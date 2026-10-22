Mbody AI Grows Resort Business With Caribe Royale Orlando As New Customer







Highlights



First non-casino resort customer and first commercial account in Florida. MBody will provide Caribe Royale Orlando physical AI hardware, service & its proprietary OrchestratorTM software.



LAS VEGAS and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBody AI Ltd. (“MBody AI” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: MBAI) today announced Caribe Royale Orlando as a new commercial partner. The AAA Four Diamond property is MBody's first commercial resort partnership in Florida.

Proprietary MBody AI OrchestratorTM platform coordinates autonomous equipment from different manufacturers. The Company combines the software with deployment and ongoing service through its AI-as-a-Service model, which is built around multiyear subscriptions.

Caribe Royale Orlando brings the scale of a major convention destination together with the personal attention of an independently owned resort. Its AAA Four Diamond property features 1,217 one-bedroom suites, 120 two-bedroom villas and 260,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Eight dining venues, including The Venetian Chop House and Stadium Club, serve guests whose visits range from family vacations to large conferences.

Delivering a consistent experience across those settings takes a coordinated effort behind the scenes. The new relationship brings MBody AI's offering to a resort where the quality of daily operations is part of the guest experience.

“Every part of Caribe Royale Orlando should reflect the care our team puts into a guest's stay,” said Luciano Sperduto, Hotel Manager of Caribe Royale Orlando.“We're thoughtful about the technology we bring into the resort. Working with MBody gives us the physical AI to support our team as we continue investing in the experience we deliver.”

“Caribe Royale Orlando combines the character of an independently owned resort with the scale of a major convention destination,” said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI.“Luciano and his team understand that an exceptional guest experience depends on what happens behind the scenes. Our focus is helping them put physical AI to practical use in daily operations, supporting their people so they can devote more attention to the service that makes guests return while simultaneously lower their own operating costs.”

MBody's proprietary AI Orchestrator platform coordinates autonomous equipment from multiple manufacturers, backed by deployment and ongoing service. Caribe Royale Orlando becomes MBody's first resort partner that is not affiliated with a casino and first commercial deployment in Florida, extending its business beyond gaming. MBody's strategy is to build lasting customer relationships by making Orchestrator useful across more of their operations. As customers add applications, they can address additional operating needs through a platform they already use, while MBody grows recurring software and service fees alongside the work it supports.

Follow the Company's progress at ir.mbody.ai

About MBody AI Ltd.

MBody AI Ltd. (Nasdaq: MBAI) is building the enterprise operating layer for physical AI. Its proprietary MBody AI Orchestrator platform manages supported robots from multiple manufacturers, with a commercial focus on hospitality and gaming. MBody combines software, deployment and service under long-term agreements to help customers put robotic workforces to work. Learn more at ir.mbody.ai.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements in quotations, headlines, highlights and graphics. These statements concern expected benefits of the Caribe Royale Orlando relationship and support for resort operations; growth in standalone resorts and Florida; continuation and expansion of customer relationships; future capabilities and adoption of MBody AI Orchestrator; and growth through additional applications, hardware integrations, properties and customers. Words such as“expect,”“believe,”“intend,”“may,”“will” and similar expressions identify some, but not all, forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions regarding customer demand, technology performance, supplier availability and the Company's financing and service capacity. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including equipment or software failures, integration difficulties, cybersecurity incidents or service interruptions; anticipated benefits not being achieved or sustained; changes in customer requirements or budgets; customer concentration, reduced orders, termination or non-renewal of engagements; delays in developing supported applications or integrations; dependence on third-party manufacturers and suppliers; equipment, personnel and service availability and costs; inability to convert pilots or expand accounts; competition and market conditions; additional capital requirements, financing availability and potential dilution; failure to maintain Nasdaq listing compliance or foreign private issuer status; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Past results and customer expansion do not guarantee future performance, further orders or deployments at other properties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future operating results. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of this release's date. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements for new information, future events or otherwise.

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