Influential Women Profiles Julie Walters: Leading Technology Adoption With Optimism, Structure, And Two-Way Mentorship

FINDLAY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Engagement Manager for Project and Adoption Change Management at NRI North America Brings Nearly Three Decades of IT Leadership and a Lifelong Commitment to Empowering WomenFindlay, Ohio – Julie Walters is a Senior Engagement Manager for Project and Adoption Change Management at NRI North America, a role she has held since January 2019. The company operated as Core BTS until its rebrand in 2025. Her specialties include project management, program management, software release management, and Microsoft adoption and change management. Known among colleagues and mentees as optimistic and solution-driven, she helps organizations plan, deliver, and embrace technology changes that make a lasting difference in how they work. Adoption and change management focuses on the people side of technology projects, helping employees understand, accept, and make full use of new tools rather than simply receiving them.Julie's career in information technology began in 1998 and now spans nearly three decades. In 2014, she shifted her focus to project and program management, building on years of technical experience. Her past employers include Procter and Gamble, eviCore Healthcare, Software Architects, and Blue Chip Consulting Group. Along the way, she gained hands-on experience in software release management, Microsoft technology adoption, and large-scale infrastructure transitions. She is known for building systems and processes where none existed, including formal release management protocols at two different companies that added structure and accountability to their production environments. Release management brings order to how software updates move into production, reducing risk and confusion for the teams that depend on those systems.Her education and credentials reflect the breadth of her expertise. Julie earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Ohio Northern University, where she created her own concentration in Management Information Systems, and later completed an MBA in Management Information Systems from Bowling Green State University. She is a Microsoft Certified Solution Developer, Microsoft Fundamentals Certified, IBM XML Certified, and a Microsoft Certified Adoption Change Specialist. Together, these credentials reflect her work across hybrid infrastructure, application development, and enterprise Microsoft environments, spanning both the technical and the human sides of technology change.Julie attributes her success to the combination of a Type A personality and a deeply optimistic outlook. She looks for the silver lining in every situation and keeps her team focused on the positives. That approach helps her team concentrate on solving problems instead of dwelling on obstacles.The best career advice Julie has received centers on keeping an open door, especially when onboarding and mentoring others. She wants to be a reliable and approachable resource, and she encourages her team to reach out whenever they need guidance, support, or a sounding board. For young women entering the IT consulting industry, she recommends staying positive and open-minded through challenges. She encourages them to keep their curiosity and willingness to learn, qualities that build resilience and adaptability and open the door to new perspectives, skills, and growth.Julie is candid about the challenges in her field. Consulting is cyclical, and many companies have reduced project budgets since the COVID-19 pandemic. Her main challenge is demonstrating the value of the work to clients so that they choose to renew their contracts.Work-life balance and mentorship are the values that matter most to Julie. She sees mentoring as a two-way relationship in which both people grow, and she applies that same spirit of care and balance to her work and personal life alike. At NRI North America, she serves as DE&I Task Force Lead and facilitates the EmpowHER employee resource group for women in technology. Her leadership style combines technical expertise with a strong focus on mentoring others and strengthening her community, while she stays committed to life outside of work.Her commitment to women extends well beyond the office. Julie is President of the Hancock County Area Club of Soroptimist International of the Americas, an organization dedicated to advancing opportunities for women and girls, where she previously served as treasurer. Her service with the chapter spans years of leadership, from managing its finances to guiding it as president. Her volunteer work includes launching mentorship programs for young women, raising awareness of human trafficking, and supporting local families through community outreach, including an awareness booth at the local farmers market.Her journey from her first IT role in 1998 to leading client engagements today reflects steady growth and a willingness to take on new challenges. From establishing release management processes to championing women in technology, Julie has built a career defined by structure, optimism, and generosity. She continues to show that technical leadership and genuine care for people go hand in hand. Through her work at NRI North America and her service in her community, Julie Walters is helping organizations embrace change while opening doors for the next generation of women in technology.Learn More about Julie Walters:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Profiles Julie Walters: Leading Technology Adoption With Optimism, Structure, And Two-Way Mentorship News Provided By Influential Women October 22, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.