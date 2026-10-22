Holley Performance Brands To Release Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 5, 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Dial-In #:
|United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free)
|United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll)
Access Code: 13763297
Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:
Event URL:
For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2026. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13763297. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company's website.
About Holley Performance Brands
Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit .
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Sloan Bohlen / Jenna Kozlowski
Solebury Strategic Communications
203-428-3225
...
Media Relations Contacts:
Nathan Espinosa / Patrick Curtin
Kahn Media
818-881-5246
...
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