove Nature Park provided the setting for the event, reflecting the reserve’s ecological significance and its role in supporting wildlife and biodiversity.
The program also included a tour of scientific and photographic exhibitions showcasing the beauty of Sharjah’s natural environments and the ongoing efforts to conserve them.
The event featured the release of 15 rehabilitated hawksbill sea turtles into their natural habitat, alongside scientific and educational exhibitions highlighting the efforts of EPAA and its partners to protect biodiversity in coastal and marine environments. The exhibitions showcased key research, studies, and conservation projects, particularly the Sharjah Strandings Response Program, which integrates rescue, rehabilitation, scientific monitoring, and research into the environmental challenges facing marine wildlife.
The campaign’s conclusion reflected EPAA’s approach to connecting habitat conservation with fieldwork, scientific knowledge, and community awareness, while strengthening cooperation among relevant institutions to protect Sharjah’s environment.
Integrated Efforts to Protect Marine Wildlife
Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of EPAA, affirmed that EPAA’s efforts to protect marine wildlife and conserve biodiversity reflect the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who places great importance on environmental and wildlife conservation.
She noted that His Highness is committed to establishing an integrated framework for the protection and sustainability of natural habitats, founded on scientific research, fieldwork, and the development of nature reserves, to preserve the emirate’s natural heritage for future generations.
Her Excellency said: “The release of rehabilitated sea turtles demonstrates one aspect of EPAA’s ongoing efforts to translate the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah into practical initiatives and programs for wildlife conservation. These efforts form part of an integrated framework that combines scientific responses to marine wildlife stranding incidents, specialised care, and the application of monitoring and research findings to improve conservation measures. The Sharjah Strandings Response Program exemplifies this approach by transforming rescue and rehabilitation operations into scientific knowledge that contributes to understanding environmental challenges and reducing the risks facing marine species.”
She added: “Today’s event highlights the importance of collaboration among environmental authorities, academic and research institutions, and partners. It reinforces that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility requiring sustained cooperation that brings together scientific knowledge and practical application, alongside greater community awareness of the importance of protecting natural habitats and their biodiversity. These collective efforts support Sharjah’s commitment to environmental sustainability.”
Sharjah Strandings Response Program
The event highlighted the Sharjah Strandings Response Program, established in 2015 as a specialised framework for responding to marine wildlife stranding incidents across the Emirate of Sharjah.
The program operates through four main areas: scientific research, long-term monitoring, rescue and rehabilitation, and environmental awareness.
Its work extends beyond sea turtles to include sea snakes, seabirds, and marine mammals such as dolphins and whales. Specialised teams respond to reported cases, assess the animals’ health conditions, and provide appropriate care according to the specific requirements of each case.
Over the years, the program has documented stranding incidents and developed a scientific database recording the species encountered, their health conditions, and the outcomes of rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
These records support research into threats affecting marine wildlife, including plastic ingestion, chemical pollution and heavy metal accumulation, entanglement in fishing gear, and vessel strikes. The resulting scientific evidence helps inform conservation measures and strengthen environmental response procedures.
Sea Turtle Rehabilitation and Movement Tracking
The event included the release of sea turtles that had undergone veterinary treatment, regular health monitoring, and rehabilitation. Before their return to the wild, their health conditions were assessed to confirm their readiness for release under the supervision of veterinary and specialist teams.
EPAA also highlighted its approach to cases requiring specialised medical intervention, including flipper injuries, and explained the different stages of care and recovery that turtles undergo before being released.
EPAA showcased scientific tracking technologies used to monitor turtle movements following release and collect data on migration routes, movement patterns, and areas used for feeding and resting.
These technologies help researchers better understand how sea turtles use marine habitats and identify their ecological requirements.
Such efforts are particularly important given the role sea turtles play in maintaining ecological balance, especially within seagrass and coral reef ecosystems.
Scientific Exhibitions and Research Partnerships
The event featured scientific and educational exhibitions showcasing the work of EPAA and its partners in marine wildlife research and conservation.
The exhibitions included informative displays on sea turtles, sea snakes, seabirds, dolphins, and whales, alongside scientific specimens and visual materials illustrating the characteristics of these species, the principal threats they face, and the procedures involved in stranding response and rehabilitation.
The exhibitions also presented joint research conducted with the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre at the University of Khorfakkan, focusing on sea turtle identification using distinctive facial scute patterns.
Additional studies carried out in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah examined microplastics, chemical contaminants, and their effects on marine wildlife.
These contributions demonstrated the role of academic and institutional partnerships in supporting monitoring activities, field research, knowledge exchange, and the application of scientific findings to improve marine conservation practices.
Mangrove Reserve: A Natural Setting for Awareness and Conservation
Khor Kalba Mangrove Nature Park provided the setting for the event, reflecting the reserve’s ecological significance and its role in supporting wildlife and biodiversity.
The program also included a tour of scientific and photographic exhibitions showcasing the beauty of Sharjah’s natural environments and the ongoing efforts to conserve them.
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