Niacin And Niacinamide Market Outlook 20262031: USD 1.99 Billion Opportunity As Demand For Vitamin B3 In Skincare And Nutrition Grows, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The niacin and niacinamide market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during 2026–2031, supported by increasing demand for vitamin B3 in pharmaceutical formulations, food and feed fortification, dietary supplements, and skincare products. Asia-Pacific leads the market, while North America is expected to register the fastest growth.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the niacin and niacinamide market size is estimated to increase from USD 1.59 billion in 2026 to USD 1.99 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is supported by expanding applications of vitamin B3 across pharmaceuticals, human nutrition, animal nutrition, food and beverages, and cosmetics and personal care. Rising demand for specialized ingredient grades, preventive healthcare products, and skincare formulations is further shaping the market.

The niacin and niacinamide market are evolving as manufacturers address demand from both established nutritional applications and higher-value specialty products. Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, and niacinamide, also called nicotinamide, are forms of vitamin B3 used in nutritional formulations, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. Food fortification programs and animal nutrition requirements continue to support demand for established applications, while niacinamide is gaining traction in skincare formulations designed to support the skin barrier, manage uneven skin tone, and improve overall skin appearance.

Niacin and Niacinamide Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remained the leading regional market for niacin and niacinamide in 2025, supported by established manufacturing capacity, pharmaceutical production, animal nutrition demand, and expanding personal care industries. China plays an important role in ingredient manufacturing, while India contributes through pharmaceutical and nutraceutical production. Demand from Japan and South Korea's cosmetics industries further supports regional consumption, particularly for high-quality niacinamide used in specialized skincare formulations.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 7.25% through 2031. Growth is supported by demand for dietary supplements, pharmaceutical-grade vitamin B3, and science-led skincare products. Increasing consumer interest in preventive healthcare and premium personal care formulations is encouraging manufacturers to expand product portfolios and secure consistent supplies of high-quality ingredients.

Europe represents an established market, supported by pharmaceutical manufacturing, food and animal feed applications, and demand for specialty cosmetic ingredients. Regulatory compliance, ingredient traceability, and growing interest in sustainable manufacturing practices are influencing supplier selection and encouraging investment in differentiated ingredient grades.

“Demand for niacin and niacinamide is expanding across pharmaceutical, nutritional, and personal care applications, supported by growing interest in preventive health and multifunctional skincare ingredients. Continued product innovation and evolving formulation requirements are creating opportunities for manufacturers to address diverse end-use needs,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Niacin and Niacinamide Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Demand for Niacinamide in Cosmetics and Personal Care

Niacinamide is gaining importance in skincare formulations because of its versatility across products targeting skin-barrier support, uneven pigmentation, sebum regulation, and visible signs of aging. Its incorporation into serums, moisturizers, and other everyday skincare products is expanding opportunities for ingredient manufacturers. This growth reflects increasing demand for multifunctional cosmetic ingredients and the expansion of skincare products across mass-market and premium categories.

Expanding Applications in Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals remain an important application for niacin and niacinamide, supporting the treatment of nutritional deficiencies and the development of pharmaceutical and nutritional formulations. Demand from human nutrition, food and beverage fortification, and animal feed applications also supports overall consumption. Manufacturers serving these applications must meet relevant quality specifications and supply requirements, creating opportunities for established suppliers with consistent production capabilities.

Increasing Interest in Bio-Based Production and Specialized Ingredients

Ingredient buyers are increasingly assessing production methods, traceability, and quality documentation alongside price and availability. Synthetic ingredients continue to dominate supply because of established production processes and manufacturing scale. However, natural and bio-based materials are expected to grow through 2031, reflecting interest in alternative production approaches. This development is creating opportunities for suppliers to serve customers seeking differentiated ingredients for cosmetics, nutrition, and other specialized applications.

Niacin and Niacinamide Market Segmentation Overview

The niacin and niacinamide market are segmented by product type, source, form, application, distribution channel, and geography.

By Product Type

Niacin



Niacinamide

By Source

Synthetic

Natural and Bio-Based

By Form

Powder

Granular

Liquid

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Human Nutrition

Animal Nutrition

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales and Contract Supply

Distributors and Wholesalers

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Retail and E-commerce



By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The market's segmentation reflects the different requirements of nutritional, pharmaceutical, and personal care applications. Niacinamide held the largest share by product type in 2025 and is projected to register the fastest growth among product types through 2031. Synthetic ingredients continue to lead by source, while bio-based materials are gaining attention. By application, pharmaceuticals represent the largest segment, whereas cosmetics and personal care are expected to expand more rapidly. These differences highlight the importance of product quality, formulation requirements, and end-use demand in shaping future market opportunities.

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

Niacin and Niacinamide Market Competitive Outlook

The niacin and niacinamide market features established chemical manufacturers, pharmaceutical ingredient suppliers, and specialty ingredient companies serving nutritional, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and personal care applications. Competition is shaped by production capacity, ingredient purity, regulatory compliance, pricing, supply reliability, and the ability to meet application-specific customer requirements.

Niacin and Niacinamide Industry Leaders

BASF SE

dsm-firmenich AG

Lonza Group AG

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Vanetta Food Ingredients

Other companies covered in the competitive landscape include Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Lasons India Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Vertellus Holdings LLC, and Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.

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About Mordor Intelligence

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