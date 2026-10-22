Your Guide to Dubai Home Festival 2026: The Best Shopping Offers, Events and Experiences Across the City

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 October 2026: Returning for its eighth edition, Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2026 is taking place across the city until 1 November, bringing two weeks of exceptional savings, fresh design inspiration, homegrown talent and rewarding moments under this year’s theme, ‘MAKE DUBAI HOME’.



Shoppers can enjoy the DHF Sales Season with savings of up to 75% on furniture, homeware, appliances, and more from over 100 participating brands, alongside festival-exclusive launches and new collections. They can also enter the festival’s signature Shop, Scan & Win a Home Makeover promotion for the chance to win a prize worth AED 200,000 – the biggest of the season – and enjoy a calendar of design, community and lifestyle experiences taking place across the city.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the festival is built around four ways to make Dubai home: Shop for exceptional value, Discover new ideas and homegrown talent, Experience design and community moments and Win & Reward through prizes and added-value offers across the city.



Here are some of the highlights to add to the calendar.



Shop

Throughout the festival, the Sales Season brings together retailers, malls and partners with offers across every corner of the home, from the bedroom to the living room and the kitchen. Chattels & More continues its sale of 30% to 75% off selected items until 28 October and will further take 40% off everything (excluding seasonal products) from 29 October to 1 November. The brand also introduces two new categories: Alfresco, its first outdoor collection, inspired by Italian outdoor living, and Christmas, with a wide range of trees and décor across six themes. United Furniture has 30% to 70% off at Ibn Battuta Mall, Times Square Centre and Arabian Centre, rising to as much as 80% over the closing weekend, while Lifestyle offers 40% to 75% off its home ranges, from bathroom collections and serveware to dinnerware and tea and coffee sets, with lanterns at AED 5.

The White Company at Dubai Mall has up to 50% off selected lines, with a complimentary Sleep Mist for shoppers who spend AED 1,500 or more, while stocks last until 1 November. ZINUS offers up to 60% off selected mattresses, available on Amazon.ae, Noon and at Harman House stores across the city. For appliances, Emax brings its Biggest Home Festival to participating stores in Dubai, with instant discounts, bundle offers, free gifts and 24-hour delivery on selected top-selling appliances and TVs, plus live coffee-machine demonstrations at City Centre Mirdif.

Galeries Lafayette and Crate & Barrel have up to 70% off selected home lines, while Bloomingdale’s Home and Aati have up to 50% off selected furniture. Aura, Dantone Home and ebarza go up to 75% off, Daze has 25% to 50% off, and King Koil, Serta and La-Z-Boy have 35% to 45% off. For finishing touches, Zara Home has cushion covers at AED 199 and towels at AED 79, and Flying Tiger has tealight holders at AED 5.

Several retailers add rewards and gifts. Koala Living gives AED 3,000 cashback on AED 10,000 spent, OTAQ HOME gives AED 250 back for every AED 1,000, and Leveira Interiors gives a AED 250 voucher for every AED 1,000. DKNY includes a free coffee mug with two perfumes, while Areej offers a gift mirror at Mall of the Emirates with a purchase of AED 750 or more.



Discover and Experience



Beyond the sales, DHF 2026 invites residents to discover something new, from homegrown brands and local makers to fresh ideas for styling, organising and living well at home.

Ma’an Home Edition by Majid Al Futtaim puts homegrown brands in the spotlight at City Centre Mirdif until 1 November. The latest chapter of Majid Al Futtaim’s SME platform, delivered in partnership with Dubai SME, brings UAE-based brands from across the home and lifestyle space closer to shoppers, including Kiddie Krunch, Artistic Appetite, The Scent Library, M. Sentiment, The Story of Things, Lavenite Petite, Ateeq and Artistic Touch. Visitors can meet the entrepreneurs behind the brands, discover local concepts they won’t find on every high street and support the people shaping Dubai’s retail landscape.

