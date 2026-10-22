Holley Performance Brands To Release Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 5, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY ), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2026 financial results. Third Quarter 2026 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results. The Company's earnings release and presentation for the third quarter 2026 will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.holley.com. Hosting the call will be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Stevenson, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free) United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll)

Access Code: 13763297



Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL:

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2026. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13763297. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company's website.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Sloan Bohlen / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3225

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Media Relations Contacts:

Nathan Espinosa / Patrick Curtin

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

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