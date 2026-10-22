LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- *** MEDIA ADVISORY ***NMSDC to Host Press Conference Unveiling New Data on the Local and National Economic Impact of Minority BusinessesAs thousands of business leaders will gather in Los Angeles for the 2026 NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange, the premier event for U.S. corporate procurement leaders, suppliers and supplier diversity professionals, the National Minority Supplier Development Councilwill host a press conference led by President and CEO Don Cravins, Jr. to unveil“American Marketplace at 250: The State of Minority Business in America,” a new economic report that reveals how minority business enterprises (MBEs) have become one of America's most powerful drivers of growth.The findings spotlight the impact MBEs have on jobs, innovation and economic opportunity locally in cities like Los Angeles and nationally across the United States, providing a timely look at the businesses helping to shape America's economic future.What: Press Conference with NMSDC President & CEO Don Cravins, Jr.When: Monday, October 26, 2026: 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. PTWhere: Los Angeles Convention Center1201 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, Calif.Who: Don Cravins, Jr., President & CEO, National Minority Supplier Development CouncilMedia Availability: There will be a 15-minute Q&A opportunity following his remarks.Media RSVP: Media who wish to attend the press conference should RSVP at.... Additional event details will be provided upon confirmation.PRESS CONTACT:Al BetancourtNMSDC Public Relations...Cell:571-405-4288# # #

Drew Schneider

National Minority Supplier Development Council

+1 212-944-2430 ext. 117

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NMSDC to Host Press Conference Unveiling New Data on the Local and National Economic Impact of Minority Businesses News Provided By National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) October 22, 2026, 12:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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