Build Your Home at Dubai Festival Plaza turns home inspiration into something to try. Running throughout the festival during mall opening hours, this interactive, family-friendly activation invites residents to create their ideal living spaces. Home and lifestyle retailers, design experts and engaging experiences come together for hands-on workshops, expert talks, live demonstrations and personalisation activities, with plenty of new ideas and home solutions to explore.

Win & Reward



Shop, Scan & Win a Home Makeover is the festival’s signature promotion and the biggest prize of the season: a home makeover worth AED 200,000. Shoppers who spend AED 500 or more at a participating home category store, across furniture, interiors, homeware, décor, appliances and electronics, can scan the QR code displayed in store, register and submit their proof of purchase for the chance to win. Terms and conditions apply.

Residents looking to purchase their first home in Dubai can benefit from the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, a joint initiative by Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). As part of Dubai Home Festival 2026, eligible individuals who register for the programme for the first time between 16 October and 1 November will automatically be entered into a draw for the chance to win an AED 100,000 home makeover from Prize Partner Chattels & More, subject to the competition’s terms and conditions. The programme also supports eligible participants on their journey to homeownership through benefits such as priority access to selected property launches and financing solutions offered by participating banks, subject to eligibility criteria and applicable terms and conditions.

Shopping at Dubai Festival City Mall comes with the chance to win big. Every AED 300 spent until 1 November earns an entry into the Home Festival Spend & Win draw, with double entries for every AED 300 spent at participating home stores such as IKEA, Royal Furniture, Stressless, King Koil and Sedar. Three winners will each receive an AED 10,000 Dubai Festival City Mall gift card, and shoppers can combine receipts from multiple visits to unlock more entries.

Shoppers who spend AED 1,500 in store at Mamas & Papas in Dubai Hills, Dubai Mall or City Centre Mirdif can enter for the chance to Win Your Dream Nursery, with expertly designed furniture that combines timeless style and practicality, plus a complimentary one-to-one shopping experience at the brand’s flagship store at Dubai Mall. Valid in store until 1 November. Terms and conditions apply.

At Martha Stewart, shoppers can bring timeless style and everyday functionality into their homes with exclusive discounts of 25% to 70% on selected products throughout the festival. Those looking to refresh their spaces can also take part in the brand’s Spend & Win campaign: spend AED 350 or more in a single transaction for a chance to win one of three gift hampers, each worth AED 2,000. It’s another way to discover quality home and lifestyle essentials while opening the door to something extra this festival.

Dubai: Best Place to Live



Coinciding with World Cities Day on 31 October, Dubai: The Best Place to Live will celebrate the homes, neighbourhoods, communities, creativity, and lifestyle that make Dubai such an exceptional place to call home, alongside a strong retail finale, with participating retailers showcasing their biggest offers.

On 30 October, Russian Design Forum 5, a one-day, Russian-language forum at TODA, Madinat Jumeirah, from 10 am to 7 pm. Around 300 architects, interior designers, developers and brands will gather for keynotes, expert talks, panel discussions and immersive digital content, strengthening Dubai’s design community and creating new opportunities for collaboration across the Middle East and beyond.

Alserkal Avenue will host What The Food from 31 October to 1 November, bringing together chefs, artists, farmers and innovators through workshops, masterclasses, installations, film screenings and specially created festival menus. The food festival includes a keynote by Aline Kamakian and a hands-on potsticker workshop with Chef Kelvin Cheung. Celebrating the creativity, culture, food and communities that make Dubai such a great place to call home, the festival offers another way to experience the city and the people who bring it to life.

Whether you're furnishing a new home, refreshing a favourite space or looking for inspiration, Dubai Home Festival 2026 offers plenty of ways to discover, shop and make the most of the city's home retail scene.

Dubai Home Festival 2026 is supported by the Key Sponsor, Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Strategic Partners, including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Dubai Holding (Ibn Battuta and Palm Jumeirah Mall), and Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates).



For more information, visit the Dubai Home Festival website and follow on Instagram and TikTok.





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