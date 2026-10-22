WholeClear Investigator Supports Multiple Email and Digital Evidence Formats

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) NEW DELHI, India — October 22, 2026 — Digital investigations often involve information stored across different email clients, mailbox archives, attachments, and document types. Streamline digital investigations with WholeClear Investigator. Bring diverse email and evidence formats into one unified workspace to easily analyze, search, and generate comprehensive reports.



The application supports email formats including PST, OST, EML, EMLX, MSG, MBOX, MBX, and NSF, subject to format-specific requirements.It also processes standard document types—including PDF, DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX—as well as popular image file formats. Selected folders and archive types can be examined or extracted where supported. Optical character recognition (OCR), when enabled, can help make text in supported images available for review.



Beyond file compatibility, the software provides tools for examining message bodies, attachments, headers, routing information, and other available technical details. Indexed search helps locate relevant records, while communication graphs can help reviewers explore relationships between email addresses. Indexing and processing status indicators provide clear auditability for failed, skipped, and unverified records.



WholeClear Investigator includes SHA-256 hash verification, audit records, and structured export options for supported workflows. These features assist with documenting examination activity; they do not independently establish authenticity or legal admissibility.



The software is available for 64-bit Windows. Some formats require additional components, including a compatible HCL Notes or IBM Notes setup for NSF processing.

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