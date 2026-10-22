Trugolf's E6 Course Library Surpasses 15,000 Courses As On-Demand Platform Scales Across 19 Launch Monitors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Courses generate at runtime in their true surroundings, so the library keeps growing while installs stay light across 19 launch monitors and every TruGolf Links franchise location







E6 by TruGolf generates each course at runtime in its true surroundings using Cesium for Unreal.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG) today announced that E6 by TruGolf now offers more than 15,000 real-world golf courses on demand, up 50% in under a year. Because courses are delivered on demand, the library can keep growing without making the software heavier to install. Because E6 supports 19 launch monitors, every new course reaches golfers who own other brands' hardware. Because every TruGolf Links franchise location runs E6, the whole franchise network plays on the same platform and library.

The enabling technology is Cesium for Unreal. E6 generates each course at runtime, places it at its true location on the globe, and delivers only the data a player's round requires. That keeps the application responsive, reduces bandwidth and storage costs, and lets golfers move from one course to the next almost immediately. Cesium, part of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), has published a user story and video on TruGolf's work at cesium.com.

E6 in numbers



On-demand course play in E6 Golf 2026 grew nearly sixfold year over year.

Golfers explored more than four times as many on-demand courses as the year before.

Shots played on on-demand courses grew more than sevenfold year over year.

Rounds played on E6 Golf 2026 more than tripled year over year.

On-demand courses now account for more than 40% of course rounds in E6 Golf 2026, up from about 30% a year ago. Golfers have hit hundreds of millions of shots on the E6 platform since 2022.



“Software is where this business compounds,” said Brenner Adams, TruGolf's Chief Executive Officer.“Every course we add makes E6 more valuable to every subscriber and venue already on it, and it adds nothing to the install. Because E6 runs on 19 launch monitors, our market is every golfer with a simulator, not only golfers with our hardware. And every TruGolf Links franchise location opens with the full library from day one. That is a recurring software business that scales with its content.”

Each course is built from a combination of public and high-resolution private datasets, processed to support accurate ball physics. Cesium ion then streams the world around it, including Google Photorealistic 3D Tiles and Bing Maps imagery, and Cesium's geospatial coordinate systems place every dataset at its true location. TruGolf adds auto-populated vegetation and player controls for time of day, weather, and atmospheric effects. A player can tee off in Las Vegas with the Sphere on the skyline, putt along the coast at Pebble Beach, or play Park City with the Wasatch Mountains rising behind the green.

“Golfers judge a simulator by two things: how many courses they can play and how real those courses feel,” said Jake Johnson, VP Software at TruGolf.“Delivering each course on demand lets us keep adding to a library of more than 15,000 courses without asking players to download large amounts of data to their devices. Cesium surrounds every one of those courses with the real world, rendered with stunning accuracy. That combination is what lets the platform scale.”

E6 reads a player's swing through launch monitors that use camera or LiDAR sensors to measure spin, speed, and impact, and turns that data into realistic ball flight and detailed analytics that help players improve. E6 is used in restaurants and hospitality venues, dedicated golf centers, TruGolf Links franchise locations, and home game rooms worldwide.

“TruGolf demonstrates the power of real-world data to create highly realistic, immersive simulation environments,” said Jillian Long, Business Development Manager, Cesium.“Golfers stand in the actual landscape of each course, streamed on demand from Cesium ion.”

See E6 in action

Video: youtu.be/dhlmSTiEzkQ

Cesium user story: cesium.com/blog/2026/10/22/trugolf-creates-courses-in-cesium-for-unreal

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About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology, because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About Cesium

Cesium is the open platform for creating 3D geospatial applications. Cesium has created open source offerings like CesiumJS, Cesium for Unreal, and Cesium for Unity, as well as 3D Tiles, the Open Geospatial Consortium community standard for streaming massive 3D geospatial datasets. Cesium is part of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY). Learn more at cesium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute“forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgments and uncertainties. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“intends,”“potential,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding TruGolf's expectations concerning the continued expansion of the E6 course library, future growth in user engagement, rounds played, shots played, adoption of on-demand course offerings, the scalability and performance of the E6 platform, the benefits of the Company's technology and content strategy, the growth and operation of TruGolf Links franchise locations, and other statements that are not historical facts. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in market conditions, customer demand and adoption of the Company's products and services, the Company's ability to continue expanding and enhancing the E6 platform and course library, the availability and performance of third-party technologies and data sources, the success of the Company's franchise and software initiatives, competitive pressures, and economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, .

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TruGolf Holdings, Inc.