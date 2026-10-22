Influential Women Acknowledges Renee Lefort Mitchell: Turning Perseverance, Faith, And Experience Into Hope For Others

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Behavioral Health Professional, Recovery Advocate, and U.S. Air Force Veteran Shares a Story of Resilience Rooted in Love, Courage, and Lifelong LearningConway, South Carolina - Renee LeFort Mitchell is a behavioral health professional, recovery advocate, and U.S. Air Force veteran whose life story reflects resilience, perseverance, and devotion to family. Now retired, she brings 43 years of experience to her work in behavioral health and human services. Her specialties include substance abuse counseling and addiction recovery, behavioral health and mental health advocacy, and women's and family recovery services. Recognized as a featured 2026 Influential Woman, she hopes her story shows that resilience grows from perseverance, love, and courage.Her path has never been a straight line. For more than three decades, Renee's decisions centered on giving her children a safe, stable, and hopeful future. After her husband passed away in 1994, she balanced grief, motherhood, education, and work. She earned an Associate of Science in Drug and Alcohol Counseling with highest honors that same year, then continued her studies in psychology, counseling, and computer science-studying Computer Science between her psychology coursework-with classes at St. Joseph's College and Central Connecticut State University. In 2004, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Counseling from Charter Oak State College after Vocational Rehabilitation supported her education up to her Bachelor's degree, after which she continued independently. She later became a Certified Medical Assistant, graduating with a 4.0 GPA in 2012.Renee puts her spirituality above all else in her life and journey. She holds closely to a foundational quote from Alcoholics Anonymous that guides her daily:“I have a daily reprieve contingent upon the maintenance of my spiritual condition.” She emphasizes that without her spirituality coming first, she would not be here today.Throughout her career, she supported individuals and families in addiction recovery, behavioral health, youth support, and community outreach. Adapting to changing circumstances, she also worked in rideshare, delivery, and federal census roles, doing whatever was needed to provide for her family. Between 2016 and 2025, always starting in the red with her bills, she worked gig jobs alongside her daughter at times just to get by. After her children were grown, Renee cared for her grandchildren for five years before moving to South Carolina, and they truly became her reason for being.From 2005 to 2014, she volunteered as a Girl Scouts of America leader. She is a member of the American Association of Medical Assistants and was inducted into the National Honor Society in 1986. Having received a 100 percent Total Disability Individual Unemployability rating, she now focuses on her own passions, healing, and personal fulfillment, centering her life on herself for the first time in more than thirty years.Renee attributes her success to her faith, her long-term sobriety, her perseverance through hardship, and her commitment to learning. She has turned difficult experiences into ways to support and inspire others. She believes every challenge she has faced shaped her and prepared her to make a positive difference.The best career advice Renee has received is that life itself can be one of the greatest teachers. Her recovery, her faith, her counselors, her military service, and the sober supporters in her life have all shaped her. Each experience taught her lessons about resilience and perspective that continue to guide her growth.For young women entering behavioral health and human services, Renee's advice is not to let the past define the future. She encourages them to keep growing, keep learning, and hold on to their faith through difficult seasons. She reminds them that some of the best opportunities to help others come from the struggles they have overcome.Renee recognizes that addiction, mental illness, and trauma continue to affect individuals and communities. At the same time, she sees meaningful opportunities to reduce stigma, expand access to recovery services, and use lived experience to offer hope. By sharing her own journey, she aims to show that lasting recovery and change are possible.In retirement, Renee enjoys writing poetry and hopes to publish her work. In her Influential Women article, My Bucket List, she reflects on how her goals once centered on daily needs while she was raising her family, and how her list now feels endless as she settles into retirement. She proudly notes that she raised three children who are now grown and successful. Having come so far, from a young widow in early recovery to an almost-published poet and soon-to-be-published author, she believes her possibilities are limitless. Among the milestones she treasures are regular phone calls with her 90-year-old Aunt Joyce, who she says is teaching her how to be retired. She continues to advocate for recovery, for veterans, and for people facing major life challenges.Her children and grandchildren were always her greatest motivation, and today she looks ahead toward growth, creativity, and peace. Through her advocacy, her writing, and her willingness to share her story, Renee LeFort Mitchell is proving that resilience, faith, and love can transform hardship into hope for others.Learn More about Renee LeFort Mitchell:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Acknowledges Renee LeFort Mitchell: Turning Perseverance, Faith, And Experience Into Hope For Others News Provided By Influential Women October 22, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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