TECHFUND's Hi AUDIT Agent Records 90.6% Cybergym Success Rate

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECHFUND, a Tokyo-based technology accelerator, announced that Hi AUDIT Agent achieved a 90.6% success rate on CyberGym, surpassing Anthropic's published Claude Mythos 5 score by 6.8 percentage points. As an AI-powered security copilot, Hi AUDIT Agent brings specialized security analysis into developers' existing workflows, helping teams move from identifying risks to reviewing potential fixes.Integrating Security into Development WorkflowsHi AUDIT Agent is designed to help development teams incorporate security reviews into their daily work. It combines AI capabilities with specialized security knowledge and insights from security audits.Through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), developers can connect Hi AUDIT to compatible AI coding tools and editors. They can request security analysis, examine findings in context and review proposed fixes within their existing workflows.To learn more about Hi AUDIT Agent or create a free account, visit hiaudit.About TECHFUNDFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Tokyo, TECHFUND is a technology accelerator that supports entrepreneurs and corporate innovation teams. It has supported 500+ startup and entrepreneurial teams, as well as intrapreneurs at 50+ major companies, including Nomura Holdings, SoftBank and JCB. Its core businesses include Hi STARTUP, which combines lean startup methods with agile development to help build new ventures, and Hi AUDIT, which provides security audits across fields including AI, Web3 and IoT.About CyberGymCyberGym is an evaluation platform developed by a research team at the University of California, Berkeley that utilizes real-world software vulnerabilities. CyberGym requires AI agents to generate working proof-of-concept tests that reproduce a specific vulnerability in a software project. The reported success rate measures performance on these benchmark tasks.Media contactTECHFUND Inc.Yu AshinoCorporate Communications...

Yu Ashino

TECHFUND Inc.

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TECHFUND's Hi AUDIT Agent Records 90.6% CyberGym Success Rate News Provided By TECHFUND Inc. October 22, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Science, Technology



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