Encore Technologies Highlights Major Development Milestone By Solstar Space During Joint Mission With NASA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Encore” or the“Company”) (CSE: ENCR) is pleased to highlight a major on-orbit technology milestone achieved by portfolio company, Solstar Space Co. (“Solstar”), following the successful demonstration of Solstar's space communications technology during an ongoing NASA proximity operations mission.

Highlights:



NASA Mission Success: Solstar successfully demonstrated its technology in space during an operational NASA mission.

Technology Validated in Orbit: Solstar connected two spacecraft and helped deliver NASA mission data back to Earth on the Iridium Network. Encore Expands Space Focus: Following its US$1.16 million investment in Solstar, Encore is strengthening its focus and leadership in the rapidly growing space sector.

The milestone comes shortly after Encore's approximately US$1.16 million strategic investment in Solstar and represents an important validation of the investment thesis behind Encore's growing exposure to the commercial space economy.

Encore is also announcing the appointment of Company co-founder and capital markets executive Matthew Sroka to its Board of Directors as part of a board reconstitution that will see founding shareholder and Director James Reid resign from the board of directors.

With its investment in Solstar and the recent addition of former Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force Lieutenant-General (Ret'd) Michael Hood as Strategic Advisor, Encore is building deeper expertise and exposure within the rapidly developing commercial and defence space infrastructure markets.

Solstar Technology Successfully Deployed in Operational NASA Mission

Solstar recently demonstrated its DekeTM Space Communicator during NASA's R5-S10 proximity operations mission involving NASA's CubeSat and Momentus' Vigoride-7 orbital service vehicle.

Solstar's technology established a space-to-space Wi-Fi connection between the spacecraft, capturing mission imagery and sensor data and relaying mission-critical information back to NASA personnel at Johnson Space Center through the Iridium satellite network. During approximately 30 minutes of proximity operations, Deke collected more than 2,300 files, including imagery and optical, infrared and LiDAR sensor data.

The mission represents a significant milestone for Solstar, advancing its communications architecture from technology development to demonstrated on-orbit capability during an operational NASA mission. The demonstration validated key elements of an end-to-end communications architecture designed to support increasingly connected and autonomous space operations, with potential applications across satellites, orbital servicing, commercial space stations and future lunar operations.

For Encore, the successful mission provides important validation of its investment thesis in Solstar, demonstrating the technology in a live orbital environment alongside NASA, Momentus and Iridium, while reinforcing Encore's growing focus on the commercial space economy.

Solstar's Joint News Release with NASA

Stephen Kukucha, Chief Executive Officer of Encore, commented:

“When we invested in Solstar, we believed communications infrastructure would become increasingly critical as activity in orbit expands. What Solstar has now accomplished with NASA is an important validation of that thesis.

This wasn't a laboratory demonstration. Solstar's technology operated in space during a NASA mission, connected spacecraft in orbit and helped move mission data back to Earth through the Iridium network. That is an important distinction.

We believe the next generation of space infrastructure will require persistent and reliable connectivity between spacecraft, operators and Earth. Solstar is building technology aimed directly at that requirement, and we believe this successful mission materially strengthens its position as the commercial space economy develops.”

Board Reconstitution

Encore is also pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Sroka, a co-founder of Encore and Managing Partner of Three Peaks Capital, to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Sroka has more than 16 years of experience across international capital markets, corporate finance and company formation. He has played a senior role in more than $200 million of public and private financings and has helped build, finance and structure companies and transactions across multiple international markets and stock exchanges. His experience spans capital formation, corporate structuring, M&A, institutional investor development and the advancement of emerging companies from early-stage formation through public-market growth.

Mr. Sroka's appointment adds significant capital markets and corporate development experience to the Board as Encore evaluates opportunities to expand its exposure to emerging technology and infrastructure markets.

In connection with the Board reconstitution, James Reid will resign as a director of the Company.

Encore extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Reid for his contributions as a founding director and for his important role in guiding the Company through its formation and successful listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Solstar Space Company

Solstar is a U.S.-based communications infrastructure company developing connectivity solutions for the growing space economy. The Company is focused on enabling persistent communications for spacecraft, commercial space operators, government agencies and future space-based infrastructure through a combination of communications hardware, software and communications services. Solstar's DEKE Space Communicator is currently operating in orbit, supporting the Company's mission of extending connectivity beyond traditional terrestrial networks.

About Encore Technologies Inc.

Encore Technologies Inc. is a technology-focused public company advancing intelligent infrastructure solutions and evaluating strategic opportunities in emerging technology sectors. The Company seeks to identify technologies and partnerships that have the potential to improve connectivity, operational efficiency and long-term infrastructure resilience.

For further information contact:

Stephen Kukucha

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 398-4786

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding, the proposed Financing, the proposed Investment, the execution of definitive agreements, the use of proceeds, anticipated strategic benefits, potential future collaboration opportunities between Encore and Solstar, the completion of the transactions described herein, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“plans,”“estimates,”“may,”“could,”“would,”“should,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.