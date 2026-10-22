Neuroone Secures First Pharmaceutical Industry Purchase Order For Stereocedtm Drug Delivery Platform To Support Tier 1 Global Pharmaceutical Company's Research Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major Commercial Milestone Represents Important Step Toward Potential Long-Term Collaborations with Global Pharmaceutical Companies

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the“Company”), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that it has secured its first pharmaceutical industry purchase order for the StereoCEDTM Drug Delivery Platform to support a preclinical animal research program for a Tier 1 global pharmaceutical company.

The research program is expected to commence in large animals early next year. The study will leverage StereoCED's unique combination of targeted intracranial drug delivery and electrophysiological recording capabilities, which the Company believes is the only integrated platform of its kind. Unlike other leading drug delivery devices that are not intended for implantation, StereoCEDTM is designed to support extended implantation of the electrode for less than 30 days, enabling longitudinal neurological EEG monitoring before and after drug administration. This capability could provide valuable insights into the therapeutic agent's biological activity and efficacy over time.

This first pharmaceutical industry purchase order represents a significant commercial milestone for NeuroOne and an important step in its strategy to establish StereoCEDTM as a preferred drug delivery platform for the global pharmaceutical industry. By engaging with pharmaceutical partners early in therapeutic development, NeuroOne aims to establish its technology as an integral part of the drug development process. As programs advance from preclinical research through human clinical trials and potentially commercialization, continuity with an established delivery platform may reduce development complexity and create opportunities for long-term partnerships and recurring revenue.

"We said we would complete development of StereoCEDTM in fiscal Q4, and we delivered," said David Wambeke, Chief Business Officer of NeuroOne. "With our first purchase order supporting a tier 1 global pharmaceutical company and StereoCED current availability for human investigational clinical studies, we are entering an exciting new phase. We believe StereoCED offers capabilities that competing drug delivery platforms do not, which positions NeuroOne to play an important role in the development of next-generation brain therapies."

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo® Cortical Electrodes, Evo® sEEG Electrodes, OneRF® Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System.

NeuroOne has also developed the StereoCEDTM platform for targeted intracranial drug delivery, which is currently available for animal research and approved investigational clinical studies. StereoCEDTM has not been cleared or approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the potential for long-term collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies, the establishment of StereoCEDTM as a preferred drug delivery platform for the global pharmaceutical industry.. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

IR Contact

MZ Group – MZ North America

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Disclaimer: NeuroOne's StereoCEDTM Drug Delivery System is not approved/cleared for commercial use by any Regulatory agency.