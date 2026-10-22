Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs organises ‘Women: Half of Parliament - Pride and Honour’ discussion session as part of ‘Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Building the Capacities of Political Women’

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 22 October 2026: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA), in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council (FNC) and the General Women’s Union (GWU), organised a discussion session titled ‘Women: Half of Parliament - Pride and Honour’ at Zayed Hall at the Federal National Council headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The session was held as part of the second edition of the ‘Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Building the Capacities of Political Women’, launched by the General Women’s Union under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation’. It reflects ongoing national efforts to foster a culture of political participation among Emirati women and strengthen their knowledge, skills and readiness to contribute effectively to parliamentary life.

The session brought together participants interested in parliamentary affairs and political participation to discuss the experience of Emirati women in this field, their pivotal role in political life, and the national and institutional initiatives supporting their growing contribution to the UAE’s parliamentary journey.

H.E. Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, emphasised the importance of the session in advancing political awareness and strengthening Emirati women’s readiness for active participation in parliamentary life, in line with the Ministry’s efforts. H.E. noted that Emirati women have established a prominent presence throughout the UAE’s parliamentary journey, supported by the vision and continued support of the UAE’s wise leadership, who offers an enabling environment that has expanded their contributions across various areas of national development.

His Excellency said: “With the continued support of our wise leadership and guided by the UAE’s robust approach to advancing women’s participation and reinforcing the principles of Shura, Emirati women continue to strengthen their role in the country’s parliamentary journey. This session contributes to these national efforts and reflects the importance of institutional cooperation and joint efforts among the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council and the General Women’s Union. Through such efforts, we seek to implement initiatives and programs that deepen political awareness and develop women’s skills and capabilities, equipping them for effective participation in parliamentary life.”

H.E. Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, stated: “The remarkable achievements of Emirati women in parliamentary work reflect the wise vision and continued support of the UAE’s leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation,’ who positioned political empowerment as a strategic national priority. The ‘Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Building the Capacities of Political Women’ underscores our steadfast commitment to equipping national female cadres with the knowledge and readiness needed to ensure their active participation in the Federal National Council. Our strategic partnership with the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs and the General Secretariat of the Council forms part of the joint national efforts to reinforce parliamentary awareness and consolidate the national gains that have established the UAE’s experience in political empowerment as a leading regional and international model.”

H.E. Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary General for Parliamentary Communication at the Federal National Council, affirmed that the unwavering support of the UAE’s wise leadership has empowered Emirati women to access meaningful opportunities for parliamentary participation and play an active role in serving the nation and its people. She underscored the importance of passing on parliamentary knowledge and expertise to younger generations, equipping them with the skills, awareness, and confidence needed to assume responsibility and participate meaningfully in public life.

H.E. stated: “My experience in parliamentary work has reinforced my belief that serving the community begins with listening to people and understanding their priorities. Representing their aspirations requires knowledge, research, dialogue, and the ability to translate their needs into proposals that can be discussed and followed up effectively. My message to every woman aspiring to enter parliamentary life is to start today by expanding knowledge, honing skills, and strengthening connection with the community. Preparing for this responsibility is a continuous journey, and the true value of parliamentary membership lies in the tangible impact we make in serving our nation and society.”

Ahlam Saeed Al Lamki, Head of the Research and Development in the General Women’s Union, stated: “the ‘Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Building the Capacities of Political Women’ is one of the distinguished initiatives that underscores the wise vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, in empowering Emirati women to actively participate in political and parliamentary life.”

She also noted that Her Highness’s approach to women empowerment is not limited to providing opportunities, it includes giving knowledge, refining skills, building confidence and raising awareness of national responsibility.

Al Lamki emphasised the General Women’s Union’s dedication to delivering comprehensive training experience that builds capable and informed national female cadres equipped with the knowledge and skills required to contribute to electoral processes and parliamentary work with competence and professionalism. She further noted that beyond preparing participants for elections, the program seeks to nurture women leaders who can understand societal issues, respond to public aspirations, craft impactful messages, and represent women, families, and the community with a strong sense of national duty.

Furthermore, Al Lamki explained that the program includes a wide range of training modules covering leadership development, relationship building and networking, etiquette and protocol, psychological resilience and stress management, public speaking and influence and crisis management. It also trains participants in developing electoral messaging, managing electoral campaigns, parliamentary communication and discourse, civic engagement and community representation, as well as equips them with research and report preparation skills.

During the session, H.E. Afra Rashid Al Basti highlighted and reviewed the key achievements of Emirati women since women’s representation in the FNC was raised to 50 per cent. Drawing on her professional experience, she shared insights intended to inspire and guide women aspiring to stand in future elections, emphasising the importance of developing the knowledge and capabilities required for parliamentary service.

Ahlam Saeed Al Lamki, Director of the Research and Development Department at the General Women’s Union, shed light on the ‘Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Building the Capacities of Political Women,’ in addition to highlighting the strategic partnership between the General Women’s Union and the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs. She underscored their joint efforts to promote a culture of political participation among Emirati women.

The session also provided participants with an opportunity to interact directly with the speakers, raise questions and exchange perspectives on political participation and parliamentary work. This engagement enriched the discussion and broadened participants’ understanding of the practices and responsibilities associated with public service and parliamentary life, reinforcing the importance of continued efforts to empower Emirati women and strengthen their role in national decision-making.

The program builds on the success of its first edition, which ran from September 2022 to March 2023 and attracted approximately 500 participants through specialised training workshops and field visits. The second edition features specialised tracks that combine theoretical knowledge with practical application, simulation exercises and mentoring. Key focus areas include political empowerment, parliamentary work and election campaign management, equipping participants with the knowledge and practical skills needed to engage confidently and effectively in parliamentary life.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs continues to work closely with its national partners to strengthen awareness of parliamentary affairs and political and electoral participation. Through these collaborative efforts, the Ministry seeks to develop national capabilities, build practical skills and support the active participation of Emirati women in the UAE’s parliamentary journey.

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